U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.67
    -10.28 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,355.49
    -88.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,332.72
    +1.54 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.45
    -6.57 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.74
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.00
    +17.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.78 (+3.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0370 (+2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3859
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6260
    -0.3240 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,591.51
    +944.65 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.99
    +32.26 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,143.39
    -20.51 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

$ 1.65 Bn Growth Expected in Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible intermediate bulk container market is poised to grow by $ 1.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!

The report on the flexible intermediate bulk container market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for FIBCs from the construction industry.

The Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is segmented by End-user (Chemical, Food, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The growing manufacturing industry will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flexible intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Sizing
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis

Download free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43685

Companies Mentioned

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Bulk Lift International LLC

  • Global-Pak LLC

  • Greif Inc.

  • Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

  • LC Packaging International BV

  • Plastipak Group

  • RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Taihua Group

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Containerboard Market - Global containerboard market is segmented by product (recycled and virgin) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Global intermediate bulk container market is segmented by end-user (chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Bulk Lift International LLC

  • Global-Pak LLC

  • Greif Inc.

  • Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

  • LC Packaging International BV

  • Plastipak Group

  • RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Taihua Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/flexible-intermediate-bulk-containermarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-65-bn-growth-expected-in-flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-metal--glass-containers-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301368952.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • Beijing May Take Control of Didi. Investors Warm to the Idea.

    Beijing's municipal government reportedly proposed that a potential state-backed consortium take control of the world's largest ride-hailing company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Jumped 21.3% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) climbed 21.3% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data technologies stock jumped after the company reported strong second-quarter results, and it continued to climb in subsequent trading. Palantir published its second-quarter results on Aug. 12 and delivered sales and earnings performance that came in ahead of the market's expectations.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why Unity Software Is a Great Video Game Stock

    More than half of all titles in the $175 billion video game industry were made with Unity's software.

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The market is littered with biotech stocks whose prices have fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The list of big losers is long and, for biotech investors, more than a bit painful. The fallen stocks include established mid-cap biotech names like bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE), now down 57.7% on the year; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), down 66.9%; and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), down 57.9%.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Elon Musk Hosted a Tesla ‘All Hands’ Meeting. Here’s What Happened.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a few updates he wanted to communicate to the staff about production, deliveries and recent challenges.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.