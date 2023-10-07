$1.685 million Mount Adams home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Anderson Township

1174 Joetta Dr: Hayward Christine M & Nicholas W to Dattilo Ryan R; $265,000

1302 Crotty Ct: Sinclair Javance II to Ferguson Jeffrey Alan; $118,000

1971 Lady Ellen Dr: Mcnalley Brian & Monica to Shore Stephen & Nichole Shore; $425,000

2083 Forestcrest Wy: Klute John K to Klute Nicholas; $330,000

214 Coldstream Club Dr: Coldstream Area Development LLC to Everingham Elizabeth O Tr; $340,000

6381 Beaconwood Dr: Post Nicholas to Murphy Lindsey Nicole & Bryan Andrew; $270,000

7146 Baribill Pl: Pavey Charles F & Joan M to Bull Jenna L & Christopher M; $312,500

7603 Forest Rd: Curless Donald to Ch Design & Developement LLC; $180,000

8128 Capitol Dr: Herbert Jay & Anna to Jones Sandra L; $340,000

944 Phillips Rd: Beal Keith K & Gary R Nash to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $157,000

944 Phillips Rd: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Home Equity Corp; $167,000

970 Patricia Ln: Sweeney Lisa M to Sweeney Erica; $175,200

995 Eastland Te: Mcfadden Daniel & Megan Coleman to Brausch David A & Brittany H; $445,000

Avondale

3567 Alaska Ave: Jenkins Carol Ann to Jones Christopher; $1,000

520 Hale Ave: Hale Avenue Townhomes LLC to Handorf Christopher W; $256,000

522 Hale Ave: Hale Avenue Townhomes LLC to Oneill Angela M; $253,500

887 Clinton Springs Ave: Walker Inda L & Geraldine Fisher to Balance Equity LLC; $63,510

Blue Ash

10326 Ryans Wy: Tong William Chi & Endang Megawati Co-tr to Gu Tao & Ashley Mudd; $938,000

10334 Ryans Wy: Saggar Ravi K & Mona S to Klein David & Angela; $1,085,000

Story continues

4024 Creekside Pointe: De Jesus Iraida to Tepe Srah Ann; $550,000

5050 Brasher Ave: Eick Courtney & Kyle Pieper to Walsh Allison M; $180,000

Blue Ash 9146 Fidelis Dr: Hansen Blake & Jessica R Braddock to Orunmuyi Ayotunde Kehinde; $415,000

9465 Conklin Ave: Joshi Keshab Raj & Dipika Paneru to Borger Joseph M; $238,000

9809 Timbers Dr: Hartman Alan T & Hope J Hartman to Punyamurtula Veera Venkata Krishna Mohan; $266,500

Bond Hill

1580 Elizabeth Pl: Brandon Barbara to Cincinnati Redevelopment Ll C; $70,000

1867 Lawn Ave: Johnson Isaac Jr & Mary J to Waiter Naomi & Timothy; $178,200

Business District

33 Court St: Court And Vine Holdings LLC to Garcia Michael Phillip; $375,000

Cheviot

3412 Glenmore Ave: Christidis Pat to Somtrakool Suphunnee; $160,000

3461 Alta Vista Ave: Ruoff Timothy A & Tiffany A Wiedemann to Kral Nikkoie Danielle; $201,500

3613 St Martins Pl: Smith Scott to Johnson Monique Leshea & Darren E Crosby; $271,007

3772 Frances Ave: Lucas Kyle to Tam Brian & Kristi L; $160,850

3872 Meyerfeld Ave: Lunn Cheryl A & Craig to Dalton Andrew & Katherine Dalton; $233,000

4013 Walter Ave: Root Jane to Staeck Amanda K & Jason P; $207,000

Cleves

60 Timea Ave: Robbins Jennifer to Correll Home Remodeling LLC; $77,000

Clifton

3475 Morrison Pl: Warner Dane Christian & Alex Amsterdam to Mitalski Marc Alan; $389,000

440 Wood Ave: Mitchell Sylvia L & Paul E Patterson to Botschner David & Leah Andaloro; $449,000

Colerain Township

10257 Hawkhurst Dr: Tarter Fox James C & Nicole L Tarter Fox Dennis to Droppelman Ashley; $170,000

10900 Gloria Ave: Varner Brett to Core 4 Partners LLC; $68,650

2379 Clover Crest Dr: Kesse Harry J to Dillard Kenneth & Mary Kay; $150,000

2417 Amelia Ct: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Otoole Mickie L & Jaime L De Hof; $364,900

2449 Amelia Ct: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Murali Krishna Chowdary Koduri; $369,900

2506 Wenning Rd: Pipes Alexa N & Deanna to Thrower Marvin; $180,000

2566 Merrittview Ln: Trinh Lan D to Ac Cincinnati Sunrise Property LLC; $23,000

2651 Galbraith Rd: Porta Amy & Ryan to Branam Tyler; $215,000

2893 Kingman Dr: Searles Gregory & Camellia M to Stanley Latasha D & Tyrone A Thacker; $238,000

2967 Montezuma Dr: Spratt Richard R to Tri-state Homes LLC; $165,000

3180 Preserve Ln: Miller Eric C to Clark Timothy A; $122,000

3417 Amberway Ct: Molnar Jason E & Kathryn to Diegmueller James F Tr; $90,000

3418 February Dr: Kuikel Leela & Bhima Bajgai to Magar Rabi & Pasang Magar; $309,000

3476 Niagara St: Deininger Donna J to Tackk Property Investments LLC; $104,994

3487 Rocker Dr: Monger Tek B @3 to Tamang Sita & Steven R Rapxash; $255,000

3629 Twinview Dr: Burgess Marianne & Holly M Schickner to Hillman Seth; $250,000

4295 Raeann Dr: Starks Robert E to Aproject LLC; $135,000

4343 Day Rd: Noe Daniel D to Corbett Julie & Jacob Reichardt; $325,000

5698 Dunlap Rd: Ankney Martin W to 5698 Dunlap LLC; $242,000

8811 Carrousel Park Cr: Campbell Wanda K to Lagreca Bryanna Bea; $140,000

9598-9620 Colerain Ave: Cp Northgate LLC to Wagner Northgate Square LLC; $1,850,000

9616 Pebble View Dr: Renkiewicz Michael J & Jane C to Summe Carrie S Tr; $390,000

9620 Crosley Farm Dr: Kiwan Real Estate Holdings LLC to Lang Nathaniel; $161,000

9630-9632 Colerain Ave: Cp Northgate LLC to Wagner Northgate Square LLC; $1,850,000

9651 Crosley Farm Dr: Alexander Donald & Susan to Connelly Linda; $165,000

9810 Regatta Dr: Beck Anna K to Kemp Bettina; $170,000

9821 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Rosenberg Jacob; $233,905

9928 Greenriver Dr: Harris Echole E to Alomari Mohammad; $165,000

9966 Capstan Dr: Stewart Deborah Maureen to Grandison Linda; $150,000

College Hill

1145 Cedar Ave: Watson Arthur L to Acuna Carla Siles; $155,000

1989 Jesse Ln: French Melanie & Jonathan to Sneed Lorrie Clifford & Marcus Sneed; $445,000

5707 Pearton Ct: Talbert Stephen & Carroll to Siler Veronica Ann & Rodney Burdine Sr; $150,000

5804 Glenview Ave: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dba Mr Cooper to Holland Sharon & Mark; $139,650

5911 Hamilton Ave: 5920 Hamilton LLC to M2l Partners LLC; $60,000

5974 Belmont Ave: Flowers Terry to Flowers Emily; $250,000

Columbia Township

6836 Buckingham Pl: Alcorn Ricky William to Robinson Emil Jseph & Kristin Alison Rutter; $295,000

Columbia Tusculum

3423 Golden Ave: Smith Joshua Michael & Erin Marie Sproehnle to Bigelow David; $400,000

4409 Eastern Ave: Neal Darlene to Brown Daniel; $112,000

Corryville

222 Fosdick St: Wilson Ena to 222 Fosdick LLC; $275,000

2835 Highland Ave: Steffen Robin Conners Tr to Rishem Properties LLC; $212,156

2839 Highland Ave: Steffen Robin Conners Tr to Rishem Properties LLC; $212,156

Deer Park

3937 Hemphill Wy: Mcswain Lindsey B to Figenskau Sydney Anne; $254,321

4019 Deer Park Ave: Snyder Maxwell R to Greene Daminique; $272,500

4154 Webster Ave: Comberger Properties Ltd Ptnshp to Doc Pc Corporation; $279,900

4343 Orchard Ln: Dieterle Cooper John to Adams Alexis Canarissa; $262,000

4348 Webster Ave: Scott Chelsea L & Jason to Hutchinson Scott Lawrence & Andrea Therese; $305,000

Delhi Township

1100 Betty Ln: Heyl David G & Jane F to Sherlock Jill; $269,900

189 Pedretti Rd: Owsley Donald H & Ruth A to Ginter Collin; $169,500

383 Anderson Ferry Rd: Kirkendall Colleen to First Choice Veterinary Properties LLC; $110,000

4805 Mayhew Ave: Bickers Joe P to Catron Jeanete M; $243,000

5012 Clarevalley Dr: Horsley William T to Soumah Miriam; $260,000

5020 Chantilly Dr: Budd Zachary to Rcoi LLC; $205,000

5390 Cannas Dr: Dobell Virginia to Teferi Dawit A & Filagot G Amide; $263,000

Pedretti Rd: Owsley Donald H & Ruth A to Ginter Collin; $169,500

East End

2580 Riverside Dr: Lugo Rafael Chico to Mukerjee Shroy Swarup & Emily Louise Young; $300,000

903 Adams Crossing: Dorko Debora L & Joseph G to Jones James Michael; $474,900

East Price Hill

1091 Grand Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to 1019 Grand LLC; $175,500

1749 Patrick Dr: Kfj Realty Group to Judy Investments LLC; $71,000

2206 Quebec Rd: Henc Properties LLC to Tomasian Richmond & Bahare Nadji; $110,000

2823 Claypole Ave: Kennedy Sandra M to King Jim; $120,000

407 Purcell Ave: Myers Michelle A to Studer Ryan Patrick & Morgan Taylor Stockclager; $159,900

730 Considine Ave: Hawkins Deanna & Eddie to Hv Investments LLC; $102,500

East Walnut Hills

2200 Victory Pw: Fagan Erin A & Bruce S Butler to Codrington Shirley D & Giles Peter Codrington; $195,000

407 Collins Ave: Nenadov Jennifer to Vaughan Ryan; $640,000

East Westwood

3578 Mchenry Ave: Suburban Homes LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $110,000

3592 Mchenry Ave: Suburban Homes LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $110,000

Elmwood Place

6144 Cedar Ave: Uchtman Janet to Uchtman Hannah & Raven Brittany Uchtman; $75,000

6506 Hasler Ln: Baker Tyler to Fourth World Capital LLC; $190,000

English Woods

3369 Ninann Ct: Huff Keanna to More Properties & Investments Inc; $81,694

Evanston

1810 Fairfax Ave: Morton Nathaniel E & Lynn M to Khurram Pervalz; $295,000

3008 Paul St: Thomas Susie A to Muffet Marcus; $180,000

3416 Trimble Ave: White Rochelle to Hilderbrand David A Tr; $59,605

3629 Bevis Ave: Ncrc Housing Rehab Fund LLC to Roulet Kylie & Aaron Kalvin; $197,000

Evendale

10311 Evendale Dr: Mcswain Gregory D & Nicola A to Lsrw Properties LLC; $750,000

Fairfax

3809 Camden Ave: Carrier Andrew to Rouse Katherine; $280,750

Forest Park

11408 Southland Rd: Yakobi Investments LLC to Property Ms LLC; $170,000

11762 Lassiter Dr: Thornton Jennifer L to Aproject LLC; $125,000

1280 Kemper Meadow Dr: Trinity Square Kemper Meadow LLC to Maumee Warehouse LLC; $8,150,000

764 Decatur Ct: Harris Angie T to Keita Abou M; $209,000

782 Halesworth Dr: Seger Colt A & Cristina N to Rivera Marlon Cristobal Umanzor; $260,000

931 Havensport Dr: Coleman Robert E & Mary C to Aproject LLC; $157,000

Golf Manor

6440 Graceland Ave: Flowers Linda M to Flowers Beverly A & Linda M Flowers; $630

Green Township

2232 Flomar Ct: Wilzbach Annemarie & Ludwig Joseph A Tr to Catucci Cynthia A & Gary W Britton; $280,000

3101 Diehl Rd: Grow Nancy A to Metz Joseph R; $130,000

3263 Linsan Dr: Marchan Juan & Rebecca to Siemer Kevin; $315,000

3304 North Bend Rd: Morgan Mary & Monica to Mehta Monica; $60,000

3417 Tolland Ct: Snell Jeremy to Opendoor Propert Trust I; $268,300

3448 Kleeman Rd: Hudepohl Donald J to Rielag Nicholas A; $175,000

3500 Markay Ct: Hardesty Nathaniel E & Nicole L Tr to Lawrence Zachary W & Jennifer N; $315,000

3552 Ridgewood Ave: Asha Firas H to Saldivar Kelly & Samuel; $281,000

3772 West Fork Rd: Ruberb Raymond J @ 3 to Jackson Leasing LLC; $170,000

4210 Harrison Ave: Kr Remolding Ltd to 4210 Harrison Ave LLC; $160,000

4280 North Bend Rd: Buckliew William to Schnehain Samantha; $195,000

4778 Crestpoint Dr: Agnew Cheryl Ann @5 to Makin Gary D @3; $125,000

5346 Talloak Ct: Nurre Christine P to Boggess Joshua A & Lydia R Tonnis; $258,500

5483 Eula Ave: Brueshaber Kevin Joseph to Lykins Kathy; $180,000

5534 Northpoint Dr: Aufdenkamp Jacob D & Jennifer Bole to Bole Jennifer; $95,000

5570 Cheviot Rd: White Oak Properties #1 LLC to Nati Assets LLC; $300,000

5579 Sunnywoods Ln: Knueven Leo J & Mary Jo to Haboush Fadi; $170,000

5668 Haubner Rd: Gemperline Stephen F & Joy to Tingle Kristina M & Daniel N Tingle; $278,000

5859 Lawrence Rd: Justice Stephen T & Hillary A to Norris Daniel J & Krista L; $313,000

6053 Ramblingridge Dr: Franke Theodore W & Carla Tr to Strasser Charles J & Linda S; $305,000

6320 Blueberry Hill Ct: Sweeney Maureen E to Smith Michael E & Jennifer L Burriss; $305,500

6357 Werk Rd: Nauman Stephen R to Hamilton Benjamin W & Teresa Cavallaro; $490,000

6961 Taylor Rd: Carota Julius A to Murphy 3 Real Estate Investing LLC; $133,000

Taylor Rd: Carota Julius A to Murphy 3 Real Estate Investing LLC; $133,000

Greenhills

2 Burnham St: Paoletti Properties LLC to Alabi Dele; $330,000

Harrison

102 Elbern Ave: Rudisill Alma to Rudisill Michael R; $101,290

1271 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Maggard Raymond & Colleen Pfister; $315,850

381 Legacy Wy: Monson Amanda E to Bonham Andrei; $185,000

98 Flintstone Dr: Nolan Paul D & Julie C to Miller Charles; $201,000

Harrison Township

Brittney Dr: Mackendrick Shane & Melissa to Torres Richard & Janice; $43,000

New Biddinger Rd: Morris Derek to Baker Richard D; $244,900

Hyde Park

2324 Madison Rd: Mcintire Art Fletcher Tr & Lili Klaene Tr to Mcgilly Jr Thomas C & Paula S Tr; $180,000

2444 Madison Rd: Kroeger Christine Tr & Thomas Tr to Laffoon Anne C; $475,000

2825 Victoria Ave: Quintero Robyn T & J Manuel to Russert Amy S Tr @ 3; $479,000

3551 Vista Ave: Sanders Korbin Joseph to Childs Rebecca N; $268,500

3608 Pape Ave: Gottmann Paul R to Bahlman Caroline Surridge; $239,900

Indian Hill

6425 Shadyglen Rd: Murphy-muth Susan M Tr to Borger Claudio & Angela Cyrus Borger; $890,000

9480 Cunningham Rd: Reisenfeld Bradley A & Constance S to Strategic Franchising Systems Inc; $4,200,000

Lincoln Heights

955 Steffen Ave: Brooks Veronica to Messineo Ventures LLC; $62,500

Linwood

4725 Wilmer Ct: Ducktodd LLC to E & N Capital LLC; $102,500

Lockland

310 Davis St: Abrorov Ismatillo to Thompson Tianna; $170,000

Loveland

106 Preakness Ln: Mcintyre Christopher & Anne M to Zani Catherine & Austin; $450,000

Madeira

7803 Dee St: Rex Stephanie M & Justin T to Perdrix Mitchell A & Keri M; $390,000

Madisonville

5800 Carothers St: Universal Dynamic Concept Construction LLC to Manser Rebecca Christine & Craig Mitchell; $317,000

6617 Palmetto St: Corr Investments LLC to Borferding Anthony; $375,000

6619 Palmetto St: Dunn Brooke C to Raggets Austin C & Sarah E Raggets; $275,000

Mariemont

3802 East St: Allen William J to Leon Ernesto R Candia & Lisette Orduna Richerand; $717,000

6901 Mt Vernon Ave: Budig David H to Coffaro Joseph & Stephanie Coffaro; $1,075,000

Miami Township

3041 Barnbougle Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $57,660

3985 Legendary Ridge Ln: Schaffer Jeffrey T to Kraft Jake & Ashley Tomlinson; $527,900

5043 Miami River Rd: Galbraith John W & Sam to Rogers Mary; $150,000

8292 Bridgetown Rd: Putzke Gordon E & Victoria A Schottelkotte to Bickers Jos Phillips; $255,000

8454 Bridgetown Rd: Land Home Financial Services Inc to Emmett Patrick Joseph; $207,500

Buckridge Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv Ltd; $93,525

Carnoustie Ct: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $57,660

Millvale

1604 Sutter Ave: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000

1701 Westwood Northern Bv: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000

2911 Beekman St: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000

2917 Beekman St: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000

3165 Beekman St: Tmfg Universal LLC & Brian Mallory to Michael Williams LLC; $4,640

Hopple Ct: Parker Scott to Birch Don; $150,000

Montgomery

9200 Village Green Dr: Fry Homes LLC to Burkett Timothy A & Ciara T Hassler; $350,000

Mount Adams

1125 St Gregory St: Schoonveld Andrew C & Amanda K to Cook Thomas Zachary; $275,000

1130 Fort View Pl: Massa Timothy & Lisa to Bova Richard J Tr & Linda A Tr; $1,685,000

Mount Airy

2215 Sweetbriar Ln: Trischler Joyce to Searles Greg & Camellia; $239,900

2347 Raeburn Te: Prestopino Frank J to Ciminello Giacomo & Martha Curley; $358,000

2773 North Bend Rd: Morris Vickie L & Shirley M Bush to Henao Lady Yuliana Garcia; $97,000

5439 Cindy Ln: Steinmann Brian K & Erica L to Routt Scott J & Christina Vogel; $230,000

5571 Kiplington Dr: Allure Real Estate Group LLC to Kuhlman Tia & Brian Osterman; $210,000

5575 Little Flower Ave: Weiss James R to Torres Alberto & Mylynn D Lynch; $215,907

5827 Monfort Hills Ave: De Real Estate Holdings LLC to 5827 Monfort LLC; $225,000

5859 Monfort Hills Ave: Duckie Homes LLC to 5859 Monfort LLC; $100,000

Mount Auburn

126 Goethe St: Coulter John & Leeann Faye to Muhirwa Dieudonne; $35,000

2321 Auburncrest Ave: Seto Jordan & Jessica Keesee to Westrich Whitney & Joseph Westrich; $145,000

270 Gilman Ave: Ozusa LLC to Bratton Donald Carter II & Miranda Mcgee; $157,000

332 Mulberry St: Blankenship James Bryan to Means Kathleen & Vince Means; $900,000

432 Liberty Hill: J & S Real Assets LLC to Ponti Zins Ryan & Samantha Shevitz; $744,000

Mount Healthy

1751 Madison Ave: Hazel Group Renovations LLC to Bamgbose Kendall & Hannah Bamgbose; $253,500

7134 Clovernoll Dr: Burress Jason Todd & Julie Lynn Corbett to Jaime Roberto Pinto; $170,000

7918 Seward Ave: Hogeback Steven J & Jennifer M to Henry Andrew Jordan; $195,000

Mount Lookout

1362 Herlin Pl: Bartlett Holly E Tr to Wieland Adam; $400,000

3231 Nash Ave: Skidmore Jack & Kim B Elliott to Rohling Christine A; $490,500

3482 Linwood Ave: Christman Cole & Skylar Shircliff to Kratt Samuel & Madison; $465,000

581 Hoge St: Mason Allen R & Emrah Kovacoglu to Mazza Paul Maxwell; $50,000

Mount Washington

1651 Brachman Ave: Stewart Edward J & Cecilia to Krause Kelly Hylton @ 3; $266,000

2111 Sutton Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Bringas Leonardo; $182,000

2131 Oxford Ave: Tepe Kathleen E to Sole Aubrie Anne; $175,000

6220 Cambridge Ave: Mehas Thomas G to Brown Family Investment Group LLC; $120,000

6250 Beechmont Ave: Goolsby Jason P & Alisa A Izzi to Ashton John G; $249,900

6307 Glade Ave: Leigh Mackenzie Paige to Rains Gregory A Aka Gregory Rains &; $277,500

North College Hill

1835 Bising Ave: Lane Christopher S to Bolah Jeffrey A; $195,000

1952 Dallas Ave: Ellis Sharon L to Evans Matthew Forest; $150,000

2023 Catalpa Ave: Vb Eight LLC to Fiar Price Property LLC; $70,000

North Fairmount

3356 Saffer St: King Weil Mar LLC to 33 Saffer LLC; $28,750

Northside

1661 Pullan Ave: Righi Andrea & Simona C Antonacci to Sievers Emily & Timothy; $451,000

4148 Langland St: Mcnay Joseph J to Long Brardon D & Maria Vaya Soler; $240,000

4206 Fergus St: Kolik Christopher J to Shelley Megan Jayne; $425,000

Norwood

1558 Sherman Ave: Meyer Douglas R to Meyer Douglas L & Cecilia M Meyer; $60,230

1804 Wayland Ave: Williams Alan B to Carpenter Venitta S & Ryan P; $154,800

2241 Ronda Ave: Bail Marcia to Matson Madeline Gerise; $185,000

2312 Jefferson Ave: Gabis Katherine to Dean Harrison; $375,242

3912 Catherine Ave: Zani Catherine W & Austin D to Williamson Peter; $367,000

4125 Carter Ave: Percy Leo S & Donna J to Gupta Akshansh & Akash Gupta; $390,000

4145 Montgomery Rd: Kkusum Inc to Batukbhairav4 Real Estate LLC; $224,000

4622 Baker Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Weigel Michael; $161,000

4744 Ridgeway Ave: Gearhart Paige to Gearhart Thaddeus L; $3,440

4746 Ridgeway Ave: Gearhart Paige to Gearhart Thaddeus L; $69,220

4808 Oak St: Orchidland LLC to Banderas Elias & Maria E Tapia; $130,000

5015 Forest Ave: Noble Jordan to 1826 Elm LLC; $320,000

5230 Carthage Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to N2sfi LLC; $99,900

5230 Carthage Ave: Stephens Ronnie Dale @3 to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $90,000

5267 Montgomery Rd: Melton Greg to As Capital LLC; $110,000

5317 Carthage Ave: As Capital LLC to Niehaus Property Solutions; $230,000

5340 Warren Ave: Vb One LLC to Weigel Michael; $136,000

5432 Rolston Ave: Christian Homer R to Craftsman Properties LLC; $101,100

Oakley

2747 Madison Rd: Sicking Thomas A to Morgan Jennifer; $225,000

3745 Marburg Ave: Mckenney Ann Marie & Keith M Johnson to Woods Kathleen; $403,000

4409 Verne Ave: Rei Mavens LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $180,000

Pleasant Ridge

2721 Lawndale Ave: Porter Stephen M to Eichenlaub Meredith; $272,000

2902 Mapleleaf Ave: Kahn Daniel & Ruth Chaban to Fields Taylor & Peter Mcmahon; $350,000

2922 Mapleleaf Ave: Rogier Adam & Whitney Hawkins to Mclaughlin Jack C & Susan B Kelley; $427,500

2946 Mapleleaf Ave: Staursky Audrey Nicole & Joseph to Radomski Adam J & Katherine M; $268,000

3116 Troy Ave: Willmann Joshua & Audrey to Locklear Nathan & Morgan Locklear; $495,000

6319 Montgomery Rd: Houser Lydia M Tr to Cronin Colin P & Stephanie Mooney; $530,000

Reading

1786 Keith Dr: Prows Brian J to Th Property Owner I LLC; $177,000

2913 Mapletree Ct: Gjerde Alan & Olga V Tur to Gillum Douglas; $261,000

606 Third St: Asbrock Brandan S to Fourth World Capital LLC; $50,000

Roselawn

1626 Crest Hill Ave: Rivera Eliezer to Salman Muhammad; $8,000

7317 Brookcrest Dr: Marshall Clausell to Florencio Angel S Coronado & Olivia Marroquin; $183,500

Sayler Park

118 Rockaway Ave: 126 Revere Avenue LLC to Cld Peachtree LLC; $1,400,000

126 Revere Ave: 126 Revere Avenue LLC to Cld Peachtree LLC; $1,400,000

170 Chelsea Pl: Withers Chad O & Danielle M to Cahenzli Matthew Christopher &; $170,000

267 Monitor Ave: Helm Robyn Rankin Tr to Gorczyca Erin & Chad Gorczyca; $380,000

6224 Wren St: Luckett Finis W to Spille Mcah S & Bethaney Kaytlin Meagan Oakes; $187,000

6464 Revere Ave: Vb One LLC to Williams Donald O; $160,100

Gracely Dr: 126 Revere Avenue LLC to Cld Peachtree LLC; $1,400,000

Sedamsville

737 Sedam St: Hillgrove Investments LLC to Arnold Paul; $9,900

Sharonville

3909 Cornell Rd: Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C to Amlung Thomas W & Pamela K; $195,000

5070 Lord Alfred Ct: Hardwick Elizabeth A & Adelaide H Harwick to Klaft Andrew B; $240,000

Silverton

6617 Sampson Ln: Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC to Pml Real Estate Trust LLC; $98,094

6617 Sampson Ln: Smith Ingrid @ 3 to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $45,000

South Cumminsville

3707 Cass Ave: Kt Mechanical And Construction LLC to Willis Cassondra; $10,000

3726 Tappan Ave: Equity Trust Company Fbo @2 to Alhs Rose LLC; $85,000

Spring Grove Village

4430 Station Ave: Gutting Barbara T to Martin Joshua R & Amanda J Pertuset; $150,000

Springdale

11926 Lawnview Ave: Mancuso Helen D & Steven P to Teegarden Andrew T; $185,000

Springfield Township

10665 Mill Rd: Scott M Darlene to Werschey Jacob & Jennifer Pundzak; $299,900

10889 Pleasanthill Dr: Landsell Robert R to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $118,000

10955 Maplehill Dr: Jaya Ltd to Harman Greg; $100,000

1602 Acreview Dr: Singer Timothy & Barbara Art to Twitty Lawrence Oliver; $200,000

1671 Hudepohl Ln: Rfb I LLC to Gyarmati Timothy; $160,000

2389 Aquarius Dr: Guan Xiaoqun to Barrera Jose; $125,000

582 Wellesley Ave: Bowman Brittany to Fuselier Stephen & Elizabeth Packer; $325,500

6241 Marie Ave: Ape Properties LLC to Garcia Omar; $155,000

8740 Cavalier Dr: Mceldowney Bryan & Anne to Bowman Joseph William Sr & Paige; $325,000

8831 Daly Rd: Jzs Properties Ltd to Doyle Tyler; $185,000

8834 Monsanto Dr: Guan Xiaoqun to Miller Savannah T & Johnathan A Schramm; $224,000

9037 Winton Rd: Snodgrass Thomas A to Wingham Melissa; $175,000

9317 Winton Rd: Bruce Clare M to Tilford Maia & Thomas Hyde; $130,000

St. Bernard

130 Baker Ave: Rx Capital LLC to G & L Developement Group LLC; $52,000

4702 Tower Ave: 4702 Properties LLC to Carter John & Terri Lynn Bray; $235,000

4808 Chalet Dr: Maley Property Solutions LLC to Summerhill Christopher D; $57,000

Sycamore Township

11937 Third Ave: Shelton Charles E to Honnerlaw Jonathan; $72,000

4117 Estermarie Dr: Hamm Tyler & Elizabeth to Hamm Stevie & Robin Nicole; $254,000

7545 Montgomery Rd: Southerland Judy Johnson to Mission Baptist Church; $375,000

7711 Spirea Dr: Geygan Thomas J Jr & Griselda to Geyhan Martin & Rebecca; $235,000

8053 Hetz Dr: Charm Management LLC to Hamdan Raghad & Omar Al Bayer; $215,000

8486 Concord Hills Cr: Sedler Timothy D Tr to Kourie Michel A & Mayra Y Frias; $1,689,000

Symmes Township

12082 Timberlake Dr: Asch Marilynn S to Ahy Investment Group LLC; $657,500

12096 Oak Dr: C & M Woodcrafters Inc to Hickey Paula & Stephen; $362,384

Lebanon Rd: Pine Row Farm LLC to Dimitri Loukoumidis; $50,000

Walnut Hills

1225 Chapel St: Marshall Karen L to Bethel Baptist Church The; $40,000

West End

1026 Dayton St: Washington Bonita H & William to Bauer Lafe; $190,000

1109 Cutter St: Kalvin Aaron & Kylie Roulet to Kalvin Aaron; $142,800

West Price Hill

1008 Schiff Ave: Trust Transporting & Hauling LLC to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $80,000

1018 Regina Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $105,000

1019 Seton Ave: Harel-ds LLC to Td Scott Enterprise LLC; $90,000

1066 Lockman Ave: Honest Home Offers LLC to Bbs Properties LLC; $81,000

1066 Lockman Ave: Stg Rentals LLC to Honest Home Offers LLC; $66,500

1076 Belvoir Ln: Leiker Suzanne M to Collins Holdings Ohio LLC; $82,500

1110 Beech Ave: Dallas Twenty LLC to Lokshin Maria & Maya Landesberg; $290,000

1240 Iliff Ave: Prestige Investments LLC & Squires Real Estate Group LLC to Seven Hills Rentals LLC; $50,000

1244 Iliff Ave: Prestige Investments LLC & Squires Real Estate Group LLC to Seven Hills Rentals LLC; $50,000

4263 Eighth St: Sperveslage Alvin Glenn to Corpuz Jr Cenon Pablo & Frances Corpuz; $238,000

4723 Guerley Rd: Corr Investments LLC to Hedges Malik; $168,000

4943 Ralph Ave: Terrell Kathryn to Kraut Ian & Lindsay Hammersmith; $182,500

Westwood

2504 Dunaway Ct: Rose Jalen Dewayne to Plush Jackson Shawn; $218,000

2607 Pancoast Ave: Boyles Barbara A to Behymer Bradley A; $192,000

2715 Westbrook Dr: Frakes Kenneth & Shawn Holley to Habtyes Ketema; $110,000

2772 Queen City Ave: Kamholz Jeffrey J & Tamarah E Niemann to Thomas Nia V; $196,000

2790 Queen City Ave: Valentine Kimberli M & Rensley Washington Jr Tr to Alemu Endale & Azeb Diress; $160,000

2927 Woodrow Ave: Boyles Barbara A to Behymer Bradley A; $192,000

2982 Lischer Ave: Curry Joseph A & Angela R to Cawvey Kathryn E; $286,000

3032 Glenmore Ave: Jenkins Dale & William S Reed to Zhuo Bin Chan; $270,000

3151 Sunshine Ave: Real Equity Oh LLC to Mz Management LLC; $50,000

3236 Hanna Ave: Francis Carl T to Jordan Anna J; $182,000

3265 Renfro Ave: Beischel Marilyn to Hof Group LLC; $124,900

Woodlawn

1050 Timberland Dr: Summers Janie E to Huffman Joshua & Sabrina Huffman; $305,000

Wyoming

1110 Springfield Pk: Bohm Jeanne M to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $67,024

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10177 Cedar Lane: Diana L. Barlow, LLC to Cedear Lane Apartments, LLC; $387,500

12861 Sycamore Creek Drive: Johnathan Guiterrez to Judith and David Jackson; $265,000

12886 Sycamore Creek Drive: Taylor and Kyle Alston to Lisa and Jason Lawson; $370,000

1706 Grandview Road: Tracy and Richard Diehl to Abigail Denton and Ethan Griepenstroh; $265,000

3781 Lisa Lane: Ryan Thomas to Samantha Herrmann and Kyles Hughes; $292,000

5 S. Bellewood Court: Jessica and Robert Vaught to Amy Downton; $215,000

Bellevue

102 Washington Ave.: Susan Vater to Scott Bobbitt; $160,000

32 Bonnie Leslie Ave.: Candi and Robby Caudill to Tyler Gabbard and John Manion; $171,000

339 Fairfield Ave.: Columbia Citadel, LLC to Laura and Matthew Schaefer; $385,000

506 Fairfield Ave.: Ashley Westcott and Andrew Jenkins to Liegh and Ian Hoopes; $365,000

Cold Spring

1064 Blossom Drive: Colleen Shyrock and Ryan Walsh to Hazel Conway; $280,000

602 Fawn Run Drive: Barbara Juengling to Rachael Maher; $190,000

Covington

1005 Russell St.: Jeffrey Anderson to Erin and Christopher Coffing Jr.; $450,000

10532 Pinetree Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sheila and Adnan Shamo; $370,000

108 N. Juarez Circle: Sandra and Bijan Ariapad to Caitlin Searson and Bryan Reis; $235,000

108 W. 34th St.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to Abigail and Jared Schaber; $219,000

1222 Fisk St.: M&C Gallagher, LLC to Jilliam and Mark Jones Jr.; $154,000

1302 Russell St.: Angel Figueroa to JRC Develops, LLC; $55,000

1308 Hill St.: Frank Herschede to Laseneca Baber; $100,000

1946 Oakland Ave.: Alison and Daniel Reiber to Christina VanSant; $179,000

2116 Glenway Ave.: William Pollitt to Sierra Newton; $182,500

225 E. 46th St.: Landmark Transport, LLC to Brittany Steele; $190,000

2385 Lucca Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Christine and Brian Masterson; $465,500

2736 Alexandria Ave.: Monmouth Street Properties, LLC to Easton Pinkelton; $225,000

307 Western Ave.: John Alexander to Jacob Baeten; $200,000

3088 Belleglade Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rebecca and Robert Shckelford II; $381,000

343 E. 17th St.: Gillian Murray to Rachael and Christopher Collman; $330,000

3876 Barolo Place, unit 410-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Christina Niemeyer; $290,000

3880 Barolo Place, 410-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Carol Beirne; $302,000

3911 Leslie Ave.: Jason Tekulve to Ciearra Ponder and Alexander Pipp; $138,000

4514 Carroll St.: Robert Wiechman to Adam Gregory; $93,500

6079 Clubhouse Drive: Sylvia Hyden to Rosia Ramirez and Alejandro Padilla; $72,000

610 Delmar Place: J Noble Real Estate, LLC to Stanton Homes, LLC; $65,000

Crescent Springs

2513 Lillywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kiersten and John Proctor; $539,000

724 Ferncliff Ave.: Pamela Leiry to Austin Hatcher; $210,000

Crestview Hills

273 Springside: Jason Kinsella and Derek Heimlich to Gail Kommenovich and Bob Waters; $260,000

465 Centre View Boulevard: Centre View B, LLC to CZH, LLC; $690,000

Dayton

1001 5th Ave.: Deborah and Danny Burchfield to Paul Farrell; $60,000

1002 4th Ave.: Acquried Assets Group, LLC to Saamr Edaili; $193,000

1017 6th Ave.: Relief Home Buyers, LLC to Carrie Ireland and Andrew Shirgley; $180,000

208 Berry St.: Joel Osbourne to Tammy and Tarris Horton; $265,000

Demossville

4086 Alexander Road: Devon Elder to Hannah and Joshua Childers; $108,000

Edgewood

426 Shannon Drive: Caroline and Paul Turner to Veronica and Cory Michel; $275,000

451 Larkspur Court: Caryn and Christopher Gibson to Zachary Toebben; $430,000

Elsmere

454 Ripple Creek Drive: Heather and Ryan Rodebush to Maselina Boateng; $235,000

Erlanger

1349 Brightleaf Boulevard: Matthew Cole to Kate and Bradley Fyffe; $435,000

145 Dale Hollow Drive: Monica Willett to Griffin Stanley; $149,000

202 Clay St.: Nathaniel Steinbis to Maycee Searp; $203,000

3234 Fieldcrest Drive: Tracy Scarlato to CC Properties KY, LLC; $240,000

3524 Shadyside Drive: Olivia Ward to CAJR Properties, LLC; $227,000

751 Southwick Place: Karen and Jeffrey Chambers to Victoria Marzheuser and David Marzheuser; $525,000

937 Hawkshead Lane: Brittany and Matthew Ryan to Gilda Helleman; $399,000

Florence

1365 Retriever Way: The Drees Company to Christa Zmurk; $268,000

9236 Tranquility Drive: Christina and Josh Smith to Lisa and Joseph Finan; $510,000

Fort Mitchell

51 Virginia Ave.: Danyelle and Kyle Clutter to Rober Alcorn; $450,000

8 Thompson Ave.: Jacob Etler to Megan Alexander; $285,000

88 Thompson Ave.: Maria Huelsmann to Suzanne and Raymond Joshua; $420,000

904 Kenridge Drive: Chad Dietz to Allarae and Kendall Koutz; $282,500

Fort Thomas

16 Edwards Court: Michael Liggett to Laura Milton and Stephanie Tanner; $256,000

510 Calumet Court: Luke Keen to Tricia Lynn; $196,000

67 Crowell Ave.: Tina and Rick Stamper to Holly and Daniel Scheid; $235,000

726 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Amy Schaub to Meghan and Zachary Laux; $533,000

Fort Wright

120 Fayette Court: Nadya and William Taylor to Katherine and Caleb Putnam; $407,000

1648 Chestnut Court: Carole and David Johnston to Martha and David Molony; $500,000

1912 Mount Vernon Drive: Ann and Scott Hornblower to Nicole and Mark Seibert II; $482,500

Hebron

1858 Emory Court: Tiffany and Jon Prabell to Danitria and Glen Saler; $370,000

2696 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Nichole Haley and Gregory Haley; $535,000

Independence

10388 Chambersburg Drive: Freddie Rogers to Chelsea and Nathan McIntosh; $252,000

10695 Sinclair Drive: David Striker to Constance and Charles Mason; $280,000

1093 Battleridge Drive: Geoia and Robert Gauck to Salvador Salazar and Jose Salazar; $283,000

11968 Blue Ash Lane: Lisa Kelly and Roger Jameson to Janet and Thomas Weaver; $400,000

1806 Autumn Maple Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jacob Zimmerman; $365,000

19 Independence Station Road: Jennifer Clephane to Carie Wainscott and Marcus Chandler; $180,000

2861 Sycamore Creek Drive: Brittany and Ryan Armstrong to Ashley and John Mairose; $330,000

3935 Eagleridge Court: Allison and Matthew Meier to Caroline and Paul Turner; $400,000

4375 Silversmith Lane: Marcia and Mark Garcia to Jessica and Steven Thomson Jr.; $396,000

5355 Foxdale Court: Jana Townsend to Kristi Winkler; $294,000

6363 Fieldsteade Drive: Shannon and David Hess to Sunny Allen and John Griess; $289,000

777 Stevies Trail: Georgia and William Leslie to Heather and William Kinney; $330,000

Lakeside Park

47 Colony South Drive: Sadie Schawe to Karen Combs and Stephen Combs; $315,000

Ludlow

422 Breezewood Court, unit 34-305: Wenjui Geng and Yuhan Wang to Carol VanSyckle; $200,000

Morning View

14849 Fontana Road: Kaylynn and Kevin Cooper to Chelsea Lowe and Bradley Sipple; $211,000

3560 Visalia Road: BBB Developers, LLC to Chelsie and Jordan Cox; $665,000

Newport

1025 York St.: Tune Row Properties, LLC to Reusch Investments, LLC; $100,000

117 Kentucky Drive: Sharon McCormick to Matthew Spradlin; $175,000

2019 New Linden Road: Sarah Price and Steven Wadsworth to Shuting Zhao; $130,000

224 W. 11th St.: New River Properties, LLC to Moriah Temple and Anthony Parker; $85,000

330 Hodge St.: Sukkah, LLC to Nicholas Stock; $288,000

838 Saratoga St.: TPM Capital, LLC to Dallas Fonner; $255,000

Park Hills

1151 Cleveland Ave.: Dorothy and Larry Hafertepen to Marie Eaton and Michael Mahoney; $642,500

538, 541 Scenic Drive: Courtney and Kevin Hoffer to Alison and Matthew Meier; $790,000

Silver Grove

214 W. 2nd St.: Alexis Geiger to Peter Folzenlogen; $170,000

Southgate

14 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 5: Abbey Cherry to Featherkile Management Services, LLC; $155,000

142 Harvard Place: Leann and Adam Jackson to RP3 Funding, LLC; $140,000

159 Valley View Drive: Stallion Investments, LLC to Hannah Bohmer and John Crowder; $216,500

275 Beech Road: Cassi Mowery to Sophia McIntosh; $250,000

3898 Sarah Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tara and Scott Dyer; $904,500

Taylor Mill

5372 Shadow Hill Court: Kristi Winkler to Victoria and Jimmie Overton; $315,000

6177 Maple Ridge Drive: Azam Hozouri and Edmund Giroux to Kieth Perkins; $430,000

652 Ridgeway Drive: Sandra Regan to Tom Bohman; $280,000

Union

10836 Secretariat Run: John Rogg III to Tiffany and Michael Jaspers; $420,000

2408 Bellegrade Court: Paula Lee to L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC; $345,000

7103 O'Connell Place: Stallion Investments, LLC to Brandon Smith; $150,000

Villa Hills

2713 Valey Trails Drive: Ashely and John Mairose III to Aleque Novesl and Nicholas Sobkowiak; $325,000

712 Lakeshore Drive: Erin Abbott and Bradley Abbott to Mitchell Abbott; $269,000

876 Wesley Drive: Joseph Singleton to Danielle Herrera; $225,000

Walton

2002 Cedora Lane: CAC Developments, LLC to Tara and Lucas Roberts; $195,000

2010 Cedora Lane: CAC Developments, LLC to Maria and Brian Scroggins; $125,000

428 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Caitlin and Justin Jones; $494,000

Wilder

110 N. Watchtower Drive, unit 102: Kairee Franzen to Catherine Boden; $170,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.685 million Mount Adams home sale among the week's top property transfers