$1.685 million Mount Adams home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
1174 Joetta Dr: Hayward Christine M & Nicholas W to Dattilo Ryan R; $265,000
1302 Crotty Ct: Sinclair Javance II to Ferguson Jeffrey Alan; $118,000
1971 Lady Ellen Dr: Mcnalley Brian & Monica to Shore Stephen & Nichole Shore; $425,000
2083 Forestcrest Wy: Klute John K to Klute Nicholas; $330,000
214 Coldstream Club Dr: Coldstream Area Development LLC to Everingham Elizabeth O Tr; $340,000
6381 Beaconwood Dr: Post Nicholas to Murphy Lindsey Nicole & Bryan Andrew; $270,000
7146 Baribill Pl: Pavey Charles F & Joan M to Bull Jenna L & Christopher M; $312,500
7603 Forest Rd: Curless Donald to Ch Design & Developement LLC; $180,000
8128 Capitol Dr: Herbert Jay & Anna to Jones Sandra L; $340,000
944 Phillips Rd: Beal Keith K & Gary R Nash to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $157,000
944 Phillips Rd: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Home Equity Corp; $167,000
970 Patricia Ln: Sweeney Lisa M to Sweeney Erica; $175,200
995 Eastland Te: Mcfadden Daniel & Megan Coleman to Brausch David A & Brittany H; $445,000
Avondale
3567 Alaska Ave: Jenkins Carol Ann to Jones Christopher; $1,000
520 Hale Ave: Hale Avenue Townhomes LLC to Handorf Christopher W; $256,000
522 Hale Ave: Hale Avenue Townhomes LLC to Oneill Angela M; $253,500
887 Clinton Springs Ave: Walker Inda L & Geraldine Fisher to Balance Equity LLC; $63,510
Blue Ash
10326 Ryans Wy: Tong William Chi & Endang Megawati Co-tr to Gu Tao & Ashley Mudd; $938,000
10334 Ryans Wy: Saggar Ravi K & Mona S to Klein David & Angela; $1,085,000
4024 Creekside Pointe: De Jesus Iraida to Tepe Srah Ann; $550,000
5050 Brasher Ave: Eick Courtney & Kyle Pieper to Walsh Allison M; $180,000
Blue Ash 9146 Fidelis Dr: Hansen Blake & Jessica R Braddock to Orunmuyi Ayotunde Kehinde; $415,000
9465 Conklin Ave: Joshi Keshab Raj & Dipika Paneru to Borger Joseph M; $238,000
9809 Timbers Dr: Hartman Alan T & Hope J Hartman to Punyamurtula Veera Venkata Krishna Mohan; $266,500
Bond Hill
1580 Elizabeth Pl: Brandon Barbara to Cincinnati Redevelopment Ll C; $70,000
1867 Lawn Ave: Johnson Isaac Jr & Mary J to Waiter Naomi & Timothy; $178,200
Business District
33 Court St: Court And Vine Holdings LLC to Garcia Michael Phillip; $375,000
Cheviot
3412 Glenmore Ave: Christidis Pat to Somtrakool Suphunnee; $160,000
3461 Alta Vista Ave: Ruoff Timothy A & Tiffany A Wiedemann to Kral Nikkoie Danielle; $201,500
3613 St Martins Pl: Smith Scott to Johnson Monique Leshea & Darren E Crosby; $271,007
3772 Frances Ave: Lucas Kyle to Tam Brian & Kristi L; $160,850
3872 Meyerfeld Ave: Lunn Cheryl A & Craig to Dalton Andrew & Katherine Dalton; $233,000
4013 Walter Ave: Root Jane to Staeck Amanda K & Jason P; $207,000
Cleves
60 Timea Ave: Robbins Jennifer to Correll Home Remodeling LLC; $77,000
Clifton
3475 Morrison Pl: Warner Dane Christian & Alex Amsterdam to Mitalski Marc Alan; $389,000
440 Wood Ave: Mitchell Sylvia L & Paul E Patterson to Botschner David & Leah Andaloro; $449,000
Colerain Township
10257 Hawkhurst Dr: Tarter Fox James C & Nicole L Tarter Fox Dennis to Droppelman Ashley; $170,000
10900 Gloria Ave: Varner Brett to Core 4 Partners LLC; $68,650
2379 Clover Crest Dr: Kesse Harry J to Dillard Kenneth & Mary Kay; $150,000
2417 Amelia Ct: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Otoole Mickie L & Jaime L De Hof; $364,900
2449 Amelia Ct: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Murali Krishna Chowdary Koduri; $369,900
2506 Wenning Rd: Pipes Alexa N & Deanna to Thrower Marvin; $180,000
2566 Merrittview Ln: Trinh Lan D to Ac Cincinnati Sunrise Property LLC; $23,000
2651 Galbraith Rd: Porta Amy & Ryan to Branam Tyler; $215,000
2893 Kingman Dr: Searles Gregory & Camellia M to Stanley Latasha D & Tyrone A Thacker; $238,000
2967 Montezuma Dr: Spratt Richard R to Tri-state Homes LLC; $165,000
3180 Preserve Ln: Miller Eric C to Clark Timothy A; $122,000
3417 Amberway Ct: Molnar Jason E & Kathryn to Diegmueller James F Tr; $90,000
3418 February Dr: Kuikel Leela & Bhima Bajgai to Magar Rabi & Pasang Magar; $309,000
3476 Niagara St: Deininger Donna J to Tackk Property Investments LLC; $104,994
3487 Rocker Dr: Monger Tek B @3 to Tamang Sita & Steven R Rapxash; $255,000
3629 Twinview Dr: Burgess Marianne & Holly M Schickner to Hillman Seth; $250,000
4295 Raeann Dr: Starks Robert E to Aproject LLC; $135,000
4343 Day Rd: Noe Daniel D to Corbett Julie & Jacob Reichardt; $325,000
5698 Dunlap Rd: Ankney Martin W to 5698 Dunlap LLC; $242,000
8811 Carrousel Park Cr: Campbell Wanda K to Lagreca Bryanna Bea; $140,000
9598-9620 Colerain Ave: Cp Northgate LLC to Wagner Northgate Square LLC; $1,850,000
9616 Pebble View Dr: Renkiewicz Michael J & Jane C to Summe Carrie S Tr; $390,000
9620 Crosley Farm Dr: Kiwan Real Estate Holdings LLC to Lang Nathaniel; $161,000
9630-9632 Colerain Ave: Cp Northgate LLC to Wagner Northgate Square LLC; $1,850,000
9651 Crosley Farm Dr: Alexander Donald & Susan to Connelly Linda; $165,000
9810 Regatta Dr: Beck Anna K to Kemp Bettina; $170,000
9821 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Rosenberg Jacob; $233,905
9928 Greenriver Dr: Harris Echole E to Alomari Mohammad; $165,000
9966 Capstan Dr: Stewart Deborah Maureen to Grandison Linda; $150,000
College Hill
1145 Cedar Ave: Watson Arthur L to Acuna Carla Siles; $155,000
1989 Jesse Ln: French Melanie & Jonathan to Sneed Lorrie Clifford & Marcus Sneed; $445,000
5707 Pearton Ct: Talbert Stephen & Carroll to Siler Veronica Ann & Rodney Burdine Sr; $150,000
5804 Glenview Ave: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dba Mr Cooper to Holland Sharon & Mark; $139,650
5911 Hamilton Ave: 5920 Hamilton LLC to M2l Partners LLC; $60,000
5974 Belmont Ave: Flowers Terry to Flowers Emily; $250,000
Columbia Township
6836 Buckingham Pl: Alcorn Ricky William to Robinson Emil Jseph & Kristin Alison Rutter; $295,000
Columbia Tusculum
3423 Golden Ave: Smith Joshua Michael & Erin Marie Sproehnle to Bigelow David; $400,000
4409 Eastern Ave: Neal Darlene to Brown Daniel; $112,000
Corryville
222 Fosdick St: Wilson Ena to 222 Fosdick LLC; $275,000
2835 Highland Ave: Steffen Robin Conners Tr to Rishem Properties LLC; $212,156
2839 Highland Ave: Steffen Robin Conners Tr to Rishem Properties LLC; $212,156
Deer Park
3937 Hemphill Wy: Mcswain Lindsey B to Figenskau Sydney Anne; $254,321
4019 Deer Park Ave: Snyder Maxwell R to Greene Daminique; $272,500
4154 Webster Ave: Comberger Properties Ltd Ptnshp to Doc Pc Corporation; $279,900
4343 Orchard Ln: Dieterle Cooper John to Adams Alexis Canarissa; $262,000
4348 Webster Ave: Scott Chelsea L & Jason to Hutchinson Scott Lawrence & Andrea Therese; $305,000
Delhi Township
1100 Betty Ln: Heyl David G & Jane F to Sherlock Jill; $269,900
189 Pedretti Rd: Owsley Donald H & Ruth A to Ginter Collin; $169,500
383 Anderson Ferry Rd: Kirkendall Colleen to First Choice Veterinary Properties LLC; $110,000
4805 Mayhew Ave: Bickers Joe P to Catron Jeanete M; $243,000
5012 Clarevalley Dr: Horsley William T to Soumah Miriam; $260,000
5020 Chantilly Dr: Budd Zachary to Rcoi LLC; $205,000
5390 Cannas Dr: Dobell Virginia to Teferi Dawit A & Filagot G Amide; $263,000
Pedretti Rd: Owsley Donald H & Ruth A to Ginter Collin; $169,500
East End
2580 Riverside Dr: Lugo Rafael Chico to Mukerjee Shroy Swarup & Emily Louise Young; $300,000
903 Adams Crossing: Dorko Debora L & Joseph G to Jones James Michael; $474,900
East Price Hill
1091 Grand Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to 1019 Grand LLC; $175,500
1749 Patrick Dr: Kfj Realty Group to Judy Investments LLC; $71,000
2206 Quebec Rd: Henc Properties LLC to Tomasian Richmond & Bahare Nadji; $110,000
2823 Claypole Ave: Kennedy Sandra M to King Jim; $120,000
407 Purcell Ave: Myers Michelle A to Studer Ryan Patrick & Morgan Taylor Stockclager; $159,900
730 Considine Ave: Hawkins Deanna & Eddie to Hv Investments LLC; $102,500
East Walnut Hills
2200 Victory Pw: Fagan Erin A & Bruce S Butler to Codrington Shirley D & Giles Peter Codrington; $195,000
407 Collins Ave: Nenadov Jennifer to Vaughan Ryan; $640,000
East Westwood
3578 Mchenry Ave: Suburban Homes LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $110,000
3592 Mchenry Ave: Suburban Homes LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $110,000
Elmwood Place
6144 Cedar Ave: Uchtman Janet to Uchtman Hannah & Raven Brittany Uchtman; $75,000
6506 Hasler Ln: Baker Tyler to Fourth World Capital LLC; $190,000
English Woods
3369 Ninann Ct: Huff Keanna to More Properties & Investments Inc; $81,694
Evanston
1810 Fairfax Ave: Morton Nathaniel E & Lynn M to Khurram Pervalz; $295,000
3008 Paul St: Thomas Susie A to Muffet Marcus; $180,000
3416 Trimble Ave: White Rochelle to Hilderbrand David A Tr; $59,605
3629 Bevis Ave: Ncrc Housing Rehab Fund LLC to Roulet Kylie & Aaron Kalvin; $197,000
Evendale
10311 Evendale Dr: Mcswain Gregory D & Nicola A to Lsrw Properties LLC; $750,000
Fairfax
3809 Camden Ave: Carrier Andrew to Rouse Katherine; $280,750
Forest Park
11408 Southland Rd: Yakobi Investments LLC to Property Ms LLC; $170,000
11762 Lassiter Dr: Thornton Jennifer L to Aproject LLC; $125,000
1280 Kemper Meadow Dr: Trinity Square Kemper Meadow LLC to Maumee Warehouse LLC; $8,150,000
764 Decatur Ct: Harris Angie T to Keita Abou M; $209,000
782 Halesworth Dr: Seger Colt A & Cristina N to Rivera Marlon Cristobal Umanzor; $260,000
931 Havensport Dr: Coleman Robert E & Mary C to Aproject LLC; $157,000
Golf Manor
6440 Graceland Ave: Flowers Linda M to Flowers Beverly A & Linda M Flowers; $630
Green Township
2232 Flomar Ct: Wilzbach Annemarie & Ludwig Joseph A Tr to Catucci Cynthia A & Gary W Britton; $280,000
3101 Diehl Rd: Grow Nancy A to Metz Joseph R; $130,000
3263 Linsan Dr: Marchan Juan & Rebecca to Siemer Kevin; $315,000
3304 North Bend Rd: Morgan Mary & Monica to Mehta Monica; $60,000
3417 Tolland Ct: Snell Jeremy to Opendoor Propert Trust I; $268,300
3448 Kleeman Rd: Hudepohl Donald J to Rielag Nicholas A; $175,000
3500 Markay Ct: Hardesty Nathaniel E & Nicole L Tr to Lawrence Zachary W & Jennifer N; $315,000
3552 Ridgewood Ave: Asha Firas H to Saldivar Kelly & Samuel; $281,000
3772 West Fork Rd: Ruberb Raymond J @ 3 to Jackson Leasing LLC; $170,000
4210 Harrison Ave: Kr Remolding Ltd to 4210 Harrison Ave LLC; $160,000
4280 North Bend Rd: Buckliew William to Schnehain Samantha; $195,000
4778 Crestpoint Dr: Agnew Cheryl Ann @5 to Makin Gary D @3; $125,000
5346 Talloak Ct: Nurre Christine P to Boggess Joshua A & Lydia R Tonnis; $258,500
5483 Eula Ave: Brueshaber Kevin Joseph to Lykins Kathy; $180,000
5534 Northpoint Dr: Aufdenkamp Jacob D & Jennifer Bole to Bole Jennifer; $95,000
5570 Cheviot Rd: White Oak Properties #1 LLC to Nati Assets LLC; $300,000
5579 Sunnywoods Ln: Knueven Leo J & Mary Jo to Haboush Fadi; $170,000
5668 Haubner Rd: Gemperline Stephen F & Joy to Tingle Kristina M & Daniel N Tingle; $278,000
5859 Lawrence Rd: Justice Stephen T & Hillary A to Norris Daniel J & Krista L; $313,000
6053 Ramblingridge Dr: Franke Theodore W & Carla Tr to Strasser Charles J & Linda S; $305,000
6320 Blueberry Hill Ct: Sweeney Maureen E to Smith Michael E & Jennifer L Burriss; $305,500
6357 Werk Rd: Nauman Stephen R to Hamilton Benjamin W & Teresa Cavallaro; $490,000
6961 Taylor Rd: Carota Julius A to Murphy 3 Real Estate Investing LLC; $133,000
Taylor Rd: Carota Julius A to Murphy 3 Real Estate Investing LLC; $133,000
Greenhills
2 Burnham St: Paoletti Properties LLC to Alabi Dele; $330,000
Harrison
102 Elbern Ave: Rudisill Alma to Rudisill Michael R; $101,290
1271 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Maggard Raymond & Colleen Pfister; $315,850
381 Legacy Wy: Monson Amanda E to Bonham Andrei; $185,000
98 Flintstone Dr: Nolan Paul D & Julie C to Miller Charles; $201,000
Harrison Township
Brittney Dr: Mackendrick Shane & Melissa to Torres Richard & Janice; $43,000
New Biddinger Rd: Morris Derek to Baker Richard D; $244,900
Hyde Park
2324 Madison Rd: Mcintire Art Fletcher Tr & Lili Klaene Tr to Mcgilly Jr Thomas C & Paula S Tr; $180,000
2444 Madison Rd: Kroeger Christine Tr & Thomas Tr to Laffoon Anne C; $475,000
2825 Victoria Ave: Quintero Robyn T & J Manuel to Russert Amy S Tr @ 3; $479,000
3551 Vista Ave: Sanders Korbin Joseph to Childs Rebecca N; $268,500
3608 Pape Ave: Gottmann Paul R to Bahlman Caroline Surridge; $239,900
Indian Hill
6425 Shadyglen Rd: Murphy-muth Susan M Tr to Borger Claudio & Angela Cyrus Borger; $890,000
9480 Cunningham Rd: Reisenfeld Bradley A & Constance S to Strategic Franchising Systems Inc; $4,200,000
Lincoln Heights
955 Steffen Ave: Brooks Veronica to Messineo Ventures LLC; $62,500
Linwood
4725 Wilmer Ct: Ducktodd LLC to E & N Capital LLC; $102,500
Lockland
310 Davis St: Abrorov Ismatillo to Thompson Tianna; $170,000
Loveland
106 Preakness Ln: Mcintyre Christopher & Anne M to Zani Catherine & Austin; $450,000
Madeira
7803 Dee St: Rex Stephanie M & Justin T to Perdrix Mitchell A & Keri M; $390,000
Madisonville
5800 Carothers St: Universal Dynamic Concept Construction LLC to Manser Rebecca Christine & Craig Mitchell; $317,000
6617 Palmetto St: Corr Investments LLC to Borferding Anthony; $375,000
6619 Palmetto St: Dunn Brooke C to Raggets Austin C & Sarah E Raggets; $275,000
Mariemont
3802 East St: Allen William J to Leon Ernesto R Candia & Lisette Orduna Richerand; $717,000
6901 Mt Vernon Ave: Budig David H to Coffaro Joseph & Stephanie Coffaro; $1,075,000
Miami Township
3041 Barnbougle Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $57,660
3985 Legendary Ridge Ln: Schaffer Jeffrey T to Kraft Jake & Ashley Tomlinson; $527,900
5043 Miami River Rd: Galbraith John W & Sam to Rogers Mary; $150,000
8292 Bridgetown Rd: Putzke Gordon E & Victoria A Schottelkotte to Bickers Jos Phillips; $255,000
8454 Bridgetown Rd: Land Home Financial Services Inc to Emmett Patrick Joseph; $207,500
Buckridge Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv Ltd; $93,525
Carnoustie Ct: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $57,660
Millvale
1604 Sutter Ave: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000
1701 Westwood Northern Bv: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000
2911 Beekman St: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000
2917 Beekman St: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000
3165 Beekman St: Tmfg Universal LLC & Brian Mallory to Michael Williams LLC; $4,640
Hopple Ct: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000
Montgomery
9200 Village Green Dr: Fry Homes LLC to Burkett Timothy A & Ciara T Hassler; $350,000
Mount Adams
1125 St Gregory St: Schoonveld Andrew C & Amanda K to Cook Thomas Zachary; $275,000
1130 Fort View Pl: Massa Timothy & Lisa to Bova Richard J Tr & Linda A Tr; $1,685,000
Mount Airy
2215 Sweetbriar Ln: Trischler Joyce to Searles Greg & Camellia; $239,900
2347 Raeburn Te: Prestopino Frank J to Ciminello Giacomo & Martha Curley; $358,000
2773 North Bend Rd: Morris Vickie L & Shirley M Bush to Henao Lady Yuliana Garcia; $97,000
5439 Cindy Ln: Steinmann Brian K & Erica L to Routt Scott J & Christina Vogel; $230,000
5571 Kiplington Dr: Allure Real Estate Group LLC to Kuhlman Tia & Brian Osterman; $210,000
5575 Little Flower Ave: Weiss James R to Torres Alberto & Mylynn D Lynch; $215,907
5827 Monfort Hills Ave: De Real Estate Holdings LLC to 5827 Monfort LLC; $225,000
5859 Monfort Hills Ave: Duckie Homes LLC to 5859 Monfort LLC; $100,000
Mount Auburn
126 Goethe St: Coulter John & Leeann Faye to Muhirwa Dieudonne; $35,000
2321 Auburncrest Ave: Seto Jordan & Jessica Keesee to Westrich Whitney & Joseph Westrich; $145,000
270 Gilman Ave: Ozusa LLC to Bratton Donald Carter II & Miranda Mcgee; $157,000
332 Mulberry St: Blankenship James Bryan to Means Kathleen & Vince Means; $900,000
432 Liberty Hill: J & S Real Assets LLC to Ponti Zins Ryan & Samantha Shevitz; $744,000
Mount Healthy
1751 Madison Ave: Hazel Group Renovations LLC to Bamgbose Kendall & Hannah Bamgbose; $253,500
7134 Clovernoll Dr: Burress Jason Todd & Julie Lynn Corbett to Jaime Roberto Pinto; $170,000
7918 Seward Ave: Hogeback Steven J & Jennifer M to Henry Andrew Jordan; $195,000
Mount Lookout
1362 Herlin Pl: Bartlett Holly E Tr to Wieland Adam; $400,000
3231 Nash Ave: Skidmore Jack & Kim B Elliott to Rohling Christine A; $490,500
3482 Linwood Ave: Christman Cole & Skylar Shircliff to Kratt Samuel & Madison; $465,000
581 Hoge St: Mason Allen R & Emrah Kovacoglu to Mazza Paul Maxwell; $50,000
Mount Washington
1651 Brachman Ave: Stewart Edward J & Cecilia to Krause Kelly Hylton @ 3; $266,000
2111 Sutton Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Bringas Leonardo; $182,000
2131 Oxford Ave: Tepe Kathleen E to Sole Aubrie Anne; $175,000
6220 Cambridge Ave: Mehas Thomas G to Brown Family Investment Group LLC; $120,000
6250 Beechmont Ave: Goolsby Jason P & Alisa A Izzi to Ashton John G; $249,900
6307 Glade Ave: Leigh Mackenzie Paige to Rains Gregory A Aka Gregory Rains &; $277,500
North College Hill
1835 Bising Ave: Lane Christopher S to Bolah Jeffrey A; $195,000
1952 Dallas Ave: Ellis Sharon L to Evans Matthew Forest; $150,000
2023 Catalpa Ave: Vb Eight LLC to Fiar Price Property LLC; $70,000
North Fairmount
3356 Saffer St: King Weil Mar LLC to 33 Saffer LLC; $28,750
Northside
1661 Pullan Ave: Righi Andrea & Simona C Antonacci to Sievers Emily & Timothy; $451,000
4148 Langland St: Mcnay Joseph J to Long Brardon D & Maria Vaya Soler; $240,000
4206 Fergus St: Kolik Christopher J to Shelley Megan Jayne; $425,000
Norwood
1558 Sherman Ave: Meyer Douglas R to Meyer Douglas L & Cecilia M Meyer; $60,230
1804 Wayland Ave: Williams Alan B to Carpenter Venitta S & Ryan P; $154,800
2241 Ronda Ave: Bail Marcia to Matson Madeline Gerise; $185,000
2312 Jefferson Ave: Gabis Katherine to Dean Harrison; $375,242
3912 Catherine Ave: Zani Catherine W & Austin D to Williamson Peter; $367,000
4125 Carter Ave: Percy Leo S & Donna J to Gupta Akshansh & Akash Gupta; $390,000
4145 Montgomery Rd: Kkusum Inc to Batukbhairav4 Real Estate LLC; $224,000
4622 Baker Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Weigel Michael; $161,000
4744 Ridgeway Ave: Gearhart Paige to Gearhart Thaddeus L; $3,440
4746 Ridgeway Ave: Gearhart Paige to Gearhart Thaddeus L; $69,220
4808 Oak St: Orchidland LLC to Banderas Elias & Maria E Tapia; $130,000
5015 Forest Ave: Noble Jordan to 1826 Elm LLC; $320,000
5230 Carthage Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to N2sfi LLC; $99,900
5230 Carthage Ave: Stephens Ronnie Dale @3 to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $90,000
5267 Montgomery Rd: Melton Greg to As Capital LLC; $110,000
5317 Carthage Ave: As Capital LLC to Niehaus Property Solutions; $230,000
5340 Warren Ave: Vb One LLC to Weigel Michael; $136,000
5432 Rolston Ave: Christian Homer R to Craftsman Properties LLC; $101,100
Oakley
2747 Madison Rd: Sicking Thomas A to Morgan Jennifer; $225,000
3745 Marburg Ave: Mckenney Ann Marie & Keith M Johnson to Woods Kathleen; $403,000
4409 Verne Ave: Rei Mavens LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $180,000
Pleasant Ridge
2721 Lawndale Ave: Porter Stephen M to Eichenlaub Meredith; $272,000
2902 Mapleleaf Ave: Kahn Daniel & Ruth Chaban to Fields Taylor & Peter Mcmahon; $350,000
2922 Mapleleaf Ave: Rogier Adam & Whitney Hawkins to Mclaughlin Jack C & Susan B Kelley; $427,500
2946 Mapleleaf Ave: Staursky Audrey Nicole & Joseph to Radomski Adam J & Katherine M; $268,000
3116 Troy Ave: Willmann Joshua & Audrey to Locklear Nathan & Morgan Locklear; $495,000
6319 Montgomery Rd: Houser Lydia M Tr to Cronin Colin P & Stephanie Mooney; $530,000
Reading
1786 Keith Dr: Prows Brian J to Th Property Owner I LLC; $177,000
2913 Mapletree Ct: Gjerde Alan & Olga V Tur to Gillum Douglas; $261,000
606 Third St: Asbrock Brandan S to Fourth World Capital LLC; $50,000
Roselawn
1626 Crest Hill Ave: Rivera Eliezer to Salman Muhammad; $8,000
7317 Brookcrest Dr: Marshall Clausell to Florencio Angel S Coronado & Olivia Marroquin; $183,500
Sayler Park
118 Rockaway Ave: 126 Revere Avenue LLC to Cld Peachtree LLC; $1,400,000
126 Revere Ave: 126 Revere Avenue LLC to Cld Peachtree LLC; $1,400,000
170 Chelsea Pl: Withers Chad O & Danielle M to Cahenzli Matthew Christopher &; $170,000
267 Monitor Ave: Helm Robyn Rankin Tr to Gorczyca Erin & Chad Gorczyca; $380,000
6224 Wren St: Luckett Finis W to Spille Mcah S & Bethaney Kaytlin Meagan Oakes; $187,000
6464 Revere Ave: Vb One LLC to Williams Donald O; $160,100
Gracely Dr: 126 Revere Avenue LLC to Cld Peachtree LLC; $1,400,000
Sedamsville
737 Sedam St: Hillgrove Investments LLC to Arnold Paul; $9,900
Sharonville
3909 Cornell Rd: Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C to Amlung Thomas W & Pamela K; $195,000
5070 Lord Alfred Ct: Hardwick Elizabeth A & Adelaide H Harwick to Klaft Andrew B; $240,000
Silverton
6617 Sampson Ln: Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC to Pml Real Estate Trust LLC; $98,094
6617 Sampson Ln: Smith Ingrid @ 3 to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $45,000
South Cumminsville
3707 Cass Ave: Kt Mechanical And Construction LLC to Willis Cassondra; $10,000
3726 Tappan Ave: Equity Trust Company Fbo @2 to Alhs Rose LLC; $85,000
Spring Grove Village
4430 Station Ave: Gutting Barbara T to Martin Joshua R & Amanda J Pertuset; $150,000
Springdale
11926 Lawnview Ave: Mancuso Helen D & Steven P to Teegarden Andrew T; $185,000
Springfield Township
10665 Mill Rd: Scott M Darlene to Werschey Jacob & Jennifer Pundzak; $299,900
10889 Pleasanthill Dr: Landsell Robert R to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $118,000
10955 Maplehill Dr: Jaya Ltd to Harman Greg; $100,000
1602 Acreview Dr: Singer Timothy & Barbara Art to Twitty Lawrence Oliver; $200,000
1671 Hudepohl Ln: Rfb I LLC to Gyarmati Timothy; $160,000
2389 Aquarius Dr: Guan Xiaoqun to Barrera Jose; $125,000
582 Wellesley Ave: Bowman Brittany to Fuselier Stephen & Elizabeth Packer; $325,500
6241 Marie Ave: Ape Properties LLC to Garcia Omar; $155,000
8740 Cavalier Dr: Mceldowney Bryan & Anne to Bowman Joseph William Sr & Paige; $325,000
8831 Daly Rd: Jzs Properties Ltd to Doyle Tyler; $185,000
8834 Monsanto Dr: Guan Xiaoqun to Miller Savannah T & Johnathan A Schramm; $224,000
9037 Winton Rd: Snodgrass Thomas A to Wingham Melissa; $175,000
9317 Winton Rd: Bruce Clare M to Tilford Maia & Thomas Hyde; $130,000
St. Bernard
130 Baker Ave: Rx Capital LLC to G & L Developement Group LLC; $52,000
4702 Tower Ave: 4702 Properties LLC to Carter John & Terri Lynn Bray; $235,000
4808 Chalet Dr: Maley Property Solutions LLC to Summerhill Christopher D; $57,000
Sycamore Township
11937 Third Ave: Shelton Charles E to Honnerlaw Jonathan; $72,000
4117 Estermarie Dr: Hamm Tyler & Elizabeth to Hamm Stevie & Robin Nicole; $254,000
7545 Montgomery Rd: Southerland Judy Johnson to Mission Baptist Church; $375,000
7711 Spirea Dr: Geygan Thomas J Jr & Griselda to Geyhan Martin & Rebecca; $235,000
8053 Hetz Dr: Charm Management LLC to Hamdan Raghad & Omar Al Bayer; $215,000
8486 Concord Hills Cr: Sedler Timothy D Tr to Kourie Michel A & Mayra Y Frias; $1,689,000
Symmes Township
12082 Timberlake Dr: Asch Marilynn S to Ahy Investment Group LLC; $657,500
12096 Oak Dr: C & M Woodcrafters Inc to Hickey Paula & Stephen; $362,384
Lebanon Rd: Pine Row Farm LLC to Dimitri Loukoumidis; $50,000
Walnut Hills
1225 Chapel St: Marshall Karen L to Bethel Baptist Church The; $40,000
West End
1026 Dayton St: Washington Bonita H & William to Bauer Lafe; $190,000
1109 Cutter St: Kalvin Aaron & Kylie Roulet to Kalvin Aaron; $142,800
West Price Hill
1008 Schiff Ave: Trust Transporting & Hauling LLC to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $80,000
1018 Regina Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $105,000
1019 Seton Ave: Harel-ds LLC to Td Scott Enterprise LLC; $90,000
1066 Lockman Ave: Honest Home Offers LLC to Bbs Properties LLC; $81,000
1066 Lockman Ave: Stg Rentals LLC to Honest Home Offers LLC; $66,500
1076 Belvoir Ln: Leiker Suzanne M to Collins Holdings Ohio LLC; $82,500
1110 Beech Ave: Dallas Twenty LLC to Lokshin Maria & Maya Landesberg; $290,000
1240 Iliff Ave: Prestige Investments LLC & Squires Real Estate Group LLC to Seven Hills Rentals LLC; $50,000
1244 Iliff Ave: Prestige Investments LLC & Squires Real Estate Group LLC to Seven Hills Rentals LLC; $50,000
4263 Eighth St: Sperveslage Alvin Glenn to Corpuz Jr Cenon Pablo & Frances Corpuz; $238,000
4723 Guerley Rd: Corr Investments LLC to Hedges Malik; $168,000
4943 Ralph Ave: Terrell Kathryn to Kraut Ian & Lindsay Hammersmith; $182,500
Westwood
2504 Dunaway Ct: Rose Jalen Dewayne to Plush Jackson Shawn; $218,000
2607 Pancoast Ave: Boyles Barbara A to Behymer Bradley A; $192,000
2715 Westbrook Dr: Frakes Kenneth & Shawn Holley to Habtyes Ketema; $110,000
2772 Queen City Ave: Kamholz Jeffrey J & Tamarah E Niemann to Thomas Nia V; $196,000
2790 Queen City Ave: Valentine Kimberli M & Rensley Washington Jr Tr to Alemu Endale & Azeb Diress; $160,000
2927 Woodrow Ave: Boyles Barbara A to Behymer Bradley A; $192,000
2982 Lischer Ave: Curry Joseph A & Angela R to Cawvey Kathryn E; $286,000
3032 Glenmore Ave: Jenkins Dale & William S Reed to Zhuo Bin Chan; $270,000
3151 Sunshine Ave: Real Equity Oh LLC to Mz Management LLC; $50,000
3236 Hanna Ave: Francis Carl T to Jordan Anna J; $182,000
3265 Renfro Ave: Beischel Marilyn to Hof Group LLC; $124,900
Woodlawn
1050 Timberland Dr: Summers Janie E to Huffman Joshua & Sabrina Huffman; $305,000
Wyoming
1110 Springfield Pk: Bohm Jeanne M to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $67,024
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10177 Cedar Lane: Diana L. Barlow, LLC to Cedear Lane Apartments, LLC; $387,500
12861 Sycamore Creek Drive: Johnathan Guiterrez to Judith and David Jackson; $265,000
12886 Sycamore Creek Drive: Taylor and Kyle Alston to Lisa and Jason Lawson; $370,000
1706 Grandview Road: Tracy and Richard Diehl to Abigail Denton and Ethan Griepenstroh; $265,000
3781 Lisa Lane: Ryan Thomas to Samantha Herrmann and Kyles Hughes; $292,000
5 S. Bellewood Court: Jessica and Robert Vaught to Amy Downton; $215,000
Bellevue
102 Washington Ave.: Susan Vater to Scott Bobbitt; $160,000
32 Bonnie Leslie Ave.: Candi and Robby Caudill to Tyler Gabbard and John Manion; $171,000
339 Fairfield Ave.: Columbia Citadel, LLC to Laura and Matthew Schaefer; $385,000
506 Fairfield Ave.: Ashley Westcott and Andrew Jenkins to Liegh and Ian Hoopes; $365,000
Cold Spring
1064 Blossom Drive: Colleen Shyrock and Ryan Walsh to Hazel Conway; $280,000
602 Fawn Run Drive: Barbara Juengling to Rachael Maher; $190,000
Covington
1005 Russell St.: Jeffrey Anderson to Erin and Christopher Coffing Jr.; $450,000
10532 Pinetree Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sheila and Adnan Shamo; $370,000
108 N. Juarez Circle: Sandra and Bijan Ariapad to Caitlin Searson and Bryan Reis; $235,000
108 W. 34th St.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to Abigail and Jared Schaber; $219,000
1222 Fisk St.: M&C Gallagher, LLC to Jilliam and Mark Jones Jr.; $154,000
1302 Russell St.: Angel Figueroa to JRC Develops, LLC; $55,000
1308 Hill St.: Frank Herschede to Laseneca Baber; $100,000
1946 Oakland Ave.: Alison and Daniel Reiber to Christina VanSant; $179,000
2116 Glenway Ave.: William Pollitt to Sierra Newton; $182,500
225 E. 46th St.: Landmark Transport, LLC to Brittany Steele; $190,000
2385 Lucca Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Christine and Brian Masterson; $465,500
2736 Alexandria Ave.: Monmouth Street Properties, LLC to Easton Pinkelton; $225,000
307 Western Ave.: John Alexander to Jacob Baeten; $200,000
3088 Belleglade Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rebecca and Robert Shckelford II; $381,000
343 E. 17th St.: Gillian Murray to Rachael and Christopher Collman; $330,000
3876 Barolo Place, unit 410-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Christina Niemeyer; $290,000
3880 Barolo Place, 410-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Carol Beirne; $302,000
3911 Leslie Ave.: Jason Tekulve to Ciearra Ponder and Alexander Pipp; $138,000
4514 Carroll St.: Robert Wiechman to Adam Gregory; $93,500
6079 Clubhouse Drive: Sylvia Hyden to Rosia Ramirez and Alejandro Padilla; $72,000
610 Delmar Place: J Noble Real Estate, LLC to Stanton Homes, LLC; $65,000
Crescent Springs
2513 Lillywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kiersten and John Proctor; $539,000
724 Ferncliff Ave.: Pamela Leiry to Austin Hatcher; $210,000
Crestview Hills
273 Springside: Jason Kinsella and Derek Heimlich to Gail Kommenovich and Bob Waters; $260,000
465 Centre View Boulevard: Centre View B, LLC to CZH, LLC; $690,000
Dayton
1001 5th Ave.: Deborah and Danny Burchfield to Paul Farrell; $60,000
1002 4th Ave.: Acquried Assets Group, LLC to Saamr Edaili; $193,000
1017 6th Ave.: Relief Home Buyers, LLC to Carrie Ireland and Andrew Shirgley; $180,000
208 Berry St.: Joel Osbourne to Tammy and Tarris Horton; $265,000
Demossville
4086 Alexander Road: Devon Elder to Hannah and Joshua Childers; $108,000
Edgewood
426 Shannon Drive: Caroline and Paul Turner to Veronica and Cory Michel; $275,000
451 Larkspur Court: Caryn and Christopher Gibson to Zachary Toebben; $430,000
Elsmere
454 Ripple Creek Drive: Heather and Ryan Rodebush to Maselina Boateng; $235,000
Erlanger
1349 Brightleaf Boulevard: Matthew Cole to Kate and Bradley Fyffe; $435,000
145 Dale Hollow Drive: Monica Willett to Griffin Stanley; $149,000
202 Clay St.: Nathaniel Steinbis to Maycee Searp; $203,000
3234 Fieldcrest Drive: Tracy Scarlato to CC Properties KY, LLC; $240,000
3524 Shadyside Drive: Olivia Ward to CAJR Properties, LLC; $227,000
751 Southwick Place: Karen and Jeffrey Chambers to Victoria Marzheuser and David Marzheuser; $525,000
937 Hawkshead Lane: Brittany and Matthew Ryan to Gilda Helleman; $399,000
Florence
1365 Retriever Way: The Drees Company to Christa Zmurk; $268,000
9236 Tranquility Drive: Christina and Josh Smith to Lisa and Joseph Finan; $510,000
Fort Mitchell
51 Virginia Ave.: Danyelle and Kyle Clutter to Rober Alcorn; $450,000
8 Thompson Ave.: Jacob Etler to Megan Alexander; $285,000
88 Thompson Ave.: Maria Huelsmann to Suzanne and Raymond Joshua; $420,000
904 Kenridge Drive: Chad Dietz to Allarae and Kendall Koutz; $282,500
Fort Thomas
16 Edwards Court: Michael Liggett to Laura Milton and Stephanie Tanner; $256,000
510 Calumet Court: Luke Keen to Tricia Lynn; $196,000
67 Crowell Ave.: Tina and Rick Stamper to Holly and Daniel Scheid; $235,000
726 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Amy Schaub to Meghan and Zachary Laux; $533,000
Fort Wright
120 Fayette Court: Nadya and William Taylor to Katherine and Caleb Putnam; $407,000
1648 Chestnut Court: Carole and David Johnston to Martha and David Molony; $500,000
1912 Mount Vernon Drive: Ann and Scott Hornblower to Nicole and Mark Seibert II; $482,500
Hebron
1858 Emory Court: Tiffany and Jon Prabell to Danitria and Glen Saler; $370,000
2696 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Nichole Haley and Gregory Haley; $535,000
Independence
10388 Chambersburg Drive: Freddie Rogers to Chelsea and Nathan McIntosh; $252,000
10695 Sinclair Drive: David Striker to Constance and Charles Mason; $280,000
1093 Battleridge Drive: Geoia and Robert Gauck to Salvador Salazar and Jose Salazar; $283,000
11968 Blue Ash Lane: Lisa Kelly and Roger Jameson to Janet and Thomas Weaver; $400,000
1806 Autumn Maple Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jacob Zimmerman; $365,000
19 Independence Station Road: Jennifer Clephane to Carie Wainscott and Marcus Chandler; $180,000
2861 Sycamore Creek Drive: Brittany and Ryan Armstrong to Ashley and John Mairose; $330,000
3935 Eagleridge Court: Allison and Matthew Meier to Caroline and Paul Turner; $400,000
4375 Silversmith Lane: Marcia and Mark Garcia to Jessica and Steven Thomson Jr.; $396,000
5355 Foxdale Court: Jana Townsend to Kristi Winkler; $294,000
6363 Fieldsteade Drive: Shannon and David Hess to Sunny Allen and John Griess; $289,000
777 Stevies Trail: Georgia and William Leslie to Heather and William Kinney; $330,000
Lakeside Park
47 Colony South Drive: Sadie Schawe to Karen Combs and Stephen Combs; $315,000
Ludlow
422 Breezewood Court, unit 34-305: Wenjui Geng and Yuhan Wang to Carol VanSyckle; $200,000
Morning View
14849 Fontana Road: Kaylynn and Kevin Cooper to Chelsea Lowe and Bradley Sipple; $211,000
3560 Visalia Road: BBB Developers, LLC to Chelsie and Jordan Cox; $665,000
Newport
1025 York St.: Tune Row Properties, LLC to Reusch Investments, LLC; $100,000
117 Kentucky Drive: Sharon McCormick to Matthew Spradlin; $175,000
2019 New Linden Road: Sarah Price and Steven Wadsworth to Shuting Zhao; $130,000
224 W. 11th St.: New River Properties, LLC to Moriah Temple and Anthony Parker; $85,000
330 Hodge St.: Sukkah, LLC to Nicholas Stock; $288,000
838 Saratoga St.: TPM Capital, LLC to Dallas Fonner; $255,000
Park Hills
1151 Cleveland Ave.: Dorothy and Larry Hafertepen to Marie Eaton and Michael Mahoney; $642,500
538, 541 Scenic Drive: Courtney and Kevin Hoffer to Alison and Matthew Meier; $790,000
Silver Grove
214 W. 2nd St.: Alexis Geiger to Peter Folzenlogen; $170,000
Southgate
14 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 5: Abbey Cherry to Featherkile Management Services, LLC; $155,000
142 Harvard Place: Leann and Adam Jackson to RP3 Funding, LLC; $140,000
159 Valley View Drive: Stallion Investments, LLC to Hannah Bohmer and John Crowder; $216,500
275 Beech Road: Cassi Mowery to Sophia McIntosh; $250,000
3898 Sarah Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tara and Scott Dyer; $904,500
Taylor Mill
5372 Shadow Hill Court: Kristi Winkler to Victoria and Jimmie Overton; $315,000
6177 Maple Ridge Drive: Azam Hozouri and Edmund Giroux to Kieth Perkins; $430,000
652 Ridgeway Drive: Sandra Regan to Tom Bohman; $280,000
Union
10836 Secretariat Run: John Rogg III to Tiffany and Michael Jaspers; $420,000
2408 Bellegrade Court: Paula Lee to L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC; $345,000
7103 O'Connell Place: Stallion Investments, LLC to Brandon Smith; $150,000
Villa Hills
2713 Valey Trails Drive: Ashely and John Mairose III to Aleque Novesl and Nicholas Sobkowiak; $325,000
712 Lakeshore Drive: Erin Abbott and Bradley Abbott to Mitchell Abbott; $269,000
876 Wesley Drive: Joseph Singleton to Danielle Herrera; $225,000
Walton
2002 Cedora Lane: CAC Developments, LLC to Tara and Lucas Roberts; $195,000
2010 Cedora Lane: CAC Developments, LLC to Maria and Brian Scroggins; $125,000
428 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Caitlin and Justin Jones; $494,000
Wilder
110 N. Watchtower Drive, unit 102: Kairee Franzen to Catherine Boden; $170,000
