$ 1.65 Bn Growth Expected in Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible intermediate bulk container market is poised to grow by $ 1.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the flexible intermediate bulk container market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for FIBCs from the construction industry.
The Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is segmented by End-user (Chemical, Food, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The growing manufacturing industry will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flexible intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Sizing
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis
Download free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43685
Companies Mentioned
Berry Global Group Inc.
Bulk Lift International LLC
Global-Pak LLC
Greif Inc.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
LC Packaging International BV
Plastipak Group
RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.
Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co. Ltd.
Taihua Group
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Containerboard Market - Global containerboard market is segmented by product (recycled and virgin) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Global intermediate bulk container market is segmented by end-user (chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Berry Global Group Inc.
Bulk Lift International LLC
Global-Pak LLC
Greif Inc.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
LC Packaging International BV
Plastipak Group
RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.
Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co. Ltd.
Taihua Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/flexible-intermediate-bulk-containermarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-65-bn-growth-expected-in-flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-metal--glass-containers-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301368952.html
SOURCE Technavio