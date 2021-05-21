$ 1.70 growth expected in Global Automotive Catalyst Market | Rising Vehicle Production to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 1.70 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive catalyst market to register a CAGR of over 2%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corning Inc., Cummins Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Umicore are some of the major market participants. The increasing vehicle production will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Catalyst Market is segmented as below:
Product
Application
Geography
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44073
Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive catalyst market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corning Inc., Cummins Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Umicore.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Catalyst Market size
Automotive Catalyst Market trends
Automotive Catalyst Market industry analysis
The decline in platinum extraction is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, factors fluctuation in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive IC Market - Global automotive IC market is segmented by type (discrete, logic, micro components, analog, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Solenoid Market - Global automotive solenoid market is segmented by application (engine and control systems, chassis, safety, and security systems, HVAC, body controls, and interiors, and fuel emission control systems) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive catalyst market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive catalyst market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive catalyst market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive catalyst market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Palladium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Platinum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rhodium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Light-duty vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Heavy-duty vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BASF SE
CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.
Clariant International Ltd.
Corning Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Ibiden Co. Ltd.
Johnson Matthey Plc
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Solvay SA
Umicore
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-catalyst-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-70-growth-expected-in-global-automotive-catalyst-market--rising-vehicle-production-to-boost-growth--technavio-301296635.html
SOURCE Technavio