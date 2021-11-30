U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,567.00
    -88.27 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,483.72
    -652.22 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,537.69
    -245.14 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.91
    -43.07 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.91
    +0.73 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0870 (-5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3299
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2600
    -0.3480 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,915.51
    -900.55 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.40
    +13.62 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.45
    -50.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

This $1,800 Leica 50mm F2 Is One of the Best Leica Lenses

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

It’s hard to not like the Leica 50mm f2 Summicron-M lens. We’re not talking about the apochromatic version. Of course, there’s nothing like that magical Leica “pop” that an apochromatic lens gives. Instead, we’re zoning-in on the non-apochromatic version. Small, affordable, and filled with character. I mean, you don’t know bokeh until you see what this lens can do. And the Rare Camera Store has this lens for $1,800 over at Blue Moon Camera’s website.

Welcome to the Rare Camera Store: a joint initiative of The Phoblographer and the wonderful folks at Blue Moon Camera. We work to bring you some of the coolest and rarest items for a great price.

The Phoblographer has partnered with Blue Moon Camera for the Rare Camera Store initiative. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from folks who don’t touch the product. Sometimes you can’t trust eBay, but we trust Blue Moon! Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Leica 50mm f2

This Leica 50mm f2 Summicron is going for $1,800 and that’s a great price! It’s in solid condition and it’s even missing the little red dot. Jokingly, you could call it the 50mm-p ;). But seriously, this is one of Leica’s most affordable lenses for M-Mount. It will fit all the digital M cameras as well as the analog one. Load your camera with some Kodak Portra 800 for a classic look and you’ll be in heaven! Here’s what Blue Moon is saying:

“The Leitz 50mm f2 Summicron-M Lens (serial number 3914683) fits the classic Leica rangefinder bayonet cameras such as the M2, M3, M4, and M6. This lens comes with its leather case and cap.

This lens was made in Germany, but is not 6-bit coded.

This lens is missing its red dot from the barrel.”

But there’s more to it.

Our review! (Yes, we reviewed a copy of this lens a while back!)

We reviewed a copy of this lens a while back, and here’s what we said:

“This is a lens I’ve been asking many brands to create. Lots of modern lenses lack lens character and are overly sharp; They’re way too clinical. The Leica 50mm f2 Summicron M reminds us that there’s a lot more to a lens than image quality. There’s the small size, the ergonomic handling, and the overall experience. And of course, there’s the feeling it gives you. You can sit there and scoff at a Leica, but I’d implore you to try one. Anyone who scoffs at a Leica without using one of their products is like a vegan giving recipe advice on carne asada. All I’ll say too is that if you give it time you’ll end up loving it. And indeed, this is probably my favorite lens in the Leica M lineup.”

So why get this lens? Well, it’s small for starters. And small lenses just feel better on Leica cameras or adapted to another body. Then there’s the bokeh and image quality. It’s tough to beat it and to get a look like this! I was really, really shocked by how much I adored what the images looked like right out of camera with both Kodak Portra and the Leica SL2S.

The holidays are here, and you may as well get yourself something nice like this lens!

