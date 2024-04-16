$1.7 Million Gets You A Shoebox In Silicon Valley

Margaret Jackson
3 min read
1
$1.7 Million Gets You A Shoebox In Silicon Valley
$1.7 Million Gets You A Shoebox In Silicon Valley

In many markets, $1.7 million would be enough to buy a luxurious mansion, but in Cupertino, California, it's only enough to purchase a 384-square-foot home.

Homes worth $5 million overlook the one-bedroom, one-bath home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Silicon Valley. The average Cupertino home value is about $3 million, up 10.7% over the past year. A home listed for sale typically is put under contract in about nine days, according to Zillow.

"Enhancing its appeal, the property boasts close proximity to major commute routes, making it ideal for professionals seeking easy access to Silicon Valley's tech hubs," according to the listing on Zillow.

Don't Miss:

The price tag may seem high for such a small abode, but six offers have been made on the property.

"It's time to bring out the old cliche', which just happens to be the truth — it's location, location, location," Bay East Association of Realtors Spokesperson David Stark told ABC 7.

Despite its high price tag, it's still the least expensive single-family home on the market in Cupertino, real estate agent Faviola Perez told the San Francisco Standard.

Trending

"The area is so highly sought after," Perez said. "Somebody has just got to be willing to roll up their sleeves a little bit to unlock the whole value of that property."

The 7,841-square-foot lot is likely more alluring than the house that sits on it.

"There's one thing that we don't make anymore, and that's dirt," Stark said. "Residential real estate, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area, is unique. It's unique because there are so few choices for buyers these days because sellers really like to live here."

Maxwell Dukelow, a Silicon Valley buyers' agent, said an investor or builder could build a 3,200- to 3,600-square-foot home on the lot and flip it for up to $5 million.

"This home has a lot of interest because of the lot size and the neighborhood," Dukelow told ABC 7. "Cupertino is really well known for its school district and great schools, so it drives up the cost of housing in this area."

But rising property prices, increased competition and a tightening housing market have detracted from the appeal flipping houses once had. Last year, gross profits from typical home flips nationwide declined to $66,000, down from $70,100 in 2022, according to real estate data provider ATTOM's 2023 U.S. Home Flipping report.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article $1.7 Million Gets You A Shoebox In Silicon Valley originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America profits drop as key lending revenue weakens

    The results from the nation's second-largest lender offer the latest example of how even the biggest banks are increasingly challenged by high interest rates.

  • Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home

    Grant Cardone, real estate titan and founder of Cardone Capital, has said that Americans should rent instead of buying homes and recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, giving seven reasons why: 7 reasons to Rent vs Buying a home:1) Apartments have Better amenities – pool, security, gyms, theatres, technology. Today apartments are amenity rich. 2) Economics – rents are 1/2 the cost of a mortgage today with interest rates at 7%, ($3800) and avg rents are 1800.3) No... pic.twitter.com/Uf30CFDRII —

  • These Two Data Points Illustrate The Reality That America Has Two Housing Markets

    A recent report from Zillow indicates that America has 550 cities with median home prices of $1 million. Yet none of those cities are on the list of Zillow's top ten hottest housing markets of 2024. That disparity paints a picture of the extent to which America has a dual-track housing market. On one track are Americans who can afford homes in the $1-million zip codes or are locked into those zip codes on low-interest-rate mortgages. On the other track are Americans who were marginally priced ou

  • Bill Gates unloaded one of his properties in less than two weeks on the market—and it only cost $5 million

    Gates still owns another megamansion in a Seattle suburb worth about $130 million.

  • Why Are Home Prices Plummeting By 40% In Oakland, California?

    After years of languishing in San Francisco's shadow, Oakland, California, experienced a real estate boom that saw prices surge immediately after the pandemic. Today, many Oakland homeowners are making dramatic price reductions to sell their homes, and some Oakland-area ZIP codes are looking at price drops of over 15%. What's wrong with Oakland real estate? Is this a blip on the radar or the beginning of a market correction? The Numbers Paint An Ugly Picture From the outside looking in, Oakland

  • Your home inspection checklist: What to expect on inspection day

    A home inspection can prevent you from making a costly home-buying mistake. Review our home inspection checklist so you’re fully prepared.

  • Could An Algorithm Be Why You Can't Afford The Rent?

    Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) say the high rents in many major American cities are the result of a computerized, algorithmic collusion with major landowners to lease rates them higher than they should be. What Is Algorithmic Collusion? Wyden and the FTC are not alleging a direct case of price fixing where landlords secretly meet in a cigar-smoke-filled room and agree to charge a certain dollar amount per square foot. The collusion he's concerned about is indirect a

  • Big Tech Is Downsizing Workspace in Another Blow to Office Real Estate

    The pullback marks a sharp reversal after years when companies had been bolstering their office footprints by adding millions of square feet of space.

  • San Francisco Home Price Plunge Has Nearly 1 In 5 Sellers Taking Losses

    Selling a home at a loss in San Francisco has become as common as a foggy summer morning in the Bay Area. Nearly one out of five homes sold — 17.8% — during the three months leading up to Feb. 29 sold at a loss, surpassing any other metropolitan area in the nation and quadruple the national average, which sits at 4.2%, according to a recent Redfin report. Home prices have plunged in San Francisco since homebuying boomed during the pandemic, making it more likely for sellers in the city to lose m

  • New US Home Construction Falls to Lowest Level Since August

    (Bloomberg) -- New home construction in the US slowed last month as a leveling off in interest rates has given way to a lull in housing demand and caution among builders.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtIran’s Conflict With Israel Puts US Ally