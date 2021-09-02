U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

A $1.7 Billion Global Opportunity for Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare
Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 19; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 13443
Companies: 38 - Players covered include 5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies); CAE Healthcare; EON Reality; Firsthand Technology; GE Healthcare; Intuitive Surgical, Inc.; Medtronic, Inc.; Mimic Technologies Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers; Surgical Science Sweden AB; Virtually Better, Inc.; Vital Images, Inc.; Vuzix Corporation; WorldViz and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Visualization, Medical Training/Teaching, Pain Management, Disability & Rehabilitation, Computer Assisted Surgery, Mental Health & PTSD, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, & Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Healthcare Institutes, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision.

ABSTRACT-

Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare estimated at US$336.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $138.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $290.2 Million by 2026
The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$138.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$290.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 29.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 26% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR.

Services Segment to Reach US$353.6 Million by the year 2026
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$63.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$355.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs!

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

