$1.775 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Addyston
Donegal Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Homes IV LLC; $181,250
Amberley Village
6615 Farm Acres Dr: Hempelmann Jennifer & Kyle Brown to Grove Jacqueline Diane Tr &; $540,000
Anderson Township
1156 Bruce Ave: Rice Christopher & Kathryn to Threet Collin; $295,500
1335 Birney Ln: Killion Ronald E to Swo LLC; $155,000
2726 Montchateau Dr: Keller Thomas K & Sally S to Adams Abby & Abe R Adams; $400,000
2788 Whitehouse Ln: Herking Brian J Tr to Mclp Asset Company Inc; $315,000
5887 Ropes Dr: Wuebold Rick & Brandy to Arnold Even T & Morgan R Arnold; $440,000
8128 Clough Pk: Evans Kayla & Mitchell to Meyer Gary; $215,000
Avondale
537 Rockdale Ave: 11b Construction Ltd to Black Tie Laundry And Dry Cleaning LLC; $95,000
752 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Brighthouse Life Insurance Company to Y & S Capital LLC; $179,000
Blue Ash
4400 Classic Dr: Rx Capital LLC to Nee David & Joanna Louise Nee; $494,000
8915 Cherry St: Team Dykstra LLC to Powell Brian S Bailey Ramsay; $150,000
9185 Fidelis Dr: Schwartz Julie S to Northrop Properties LLC; $409,000
9888 Timbers Dr: Gray Marianne Tr to Zeisler Daniel R Jr & Lora H Zeisler; $160,000
Bond Hill
1947 Lawn Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Alten Lillian & Kolby Roberts; $215,000
5322 Grafton Ave: Reynolds Tiffany M to Smart Modern Homes Inc; $142,000
5400 Newfield Ave: Travis Laura to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $170,000
Business District
400 Pike St: Lynn Tricia Hanover to Troup Karen & David Troup; $535,000
Cheviot
3701-3705 Harrison Ave: Seibel Property LLC to J & J Jiang LLC; $830,000
4243 Bridgetown Rd: Flanagan Anne S to 4243 Bridgetown LLC; $590,000
Clifton Hts/University Hts/Fairview
2235 Stratford Ave: Makras Ellen I to Wallace Real Estate LLC; $200,000
2429 Vine St: Sioux Zann Realty LLC to Salam Aleena @3; $580,000
648 Probasco St: Eary Chris & Holly to Deupree Elizabeth Sue; $280,000
Colerain Township
2431 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Hodges William E III & Jade A Logan; $364,900
2481 Stockport Ct: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Feldman Bessie; $180,000
2557 Altura Dr: Paudel Indra & Yuba R to Opendoor Property Trust I; $167,000
3382 Amberway Ct: Miller Carol Swartley to Kal Property Solutions LLC; $116,100
3476 Niagara St: Tackk Property Investments LLC to Cook Jacob Russell & Rachael Leanne Cook; $181,000
3484 Niagara St: Martin Charles D to Acharya Subash; $137,100
3549 Smithfield Ln: Insco Gregory to Scanlon Christopher; $233,000
3632 Ashhill Ct: Schneider William L & Julia A to Mangold Kevin & Elizabeth; $155,000
4763 Poole Rd: Bmz Properties LLC to Yeary Bruce E & Linda Lee Schaible; $122,557
4899 Blue Meadow Ln: Dougherty Jennifer L & Laura to Lewis Casandra M; $450,000
5646 Springdale Rd: Shucktis Remodeling Inc to Bonfield Samantha; $167,000
7200 Memory Ln: Rehbaum Douglas W & Barbara Sheppard to Joka LLC; $95,000
8676 Indianwoods Dr: Arleth Joan C to Cami Construction LLC; $230,000
9640 Crosley Farm Dr: Fox Jennifer to Williams Anita Kay; $157,000
Noelle Dr: 4 Horizons Group LLC to Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $78,000
College Hill
1623 Larch Ave: Fischer Erik C & Elliot Teemley to Fischer Erik; $80,000
6121 Cary Ave: Miller Tonya L to Ras Musa LLC; $140,300
6548 Montevista Dr: Bruckmann Thomas G Tr to Linday Alexis & Dominique Jackson; $197,000
Columbia Township
6630 Cambridge Ave: Corr Investments LLC to Mcfarlane Kati; $221,500
Crosby Township
10576 Atterbury Dr: Franconia Real Estate Services Inc Dba Allegiance Government Relocation to Miller Paul Samuel & Christina Child; $390,535
Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
Deer Park
4242 Oakwood Ave: Caudill Erin to Krauzowicz Jacek & Agnieszka Krauzowicz; $264,500
7183 Maryland Ave: Englert Mark V to Englert Edward J; $125,000
Delhi Township
1011 Hilliard Dr: Oleary Cindy M & John D Baker to Helms Clarissa; $319,000
220 Sebastian Ct: Callahan Thomas to Zerfu Martha; $186,000
4011 Delhi Pk: Lre 1 LLC to Brightness LLC; $240,000
475 Anderson Ferry Rd: Ballachino Tammy A & Joseph B to Keen Empire LLC; $190,000
4777 Shadylawn Te: Muddiman Velvet to Meyer Michael D; $95,000
5372 Plover Ln: Idler Debora to Tri State Homes LLC; $172,500
East Price Hill
1663 Atson Ln: Thomas Donna S to General Lasting Productions LLC; $53,464
1635 Madison Rd: Pineda Plaza Holdings LLC to Msrvs Properties LLC; $502,000
2716 Hackberry St: Shaffer Jeff & Mary to Pickering James J & Jeffrey M; $318,500
Evanston
1642 Brewster Ave: Rodgers Julian Tr to Resolve Realty LLC; $75,000
1873 Kinney Ave: 1873 Kinney Avenue LLC to Mccullough Kimberly & Maxine; $214,000
3013 Lavinia Ave: Glaser David J to Gresky Devin; $487,500
3344 Woodburn Ave: Ballard Mattie to Black Brent; $439,000
3450 Greenlawn Ave: Dotson Erma J Tr to Path Sfr LLC; $110,000
3466 Trimble Ave: Sfr Workforce Owner LLC to Redhawk Capital Management LLC; $128,500
Fairfax
3827 Lonsdale St: 3827 Lonsdale LLC to Glischinski Luke A & Jenna A Scott; $330,000
6314 Bancroft St: Hammersmith Dirk Edward & Belinda Ann to Pfirrman Michael W; $140,000
Forest Park
1040 Kemper Rd: Archbishop Of Cincinnati Tr to Holy Trinity Eritrean Orthodox; $1,020,000
11168 Embassy Dr: Ochoa Juan & Rosa Angela to Gyan Edith & Abel; $358,000
11777 Hamlet Rd: Dougherty Charles Thomas to Cruz Crisleidy Elizabeth Cabral; $254,000
999 Glasgow Dr: Mccaster Andre L to Ogunyemi Ibrahim Olamide; $229,900
Glendale
25 Creekwood Sq: Anderson Scott Edward & Amy Sue to Goode Ralph G @3; $205,000
Green Township
2833 Country Woods Ln: Rickert Suzanne A to Meyer Donna Mae Tr; $270,000
3379 Bellehaven Ct: Bohlander William E to Opendoor Property Trust I; $223,400
3457 Marcella Dr: Hampton Jeremy to Ym Investments LLC; $180,000
3901 Race Rd: Lexington Avenue Properties Inc to Cunningham Jonathan Corey; $84,000
3963 School Section Rd: Levi Treveor M C to Uhlhorn Betty D; $157,000
4331 Regency Ridge Ct: Hils James D Tr to St John Dena M; $234,000
4510 West Fork Rd: Kuhlmann Debbie to Agustin Israel Pablo; $130,000
5168 Halifax Dr: Mathews Eric Neil Tr & Sally Ann Tr to Weller Kenneth J & Diane M Weller; $622,000
5619 Lawrence Rd: Davenport Paul J to Wheeler Andrea E & Michael P; $170,500
5678 Biscayne Ave: Ltp LLC to Drout Jennifer & Brian Henie; $284,000
5766 St James Pl: Kluener Lisa @3 to Topits Harvetta Susan Tr & John R Topits Tr; $257,500
7044 Hearne Rd: Boyd Curtis H to Prime Capital Group LLC; $25,000
Harrison
127 Joyce Ave: Vaught Jr Samuel @3 to Hodgkin Congrave Francos & Cecilia Lynn Hodgkin; $285,000
Harrison Township
11607 New Biddinger Rd: Bush Gregory Ii & Alicia to Mcwilliams Ian & Allison Mcwilliams; $55,000
Hartwell
55 Parkway Ave: Surber Anna @3 to Reilly Virginia; $80,060
Hyde Park
1341 Duncan Ave: Gibler Nicole to Snider Luke A & Dacia M Snider; $850,000
2444 Madison Rd: Didonato Robert to Oneill Brendan & Deanna; $375,000
2444 Madison Rd: Misrach Patricia to Black Stephen L; $850,000
3442 Zumstein Ave: Case Tiffany M Tr to Like Randall; $536,925
Indian Hill
6 Schoolhouse Ln: Hensley Custom Building Group LLC to Lewis Sean & Daisy; $920,000
Kennedy Heights
6613 Coleridge Ave: Lol Group LLC to Alpha V Properties LLC; $158,000
Lincoln Heights
779 Jackson St: Gilbert Dorothy to The Islamic Association Of Cincinnati; $5,660
Linwood
Hutton St: Rosenberg Bart H to Slone Diana Sue; $500
Lockland
710 Wyoming Ave: Daniel Cux Chingo to Vasquez Wilian Mejia & Marga Hernandez Santos; $250,000
Loveland
5 Pueblo Ct: Garcia Misty to Compton Roland; $144,480
808 Sunrise Dr: Davidson James L & Andrea L to House Buyers Of America Inc; $90,000
Madeira
7225 Jethve Ln: Virzi Joseph F to Mcclellan William W Iv & Donna E; $285,000
7274 Thomas Dr: Finney Ruth to Bosley Blaine; $261,000
Madisonville
4602 Glenshade Ave: Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Kaffenbarger Remodeling LLC; $210,000
4607 Erie Ave: Ashley Justin Developers LLC to Ervin Jenna & Colton Ervin; $470,000
4705 Castle Pl: Light Homes LLC to Blackburn Allison Denise &; $550,000
5312 Dora Ave: Mccuin-mitchell Patricia to Mccaster Andre & Brandy; $70,000
5724 Luhn Ave: Pickett Barbara A to Pickett Jennifer; $171,360
Mariemont
3818 Miami Rd: Gibson George M Tr & Elsa G Gibson Tr to Chester River 2 LLC; $1,200,000
3830 Petoskey Ave: Dunn Richard Edward & Susan Zeller Dunn to Cook Ruth Raleigh; $342,000
Miami Township
3653 Aston Woods Dr: Matre Judith to Albers Judith A; $285,000
3753 Shady Ln: Bonfield Melissa M to Henkel Lilith & Sandra Henkel; $210,500
7491 Pickway Dr: Farrell Virginia J to Tedesco Anthony J & Kelly L Tedesco; $380,000
7599 Wesselman Rd: Kleier Geraldine R to Hegry Circle LLC; $67,500
7736 Carnoustie Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Mechley William K & Joyce C; $486,554
Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Nichols Rebecca & Evan Nichols; $678,505
Carnoustie Ct: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $57,660
Shady Ln: Hoeb Susan A to Macke Paul & Nancy Macke; $65,000
Montgomery
230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Berardone Giuseppe; $880,130
Mount Auburn
123 Kinsey Ave: Bakst Jeffrey Scott to 2406 Auburn Ave LLC; $1,260,000
2030 Burnet Ave: Smith Julie A to Joshi Keyur & Bhakti Chandegra; $186,000
328 Milton St: Murarova Marta & Jozef Murar to Smith Cody; $482,000
Mount Lookout
1244 Hayward Ave: Marsh S Cathleen S Tr to Ashcraft Daniel M & Abigayle C; $1,775,000
3129 Kinmont St: Waggoner Bradford to Panoushek Sean & Stephaney; $783,500
3747 Vineyard Pl: 2 Jewels Holdings LLC to Gibler Nicole M; $2,750,000
4762 Eastern Ave: Gp Group Properties LLC to Hemmeter Grace E; $220,000
Mount Washington
1815 Belle Meade Ct: Fleischmann Elizabeth M to Young Mary E & Steven; $215,000
1821 Belle Meade Ct: Evans Samantha J to Talbott Caroline; $190,000
6548 Silverfox Dr: Lynch Helen K to Meyer Matthew John; $310,000
Newtown
7033 Monongahela Dr: Rialto Properties Inc to Munoz Jesus & Dana Munoz; $225,000
7112 English Dr: Zerhusen Andrew P & Katherine E Markle to Rheault Henry David; $186,000
North College Hill
1914 Dallas Ave: Lol Group LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $105,000
1915 Dallas Ave: Lol Group LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $105,000
1916 Goodman Ave: Lindsley Carolyn D to D.e.s Real Estate Investments LLC; $60,000
6949 Mar Bev Dr: Vb One LLC to Vpm Homes LLC; $104,000
North Fairmount
2076 Harrison Ave: Jrb Bigs LLC to Gkcl Infinity LLC; $95,000
Northside
1613 Pullan Ave: Meldon Carole Tr to Hayworth Michael; $379,000
1625 Robinson Cr: Morehouse Eric Trustee to Steward Sophia A & Reed Michael Gerber; $289,900
1709 Ella St: Finney Sarah Elizabeth to Muthersbaugh Mark & Jack Wirth; $220,000
4378 Virginia Ave: Silas Consulting LLC to Chien Emily; $203,000
4717 Hamilton Ave: Port Of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority to Hayes Jr Ricky Daryl; $152,000
Norwood
2323 Adams Ave: Shafer Vernon Carol to Core 4 Partners LLC; $135,000
4100 Elsmere Ave: Lonneman Grant to Sickinger Annie M; $370,000
4511 Ashland Ave: Lang Tyler & Abagail Fox to Escudero James & Brooke Richart; $337,000
5221 Warren Ave: Mako Property Group LLC to Black Heather & Patrick; $255,000
Oakley
3545 Rawson Pl: Goeglein Kyle T to 3545 Rawson Place LLC; $349,500
Over-the-Rhine
1343 Main St: Steele Brett Michael to Camilleri Samantha; $255,000
1432 Race St: Meyer Brett to Sanger Lisa A & William L Sjulin; $269,000
18 Mercer St: Lipshaw Matthew J & Kit I Ho to Schroeder Joseph M & Katherine E; $720,000
211 Kemp Al: Welkome Properties LLC to Lindsey Rochelle M; $752,500
Reading
1416 Bonnell Ave: Pottorf Michael F to Ta Dino LLC; $130,000
1420 East St: Case Andrew J to Baer Robert G; $199,000
160 Eagleview Wy: Investor Service Forms LLC to Scott Alex B; $310,000
202 Marion Ave: Teeple Rick L & Kimberly S to Mclp Asset Company Inc; $187,990
Roselawn
1639 Section Rd: Smith Andre to Powell Natasha Michelle; $246,000
Sedamsville
751 Sedam St: Miller Kenneth B to Newby Ronshala Tr; $214,900
Silverton
4225 South Ave: Echevarria Eric & Amy Weinberg to Plogman David R & Sara E Plogman Tr; $290,000
South Cumminsville
3943 Weber Pl: Jackson-walters Leola to Sutton Dolores; $33,960
3947 Weber Pl: Jackson-walters Leola to Sutton Dolores; $33,960
South Fairmount
1853 Forbus St: Pope Andrew &brittany Mangel to 3521 Warsaw Investors; $50,000
Spring Grove Village
4402 Winton Rd: Quickflipps LLC to Stateside Red LLC; $15,000
Springdale
245 Diston Ln: Stidd Susan J to Thomas Cynthia; $225,000
671 Glensprings Dr: Pabst Robert E & Stephanie to Sharp Nicholas & Miranda Sharp; $340,000
Springfield Township
1144 Garnoa Dr: Davidson Hanna & Derek Smith to Thomas Philicity; $150,000
1148 Eastgate Dr: Thapa Abi N & Dilli to Ingogila Ashley A & Charles Ingoglia; $220,000
12041 Goodfield Ct: Kizuka Clifford T & Maryanne T to Brown James Iii; $277,000
1315 Newport Dr: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Kal Property Solutions LLC; $109,000
1315 Newport Dr: Tate Morgene to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $90,000
1334 Meredith Dr: Stophlet Jeanne M to Wall Gidget; $64,000
1808 Lockbourne Dr: Lambert Stephen P to Duke Kristofer & Frank Duke; $325,000
1951 John Gray Rd: Pollack Ethel to Genius Flip LLC; $115,000
2024 Bluehill Dr: Jaya Ltd to Harman Greg; $92,000
2231 Roosevelt Ave: Spiker Real Estate LLC to Gonzalez Dany Mendez &; $85,000
2237 Roosevelt Ave: Spiker Real Estate LLC to Gonzalez Dany Mendez &; $85,000
2241 Roosevelt Ave: Spiker Real Estate LLC to Gonzalez Dany Mendez &; $85,000
2372 Garrison Dr: Crosby Patricia L to Ford Mark A; $275,000
6971 Warder Dr: Blake Donald J to Williams Sarah L; $198,900
7834 Gapstow Bridge: Lewis Margaret A to Knight Kenneth S & Gloria J Knight; $195,000
83 Shadybrook Dr: Dam Juanita L Tr to Villa Jasmin Luna; $120,000
8314 Newbury St: Tucker Pamela D to Bangar Real Estates LLC; $125,000
8375 Sunrise Ave: North Courtyard Properties LLC to Broyles Kpogli Kimberly Denise; $79,271
8891 Woodview Dr: Zimmerer Roger E to Viola Miichael L & Matthew E Viola; $165,000
St. Bernard
4817 Andalus Ct: Hackney Timothy R @4 to Hackney Timothy R & Georgia A Hackney; $110,000
Sycamore Township
11992 Fourth Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Lopez Wanderley Shevan Ebanks; $191,000
11996 Fourth Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Lopez Wanderley Shevan Ebanks; $191,000
12114 Sixth Ave: Byrum Vicki L to Cameron James David; $84,290
6459 Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Patel Hemal; $880,000
8412 Beech Ave: Ossenschmidt Sandy to Burton Katelyn; $190,000
Walnut Hills
643 Crown St: Investing Fo Good LLC to Oe May Square LLC; $2,225,000
Gilbert Ave: Derrickson Chandra Tr & Janet Douglas Tr to Walnut Hills Cemetery Association Of; $50,750
West End
814 Charlotte St: Long Ronald & Kenneth P Hill to Hill Kenneth P; $68,050
924 Findlay St: Bads LLC to 362 Gregory Street LLC; $250,000
West Price Hill
2483 Oaktree Pl: Musser Gary E Jr & Lara L Osbourne to Musser Jr Gary E; $130,685
5009 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Ward Zackery to Kjf Realty Group; $123,300
5015 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Ward Zackery to Kjf Realty Group; $123,300
573 Delridge Dr: Hollander Dawn L to Hollander Noble Investments LLC; $120,000
Westwood
3105 Westwood Northern Bv: Smreg LLC to Pixel Pro LLC The; $159,000
3278 Tulsa Ct: Haarmeyer Paula & Brian Mullen to Georgeton Paula; $133,000
3410 Boudinot Ave: Liang Hungchi & Yu En Wu to Perriman Lindsey Rae & Michael Joseph Tymoski; $192,000
3717 High Point Ave: Meyer Roger A to Metro One Properties LLC; $50,000
3739 High Point Ave: Meyer Roger A to Metro One Properties LLC; $50,000
Whitewater Township
Kilby Rd: Weisbrodt Laverne M to Rl Ltd LLC; $450,000
Wyoming
1 Egan Ln: Barnes Matthew A & Margaret M to Carlson Stephanie Kristine & Shane Michael Carlson; $460,000
528 Hickory Hill Ln: Boydstun Louis E to Bocian James B & Jill A; $450,000
915 Reily Rd: Anthony Kelsey Lynn & Thomas to Bertaux Skeirk Lucas D; $692,500
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10392 Cory Drive: Tricia and Tim Frances and Russell Youtsey to Megan and Chad Smith; $33,000
7727 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to James Cox; $270,500
7745 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Janet Robertson; $203,000
7945 Trillium Court: The Drees Company to Heather and Jeremy Huber; $356,000
Burlington
2923 Babbling Brook Way: Amanda and Jacob Case to Shannon and Scott Baldwin; $252,000
4502 Margo Lane: Laura Paliza and Edgar Camacho to Jaimie and Zachary Glancy; $525,000
5874 Bunkers Ave., unit 103G: Sarah and Kyle Sironen to Morgan Arnold and Garrison Jett; $204,000
6554 Utz Lane: Kimberly and Matthew Dedden to Jacob Schlaman; $272,000
Cold Spring
469 Ivy Ridge Drive: Hazel Conway to Richard Putthoff; $190,000
Covington
120 Daniels St.: Hamilton & Hamilton Properties, LLC to Danielle Hayek; $215,000
1222 Southgate St.: Southgate Townhomes, LLC to Brian Martin; $370,000
1331 Maryland Ave.: Martina Navarrete and Jose Lemus to Laura and Michael Sallee; $185,000
14 Edwin Court: Larry King to Stallion Investments, LLC; $115,000
1423 Kavanaugh St.: ZBPG, LLC to Christina and Robert Moore; $175,000
1535-1537 Greenup St.: Triad Holdings, LLC to Mursen Holdings, LLC; $359,000
2017 Garrard St.: Lori Newsom to Hayley and Kevin Ukena; $197,500
2216 Center St.: Happy Dog Properties, LLC to Aileen and Jon Taylor; $125,000
2218 Gribble Drive: Top Choice Real Estate, LLC to James Grubb; $280,000
2379 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mary Shah; $292,500
2380 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lainey Stephenson; $334,500
2383 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Logan Boyle; $285,500
315 E. 16th St.: Thomas Wherry and Gregory Barker to RMIF Group, LLC; $75,000
409 Lehmer St.: Emilie and David Dressler to Thirty9 Property, LLC; $185,000
4536 Kidwell Lane: Anthony Bodnarik to Rhonda and David Schneider; $105,000
517 E. 19th St.: Robin Dodd to Ryan Sommers; $132,000
614 W. 11th St.: Gwendelyn Nathaniel Burke to BA Coughlin, LLC; $199,000
Crescent Springs
2121 Clareglen Drive, unit 101: Jack Denham to Deborah Holaday; $200,000
2270 Edenderrry Drive, unit 304: Abby Wagner and Nelson Gaker to Shelby Graham and Reed Spata; $215,000
2524 Elyria Court, unit 16-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Perrin Long and Connor Langfels; $217,500
Crestview Hills
404 Crown Point Circle: Crowne Pointe Development, LLC to Tim Burks Builder, Inc.; $200,000
Edgewood
39 Marcel Drive: Paula and Jeffrey Scwarte to Alanna and William Hayek; $417,500
Elsmere
1109 Edwards Road: Peter Reis to Nancy Morales; $173,500
421 Ripple Creek Drive: Amber and Nicholas Brown to Erica and Daryl McCarthy; $240,000
826 Lyte Ave.: Saylor and Philip Cline to Michael Peterson; $245,000
Erlanger
113 Kincaid Lane: Sarah Hodges to Tina and Jeffrey Smith; $207,500
4032 Amberry Court: The Drees Company to Barbara and David Dreher; $510,500
4132 Circlewood Drive: Victoria and Jeffrey Backscheider to Diana Huesman; $230,000
Florence
10260 Crossbow Court, unit 3: Megan and Nolan Brown to Alka and Bhalchandra Patel; $128,500
10753 Saint Leger Circle: Andrea and Thaddeus Shovlain to Hassnaa and Dustin Ingram; $690,000
1339 Wingate Drive: Neeta and Vittal Udipi to Jennifer and Joseph Anderson; $257,000
1682 Fairside Court: Rent the 859, LLC to Laylee and Austin Law; $395,000
201 Center Park Drive: Ronald Ehme to Kathline and Christopher French; $255,000
33 Rio Grande Circle, unit 5: Nicole Wells to Stephanie Ellzey and Robert Lind; $155,000
4011 Hunters Green Drive: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Beneditti Enterprises, Inc.; $167,000
648 Friars Lane, unit 2: Mari Raap to Gourishankar Sivakumar and Gandhiramanathan Nagappan; $150,000
Fort Thomas
224 Grant St.: Stacey and Nathan Day to Douglas Ryan; $300,000
29 Sterling Ave.: Alexandra and Jan Thurman to Shelby and Grant Lonneman; $440,000
4 Ridgeway Ave.: David Pratt to Stephen McCafferty; $277,000
501 Calumet Court: Gloria Gray to Nancy Eling and Mark Eling; $220,000
53 Margarete Lane: Clonakilty Properties, LLC to Joseph Tucker; $187,500
Fort Wright
1046 Emery Drive: Judith Norton to Noah Hale; $178,000
Hebron
1657 Jeffrey Lane: Alyssa and Christopher Haders to Rachel Rehkamp; $260,000
2116 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rebecca and Thomas Bowman Jr.; $376,000
2117 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Bora Kim and Sotheary Pich and Malsh Pich; $423,500
2388 Frontier Drive: Kathleen and David Conners to Stephanie and Daniel La Bouef; $305,000
Highland Heights
1081 Keating Drive: Kit and Samuel Vernon to Crystal and John Sald Jr.; $318,000
20 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 12: Shirley Finfrock to Emily Burton; $150,000
345 Deepwoods Drive: Rebecca Brashear and Lori Lee to Karen Mattingly; $190,000
71 Towanda Drive: Katie and David Foster Jr. to Tyler Davis; $255,000
Independence
1115 Brigade Road: Emmy and Joe Redmond to Didier Diakandulu; $280,000
1214 Welford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Cathy and Robert Hamlett; $360,500
12550 Bowman Road: Jody and Robert Thomas to John Boles Jr.; $62,000
3819 Coffee Tree Court: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Nancy and Christopher O'Brien; $411,500
6471 Adahi Drive: Mallory Vawter and Dillon Webster to Hannah and Patrick Jamison; $224,000
6477 Lakearbor Drive: Linda and Charles Kopp to Samantha Work and Travis Miller; $399,000
Lakeside
2615 Marlo Way: Meaghan Richardson to Jessica Zembrodt and Tuan Le; $730,000
Ludlow
420 Breezewood Court, unit 34-303: Melissa Nelsen and Clint Weber to Kennedy Marable; $210,000
Newport
1111 Waterworks Road: Southwick Homes, Inc. to L&K Holdings, LLC; $280,000
630 Maple Ave.: Kathryn and Stephen Tracy to Abigail Crews and William Johnson; $569,000
Park Hills
832 Aberden Road: Charles Alwell to Sofia Granata; $275,000
901 Terrace Drive: Sabrina and Gary Klein to Erin Hartmann and Michael Hartmann; $245,000
Southgate
885 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lyman Valerio; $673,000
Union
1991 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Betty Johnson and Billy Peed; $378,500
3604 Evensong Drive: Jennifer and Troy Bachmann to Brooklyn and Bradley Gross; $380,000
6800 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Thuy and Keoni Antolin; $420,000
7173 Desmond Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Dawn and Michael Klein; $426,500
813 Baffert Court: The Drees Company to Kalyanisundar Subramanian and Kalyani Periasmy; $517,000
8430 Concerto Court: The Drees Company to Rajiv and Reshma Kumta; $448,500
9010 Countrybrook Pass: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Grace and Corey Dringenburg; $553,000
997 Spectacular Bid Drive: Lisa and Pete Smith to Victoria Crumes; $587,500
Walton
100 Zinfandel Lane: Stefanie Dankel and Jamie Rich to Brooke Berry and Jacob Cliff; $313,000
11203 Trumpeter Court: Paul Walker Jr. to Nicky Libongo and Jean Muela; $297,500
12087 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Crystal Smith and Manuel Santos; $395,000
12442 Couch Court: The Drees Company to Jared Stallons; $413,000
