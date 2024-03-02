$1.775 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Addyston

Donegal Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Homes IV LLC; $181,250

Amberley Village

6615 Farm Acres Dr: Hempelmann Jennifer & Kyle Brown to Grove Jacqueline Diane Tr &; $540,000

Anderson Township

1156 Bruce Ave: Rice Christopher & Kathryn to Threet Collin; $295,500

1335 Birney Ln: Killion Ronald E to Swo LLC; $155,000

2726 Montchateau Dr: Keller Thomas K & Sally S to Adams Abby & Abe R Adams; $400,000

2788 Whitehouse Ln: Herking Brian J Tr to Mclp Asset Company Inc; $315,000

5887 Ropes Dr: Wuebold Rick & Brandy to Arnold Even T & Morgan R Arnold; $440,000

8128 Clough Pk: Evans Kayla & Mitchell to Meyer Gary; $215,000

Avondale

537 Rockdale Ave: 11b Construction Ltd to Black Tie Laundry And Dry Cleaning LLC; $95,000

752 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Brighthouse Life Insurance Company to Y & S Capital LLC; $179,000

Blue Ash

4400 Classic Dr: Rx Capital LLC to Nee David & Joanna Louise Nee; $494,000

8915 Cherry St: Team Dykstra LLC to Powell Brian S Bailey Ramsay; $150,000

9185 Fidelis Dr: Schwartz Julie S to Northrop Properties LLC; $409,000

9888 Timbers Dr: Gray Marianne Tr to Zeisler Daniel R Jr & Lora H Zeisler; $160,000

Bond Hill

1947 Lawn Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Alten Lillian & Kolby Roberts; $215,000

5322 Grafton Ave: Reynolds Tiffany M to Smart Modern Homes Inc; $142,000

5400 Newfield Ave: Travis Laura to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $170,000

Business District

400 Pike St: Lynn Tricia Hanover to Troup Karen & David Troup; $535,000

Cheviot

3701-3705 Harrison Ave: Seibel Property LLC to J & J Jiang LLC; $830,000

Clifton Hts/University Hts/Fairview

2235 Stratford Ave: Makras Ellen I to Wallace Real Estate LLC; $200,000

2429 Vine St: Sioux Zann Realty LLC to Salam Aleena @3; $580,000

648 Probasco St: Eary Chris & Holly to Deupree Elizabeth Sue; $280,000

Colerain Township

2431 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Hodges William E III & Jade A Logan; $364,900

2481 Stockport Ct: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Feldman Bessie; $180,000

2557 Altura Dr: Paudel Indra & Yuba R to Opendoor Property Trust I; $167,000

3382 Amberway Ct: Miller Carol Swartley to Kal Property Solutions LLC; $116,100

3476 Niagara St: Tackk Property Investments LLC to Cook Jacob Russell & Rachael Leanne Cook; $181,000

3484 Niagara St: Martin Charles D to Acharya Subash; $137,100

3549 Smithfield Ln: Insco Gregory to Scanlon Christopher; $233,000

3632 Ashhill Ct: Schneider William L & Julia A to Mangold Kevin & Elizabeth; $155,000

4763 Poole Rd: Bmz Properties LLC to Yeary Bruce E & Linda Lee Schaible; $122,557

4899 Blue Meadow Ln: Dougherty Jennifer L & Laura to Lewis Casandra M; $450,000

5646 Springdale Rd: Shucktis Remodeling Inc to Bonfield Samantha; $167,000

7200 Memory Ln: Rehbaum Douglas W & Barbara Sheppard to Joka LLC; $95,000

8676 Indianwoods Dr: Arleth Joan C to Cami Construction LLC; $230,000

9640 Crosley Farm Dr: Fox Jennifer to Williams Anita Kay; $157,000

Noelle Dr: 4 Horizons Group LLC to Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $78,000

College Hill

1623 Larch Ave: Fischer Erik C & Elliot Teemley to Fischer Erik; $80,000

6121 Cary Ave: Miller Tonya L to Ras Musa LLC; $140,300

6548 Montevista Dr: Bruckmann Thomas G Tr to Linday Alexis & Dominique Jackson; $197,000

Columbia Township

6630 Cambridge Ave: Corr Investments LLC to Mcfarlane Kati; $221,500

Crosby Township

10576 Atterbury Dr: Franconia Real Estate Services Inc Dba Allegiance Government Relocation to Miller Paul Samuel & Christina Child; $390,535

Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

Deer Park

4242 Oakwood Ave: Caudill Erin to Krauzowicz Jacek & Agnieszka Krauzowicz; $264,500

7183 Maryland Ave: Englert Mark V to Englert Edward J; $125,000

Delhi Township

1011 Hilliard Dr: Oleary Cindy M & John D Baker to Helms Clarissa; $319,000

220 Sebastian Ct: Callahan Thomas to Zerfu Martha; $186,000

4011 Delhi Pk: Lre 1 LLC to Brightness LLC; $240,000

475 Anderson Ferry Rd: Ballachino Tammy A & Joseph B to Keen Empire LLC; $190,000

4777 Shadylawn Te: Muddiman Velvet to Meyer Michael D; $95,000

5372 Plover Ln: Idler Debora to Tri State Homes LLC; $172,500

East Price Hill

1663 Atson Ln: Thomas Donna S to General Lasting Productions LLC; $53,464

1635 Madison Rd: Pineda Plaza Holdings LLC to Msrvs Properties LLC; $502,000

2716 Hackberry St: Shaffer Jeff & Mary to Pickering James J & Jeffrey M; $318,500

Evanston

1642 Brewster Ave: Rodgers Julian Tr to Resolve Realty LLC; $75,000

1873 Kinney Ave: 1873 Kinney Avenue LLC to Mccullough Kimberly & Maxine; $214,000

3013 Lavinia Ave: Glaser David J to Gresky Devin; $487,500

3344 Woodburn Ave: Ballard Mattie to Black Brent; $439,000

3450 Greenlawn Ave: Dotson Erma J Tr to Path Sfr LLC; $110,000

3466 Trimble Ave: Sfr Workforce Owner LLC to Redhawk Capital Management LLC; $128,500

Fairfax

3827 Lonsdale St: 3827 Lonsdale LLC to Glischinski Luke A & Jenna A Scott; $330,000

6314 Bancroft St: Hammersmith Dirk Edward & Belinda Ann to Pfirrman Michael W; $140,000

Forest Park

11168 Embassy Dr: Ochoa Juan & Rosa Angela to Gyan Edith & Abel; $358,000

11777 Hamlet Rd: Dougherty Charles Thomas to Cruz Crisleidy Elizabeth Cabral; $254,000

999 Glasgow Dr: Mccaster Andre L to Ogunyemi Ibrahim Olamide; $229,900

Glendale

25 Creekwood Sq: Anderson Scott Edward & Amy Sue to Goode Ralph G @3; $205,000

Green Township

2833 Country Woods Ln: Rickert Suzanne A to Meyer Donna Mae Tr; $270,000

3379 Bellehaven Ct: Bohlander William E to Opendoor Property Trust I; $223,400

3457 Marcella Dr: Hampton Jeremy to Ym Investments LLC; $180,000

3901 Race Rd: Lexington Avenue Properties Inc to Cunningham Jonathan Corey; $84,000

3963 School Section Rd: Levi Treveor M C to Uhlhorn Betty D; $157,000

4331 Regency Ridge Ct: Hils James D Tr to St John Dena M; $234,000

4510 West Fork Rd: Kuhlmann Debbie to Agustin Israel Pablo; $130,000

5168 Halifax Dr: Mathews Eric Neil Tr & Sally Ann Tr to Weller Kenneth J & Diane M Weller; $622,000

5619 Lawrence Rd: Davenport Paul J to Wheeler Andrea E & Michael P; $170,500

5678 Biscayne Ave: Ltp LLC to Drout Jennifer & Brian Henie; $284,000

5766 St James Pl: Kluener Lisa @3 to Topits Harvetta Susan Tr & John R Topits Tr; $257,500

7044 Hearne Rd: Boyd Curtis H to Prime Capital Group LLC; $25,000

Harrison

127 Joyce Ave: Vaught Jr Samuel @3 to Hodgkin Congrave Francos & Cecilia Lynn Hodgkin; $285,000

Harrison Township

11607 New Biddinger Rd: Bush Gregory Ii & Alicia to Mcwilliams Ian & Allison Mcwilliams; $55,000

Hartwell

55 Parkway Ave: Surber Anna @3 to Reilly Virginia; $80,060

Hyde Park

1341 Duncan Ave: Gibler Nicole to Snider Luke A & Dacia M Snider; $850,000

2444 Madison Rd: Didonato Robert to Oneill Brendan & Deanna; $375,000

2444 Madison Rd: Misrach Patricia to Black Stephen L; $850,000

3442 Zumstein Ave: Case Tiffany M Tr to Like Randall; $536,925

Indian Hill

6 Schoolhouse Ln: Hensley Custom Building Group LLC to Lewis Sean & Daisy; $920,000

Kennedy Heights

6613 Coleridge Ave: Lol Group LLC to Alpha V Properties LLC; $158,000

Lincoln Heights

779 Jackson St: Gilbert Dorothy to The Islamic Association Of Cincinnati; $5,660

Linwood

Hutton St: Rosenberg Bart H to Slone Diana Sue; $500

Lockland

710 Wyoming Ave: Daniel Cux Chingo to Vasquez Wilian Mejia & Marga Hernandez Santos; $250,000

Loveland

5 Pueblo Ct: Garcia Misty to Compton Roland; $144,480

808 Sunrise Dr: Davidson James L & Andrea L to House Buyers Of America Inc; $90,000

Madeira

7225 Jethve Ln: Virzi Joseph F to Mcclellan William W Iv & Donna E; $285,000

7274 Thomas Dr: Finney Ruth to Bosley Blaine; $261,000

Madisonville

4602 Glenshade Ave: Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Kaffenbarger Remodeling LLC; $210,000

4607 Erie Ave: Ashley Justin Developers LLC to Ervin Jenna & Colton Ervin; $470,000

4705 Castle Pl: Light Homes LLC to Blackburn Allison Denise &; $550,000

5312 Dora Ave: Mccuin-mitchell Patricia to Mccaster Andre & Brandy; $70,000

5724 Luhn Ave: Pickett Barbara A to Pickett Jennifer; $171,360

Mariemont

3818 Miami Rd: Gibson George M Tr & Elsa G Gibson Tr to Chester River 2 LLC; $1,200,000

3830 Petoskey Ave: Dunn Richard Edward & Susan Zeller Dunn to Cook Ruth Raleigh; $342,000

Miami Township

3653 Aston Woods Dr: Matre Judith to Albers Judith A; $285,000

3753 Shady Ln: Bonfield Melissa M to Henkel Lilith & Sandra Henkel; $210,500

7491 Pickway Dr: Farrell Virginia J to Tedesco Anthony J & Kelly L Tedesco; $380,000

7599 Wesselman Rd: Kleier Geraldine R to Hegry Circle LLC; $67,500

7736 Carnoustie Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Mechley William K & Joyce C; $486,554

Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Nichols Rebecca & Evan Nichols; $678,505

Shady Ln: Hoeb Susan A to Macke Paul & Nancy Macke; $65,000

Montgomery

230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Berardone Giuseppe; $880,130

Mount Auburn

125 Kinsey Ave: Bakst Jeffrey Scott to 2406 Auburn Ave LLC; $1,260,000

2030 Burnet Ave: Smith Julie A to Joshi Keyur & Bhakti Chandegra; $186,000

328 Milton St: Murarova Marta & Jozef Murar to Smith Cody; $482,000

Mount Lookout

1244 Hayward Ave: Marsh S Cathleen S Tr to Ashcraft Daniel M & Abigayle C; $1,775,000

3129 Kinmont St: Waggoner Bradford to Panoushek Sean & Stephaney; $783,500

3747 Vineyard Pl: 2 Jewels Holdings LLC to Gibler Nicole M; $2,750,000

4762 Eastern Ave: Gp Group Properties LLC to Hemmeter Grace E; $220,000

Mount Washington

1815 Belle Meade Ct: Fleischmann Elizabeth M to Young Mary E & Steven; $215,000

1821 Belle Meade Ct: Evans Samantha J to Talbott Caroline; $190,000

6548 Silverfox Dr: Lynch Helen K to Meyer Matthew John; $310,000

Newtown

7033 Monongahela Dr: Rialto Properties Inc to Munoz Jesus & Dana Munoz; $225,000

7112 English Dr: Zerhusen Andrew P & Katherine E Markle to Rheault Henry David; $186,000

North College Hill

1914 Dallas Ave: Lol Group LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $105,000

1916 Goodman Ave: Lindsley Carolyn D to D.e.s Real Estate Investments LLC; $60,000

6949 Mar Bev Dr: Vb One LLC to Vpm Homes LLC; $104,000

North Fairmount

2076 Harrison Ave: Jrb Bigs LLC to Gkcl Infinity LLC; $95,000

Northside

1613 Pullan Ave: Meldon Carole Tr to Hayworth Michael; $379,000

1625 Robinson Cr: Morehouse Eric Trustee to Steward Sophia A & Reed Michael Gerber; $289,900

1709 Ella St: Finney Sarah Elizabeth to Muthersbaugh Mark & Jack Wirth; $220,000

4378 Virginia Ave: Silas Consulting LLC to Chien Emily; $203,000

4717 Hamilton Ave: Port Of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority to Hayes Jr Ricky Daryl; $152,000

Norwood

2323 Adams Ave: Shafer Vernon Carol to Core 4 Partners LLC; $135,000

4100 Elsmere Ave: Lonneman Grant to Sickinger Annie M; $370,000

4511 Ashland Ave: Lang Tyler & Abagail Fox to Escudero James & Brooke Richart; $337,000

5221 Warren Ave: Mako Property Group LLC to Black Heather & Patrick; $255,000

Oakley

3545 Rawson Pl: Goeglein Kyle T to 3545 Rawson Place LLC; $349,500

Over-the-Rhine

1343 Main St: Steele Brett Michael to Camilleri Samantha; $255,000

1432 Race St: Meyer Brett to Sanger Lisa A & William L Sjulin; $269,000

18 Mercer St: Lipshaw Matthew J & Kit I Ho to Schroeder Joseph M & Katherine E; $720,000

211 Kemp Al: Welkome Properties LLC to Lindsey Rochelle M; $752,500

Reading

1416 Bonnell Ave: Pottorf Michael F to Ta Dino LLC; $130,000

1420 East St: Case Andrew J to Baer Robert G; $199,000

160 Eagleview Wy: Investor Service Forms LLC to Scott Alex B; $310,000

202 Marion Ave: Teeple Rick L & Kimberly S to Mclp Asset Company Inc; $187,990

Roselawn

1639 Section Rd: Smith Andre to Powell Natasha Michelle; $246,000

Sedamsville

Fairbanks Ave: Miller Kenneth B to Newby Ronshala Tr; $214,900

Silverton

4225 South Ave: Echevarria Eric & Amy Weinberg to Plogman David R & Sara E Plogman Tr; $290,000

South Cumminsville

3947 Weber Pl: Jackson-walters Leola to Sutton Dolores; $33,960

South Fairmount

1853 Forbus St: Pope Andrew &brittany Mangel to 3521 Warsaw Investors; $50,000

Spring Grove Village

4402 Winton Rd: Quickflipps LLC to Stateside Red LLC; $15,000

Springdale

245 Diston Ln: Stidd Susan J to Thomas Cynthia; $225,000

671 Glensprings Dr: Pabst Robert E & Stephanie to Sharp Nicholas & Miranda Sharp; $340,000

Springfield Township

1144 Garnoa Dr: Davidson Hanna & Derek Smith to Thomas Philicity; $150,000

1148 Eastgate Dr: Thapa Abi N & Dilli to Ingogila Ashley A & Charles Ingoglia; $220,000

12041 Goodfield Ct: Kizuka Clifford T & Maryanne T to Brown James Iii; $277,000

1315 Newport Dr: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Kal Property Solutions LLC; $109,000

1315 Newport Dr: Tate Morgene to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $90,000

1334 Meredith Dr: Stophlet Jeanne M to Wall Gidget; $64,000

1808 Lockbourne Dr: Lambert Stephen P to Duke Kristofer & Frank Duke; $325,000

1951 John Gray Rd: Pollack Ethel to Genius Flip LLC; $115,000

2024 Bluehill Dr: Jaya Ltd to Harman Greg; $92,000

2241 Roosevelt Ave: Spiker Real Estate LLC to Gonzalez Dany Mendez &; $85,000

2372 Garrison Dr: Crosby Patricia L to Ford Mark A; $275,000

6971 Warder Dr: Blake Donald J to Williams Sarah L; $198,900

7834 Gapstow Bridge: Lewis Margaret A to Knight Kenneth S & Gloria J Knight; $195,000

83 Shadybrook Dr: Dam Juanita L Tr to Villa Jasmin Luna; $120,000

8314 Newbury St: Tucker Pamela D to Bangar Real Estates LLC; $125,000

8375 Sunrise Ave: North Courtyard Properties LLC to Broyles Kpogli Kimberly Denise; $79,271

8891 Woodview Dr: Zimmerer Roger E to Viola Miichael L & Matthew E Viola; $165,000

St. Bernard

4817 Andalus Ct: Hackney Timothy R @4 to Hackney Timothy R & Georgia A Hackney; $110,000

Sycamore Township

11996 Fourth Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Lopez Wanderley Shevan Ebanks; $191,000

12114 Sixth Ave: Byrum Vicki L to Cameron James David; $84,290

6459 Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Patel Hemal; $880,000

8412 Beech Ave: Ossenschmidt Sandy to Burton Katelyn; $190,000

Walnut Hills

Crown St: Investing Fo Good LLC to Oe May Square LLC; $2,225,000

Gilbert Ave: Derrickson Chandra Tr & Janet Douglas Tr to Walnut Hills Cemetery Association Of; $50,750

West End

814 Charlotte St: Long Ronald & Kenneth P Hill to Hill Kenneth P; $68,050

924 Findlay St: Bads LLC to 362 Gregory Street LLC; $250,000

West Price Hill

2483 Oaktree Pl: Musser Gary E Jr & Lara L Osbourne to Musser Jr Gary E; $130,685

5015 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Ward Zackery to Kjf Realty Group; $123,300

573 Delridge Dr: Hollander Dawn L to Hollander Noble Investments LLC; $120,000

Westwood

3105 Westwood Northern Bv: Smreg LLC to Pixel Pro LLC The; $159,000

3278 Tulsa Ct: Haarmeyer Paula & Brian Mullen to Georgeton Paula; $133,000

3410 Boudinot Ave: Liang Hungchi & Yu En Wu to Perriman Lindsey Rae & Michael Joseph Tymoski; $192,000

3739 High Point Ave: Meyer Roger A to Metro One Properties LLC; $50,000

Whitewater Township

Kilby Rd: Weisbrodt Laverne M to Rl Ltd LLC; $450,000

Wyoming

1 Egan Ln: Barnes Matthew A & Margaret M to Carlson Stephanie Kristine & Shane Michael Carlson; $460,000

528 Hickory Hill Ln: Boydstun Louis E to Bocian James B & Jill A; $450,000

915 Reily Rd: Anthony Kelsey Lynn & Thomas to Bertaux Skeirk Lucas D; $692,500

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10392 Cory Drive: Tricia and Tim Frances and Russell Youtsey to Megan and Chad Smith; $33,000

7727 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to James Cox; $270,500

7745 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Janet Robertson; $203,000

7945 Trillium Court: The Drees Company to Heather and Jeremy Huber; $356,000

Burlington

2923 Babbling Brook Way: Amanda and Jacob Case to Shannon and Scott Baldwin; $252,000

4502 Margo Lane: Laura Paliza and Edgar Camacho to Jaimie and Zachary Glancy; $525,000

5874 Bunkers Ave., unit 103G: Sarah and Kyle Sironen to Morgan Arnold and Garrison Jett; $204,000

6554 Utz Lane: Kimberly and Matthew Dedden to Jacob Schlaman; $272,000

Cold Spring

469 Ivy Ridge Drive: Hazel Conway to Richard Putthoff; $190,000

Covington

120 Daniels St.: Hamilton & Hamilton Properties, LLC to Danielle Hayek; $215,000

1222 Southgate St.: Southgate Townhomes, LLC to Brian Martin; $370,000

1331 Maryland Ave.: Martina Navarrete and Jose Lemus to Laura and Michael Sallee; $185,000

14 Edwin Court: Larry King to Stallion Investments, LLC; $115,000

1423 Kavanaugh St.: ZBPG, LLC to Christina and Robert Moore; $175,000

1535-1537 Greenup St.: Triad Holdings, LLC to Mursen Holdings, LLC; $359,000

2017 Garrard St.: Lori Newsom to Hayley and Kevin Ukena; $197,500

2216 Center St.: Happy Dog Properties, LLC to Aileen and Jon Taylor; $125,000

2218 Gribble Drive: Top Choice Real Estate, LLC to James Grubb; $280,000

2379 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mary Shah; $292,500

2380 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lainey Stephenson; $334,500

2383 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Logan Boyle; $285,500

315 E. 16th St.: Thomas Wherry and Gregory Barker to RMIF Group, LLC; $75,000

409 Lehmer St.: Emilie and David Dressler to Thirty9 Property, LLC; $185,000

4537 Kidwell Lane: Anthony Bodnarik to Rhonda and David Schneider; $105,000

517 E. 19th St.: Robin Dodd to Ryan Sommers; $132,000

614 W. 11th St.: Gwendelyn Nathaniel Burke to BA Coughlin, LLC; $199,000

Crescent Springs

2121 Clareglen Drive, unit 101: Jack Denham to Deborah Holaday; $200,000

2270 Edenderrry Drive, unit 304: Abby Wagner and Nelson Gaker to Shelby Graham and Reed Spata; $215,000

2524 Elyria Court, unit 16-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Perrin Long and Connor Langfels; $217,500

Crestview Hills

404 Crown Point Circle: Crowne Pointe Development, LLC to Tim Burks Builder, Inc.; $200,000

Edgewood

39 Marcel Drive: Paula and Jeffrey Scwarte to Alanna and William Hayek; $417,500

Elsmere

1109 Edwards Road: Peter Reis to Nancy Morales; $173,500

421 Ripple Creek Drive: Amber and Nicholas Brown to Erica and Daryl McCarthy; $240,000

826 Lyte Ave.: Saylor and Philip Cline to Michael Peterson; $245,000

Erlanger

113 Kincaid Lane: Sarah Hodges to Tina and Jeffrey Smith; $207,500

4032 Amberry Court: The Drees Company to Barbara and David Dreher; $510,500

4132 Circlewood Drive: Victoria and Jeffrey Backscheider to Diana Huesman; $230,000

Florence

10260 Crossbow Court, unit 3: Megan and Nolan Brown to Alka and Bhalchandra Patel; $128,500

10753 Saint Leger Circle: Andrea and Thaddeus Shovlain to Hassnaa and Dustin Ingram; $690,000

1339 Wingate Drive: Neeta and Vittal Udipi to Jennifer and Joseph Anderson; $257,000

1682 Fairside Court: Rent the 859, LLC to Laylee and Austin Law; $395,000

201 Center Park Drive: Ronald Ehme to Kathline and Christopher French; $255,000

33 Rio Grande Circle, unit 5: Nicole Wells to Stephanie Ellzey and Robert Lind; $155,000

4011 Hunters Green Drive: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Beneditti Enterprises, Inc.; $167,000

648 Friars Lane, unit 2: Mari Raap to Gourishankar Sivakumar and Gandhiramanathan Nagappan; $150,000

Fort Thomas

224 Grant St.: Stacey and Nathan Day to Douglas Ryan; $300,000

29 Sterling Ave.: Alexandra and Jan Thurman to Shelby and Grant Lonneman; $440,000

4 Ridgeway Ave.: David Pratt to Stephen McCafferty; $277,000

501 Calumet Court: Gloria Gray to Nancy Eling and Mark Eling; $220,000

53 Margarete Lane: Clonakilty Properties, LLC to Joseph Tucker; $187,500

Fort Wright

1046 Emery Drive: Judith Norton to Noah Hale; $178,000

Hebron

1657 Jeffrey Lane: Alyssa and Christopher Haders to Rachel Rehkamp; $260,000

2116 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rebecca and Thomas Bowman Jr.; $376,000

2117 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Bora Kim and Sotheary Pich and Malsh Pich; $423,500

2388 Frontier Drive: Kathleen and David Conners to Stephanie and Daniel La Bouef; $305,000

Highland Heights

1081 Keating Drive: Kit and Samuel Vernon to Crystal and John Sald Jr.; $318,000

20 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 12: Shirley Finfrock to Emily Burton; $150,000

345 Deepwoods Drive: Rebecca Brashear and Lori Lee to Karen Mattingly; $190,000

71 Towanda Drive: Katie and David Foster Jr. to Tyler Davis; $255,000

Independence

1115 Brigade Road: Emmy and Joe Redmond to Didier Diakandulu; $280,000

1214 Welford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Cathy and Robert Hamlett; $360,500

12550 Bowman Road: Jody and Robert Thomas to John Boles Jr.; $62,000

3819 Coffee Tree Court: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Nancy and Christopher O'Brien; $411,500

6471 Adahi Drive: Mallory Vawter and Dillon Webster to Hannah and Patrick Jamison; $224,000

6477 Lakearbor Drive: Linda and Charles Kopp to Samantha Work and Travis Miller; $399,000

Lakeside

2615 Marlo Way: Meaghan Richardson to Jessica Zembrodt and Tuan Le; $730,000

Ludlow

420 Breezewood Court, unit 34-303: Melissa Nelsen and Clint Weber to Kennedy Marable; $210,000

Newport

1111 Waterworks Road: Southwick Homes, Inc. to L&K Holdings, LLC; $280,000

630 Maple Ave.: Kathryn and Stephen Tracy to Abigail Crews and William Johnson; $569,000

Park Hills

832 Aberden Road: Charles Alwell to Sofia Granata; $275,000

901 Terrace Drive: Sabrina and Gary Klein to Erin Hartmann and Michael Hartmann; $245,000

Southgate

885 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lyman Valerio; $673,000

Union

1991 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Betty Johnson and Billy Peed; $378,500

3604 Evensong Drive: Jennifer and Troy Bachmann to Brooklyn and Bradley Gross; $380,000

6800 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Thuy and Keoni Antolin; $420,000

7173 Desmond Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Dawn and Michael Klein; $426,500

813 Baffert Court: The Drees Company to Kalyanisundar Subramanian and Kalyani Periasmy; $517,000

8430 Concerto Court: The Drees Company to Rajiv and Reshma Kumta; $448,500

9010 Countrybrook Pass: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Grace and Corey Dringenburg; $553,000

997 Spectacular Bid Drive: Lisa and Pete Smith to Victoria Crumes; $587,500

Walton

100 Zinfandel Lane: Stefanie Dankel and Jamie Rich to Brooke Berry and Jacob Cliff; $313,000

11203 Trumpeter Court: Paul Walker Jr. to Nicky Libongo and Jean Muela; $297,500

12087 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Crystal Smith and Manuel Santos; $395,000

12442 Couch Court: The Drees Company to Jared Stallons; $413,000

