$1.79M ETH Stuck on Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Bridge Day After Launching

Shibarium Is Facing Issues As Transactions Are Stuck

The recently launched Shibarium is facing issues as transactions are stuck in a pending state, resulting in over 1,003 ETH (equivalent to $1.79 million) being locked.

Beosin, a blockchain security team, has confirmed the fund lock and advised users to halt their usage of Shibarium temporarily. Data from the primary blockchain explorer for Shibarium reveals that no new transactions have been confirmed for a span of five hours.

A developer is quoted as saying that ETH bridged cannot be recovered in a screenshot that is allegedly taken from an internal Telegram conversation. The RPC's (Remote Procedure Call) status is unknown, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT, although the launch appears to have been carried out haphazardly.

At present, access to the Shibarium RPC website appears to be unavailable. In the wake of these problems, users have reportedly been restricted from sending messages on the project's Discord platform.

The value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has plunged by 7.9% within the last 24 hours. Associated tokens, BONE and LEASH, have also experienced significant drops of 13% and 25%, respectively. Shibarium was introduced at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Canada on August 16.