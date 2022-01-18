U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

A $1.7 Billion Global Opportunity for Oncology Nutrition by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Oncology Nutrition - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Opportunity for Oncology Nutrition
Global Opportunity for Oncology Nutrition

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 8; Released: January 2022
Executive Pool: 4747
Companies: 31 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Danone Nutricia; Fresenius Kabi AG and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Cancer Type (Head & Neck, Stomach & Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, Breast, Liver, Other Cancer Types); End-Use (Hospitals, Home Care, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Oncology Nutrition Market to Reach US$1.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Malnutrition triggered by cancer treatment is the most common side-effect among cancer patients. Specifically, malnutrition is more prevalent among individuals with digestive cancers or head and neck cancers. Chemosensory alterations during cancer treatment include a decrease in taste and smell sensitivity, distortion of the normal taste (dysgeusia), lack of taste sensation (ageusia), or perception of taste without any external stimulus. Other frequently experienced clinical side-effects include mucositis, dry mouth, and dysphagia. Dysphagia is referred to as a condition that disrupts the swallowing process during the movement of bolus from oral cavity to stomach. Dysphagia is common among patients with head and neck cancers. Growth of cancer cells, specifically in the esophagus, throat, or mouth, can narrow these passages, leading to difficulties in swallowing. Inadequate nutrition during treatment of cancer can weaken the patient's body and increase the difficulties of providing appropriate treatment to the patients. These factors are typically responsible for a longer hospitalization period, increased treatment-related side effects, and decreased treatment tolerance. Thus, prognosis of cancer patients with reduced weight is worse compared to the prognosis of weight stable patients.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oncology Nutrition estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Head & Neck Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$472.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stomach & Gastrointestinal segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Oncology Nutrition market.

Continuously increasing number of cancer patients is posing serious healthcare challenges for various countries. Several healthcare professionals consider inappropriate diet as well as inactive lifestyle for approximately 85% of global cancer cases. On the other hand, obesity and food attributes for 35% as well as 30% of all cancer related deaths, respectively. Consuming large quantities of nutritious food significantly improve stamina and strength of patients undergoing cancer treatment. Owing to their abilities to prevent growth of cancer cells, demand for nutritional food is witnessing an upward momentum. Propelled by rising popularity of homecare nutritional products, the global market for oncology nutrition is exhibiting robust growth. In order to tap the available opportunity, companies are devising a broad range of innovative strategies. Hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies are some of the major end-users of oncology nutrition segment. Hospitals currently account for majority of share in the global oncology nutrition market, due to constantly increasing number of cancer patients. In order to ensure timely treatment, various leading global healthcare providers are now constructing high-end cancer diagnosis and care centers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $165 Million by 2026
The Oncology Nutrition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.62% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$165 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$182.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Number of cancer patients in the US is projected to reach 2,129,118 through 2040. In order to save precious human lives, the US government is undertaking a wide range of cancer awareness programs. Propelled by increasing spending on various cancer therapies, demand for oncology nutrition in the US is expected to gain momentum. All of these are offering ample growth opportunities for oncology nutrition product manufactures. In order to expand their footprints, they are planning to introduce a wide range of superior oncology nutritional solutions.

Market for oncology nutrition in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is likely to witness highest CAGR. Large population base, increasing awareness, and rising healthcare spending are expected to fuel demand for oncology nutrition products in the region. Certain supplements are already available in the Indian market to boost a cancer patient's nutrition, particularly those who cannot ingest orally or suffer from critical nutritional deficiencies. However, their long-term benefits are not really helpful. The entire market for oncology nutrition negates a highly important cancer nutrition element, which is the patient's daily dietary regimen. Even though nutritional formulas and nutraceuticals are great items for selling with their respective beneficial impacts on a patient's nutritional status, only a handful of such producers and marketers are actually interested in educating patients on a healthy diet's importance in the long-run. Nevertheless, suppliers are already providing those items needed for short-term gain and patients too, prefer quick fixes.

Pancreatic Cancer Segment to Reach $305.3 Million by 2026
In the global Pancreatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$276.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-1-7-billion-global-opportunity-for-oncology-nutrition-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301461842.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

