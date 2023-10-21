$1.85 million Union home sale among the week's top property transfers

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Addyston

163 Second St: Sandia Properties LLC to Lewis Jason E & Laurie A; $6,500

167 Second St: Sandia Properties LLC to Lewis Jason E & Laurie A; $6,500

66 Second St: Sandia Properties LLC to Lewis Jason E & Laurie A; $6,500

Amberley Village

7708 Creekwood Ln: Mellman Jerome J Tr to Portelli Real Estate Holdings LLC; $635,000

Anderson Township

1121 Holz Ave: Strine Jason C & Hope E Wurzelbacher to Goist Zackory; $285,000

1239 Eight Mile Rd: Lawson Edgar to Joseph Marian Caswell Rentals LLC; $179,000

1245 Eight Mile Rd: Lawson Edgar Jr to Joseph Marian Caswell Rentals LLC; $179,000

1297 Tallberry Dr: Holland Claralyn J to Rockey Ring Ridge LLC; $100,000

1400 Sigma Cr: Curtis Randal to Doorvest Inc; $145,500

2547 Teuton Ct: Stiverson Esther L to Chandler Ashley N; $235,000

6088 Stirrup Rd: Mangrum Sara & Bert to Rumpke Megan Whitney; $605,000

6995 Goldengate Dr: Martin Jason A & Jaime N to Trame Kelly M & Brandon D; $490,000

8257 Northport Dr: Hawkins Libby M to Hoesl Cassandra & Corey Stace; $317,000

Avondale

3560 Haven St: Fourth World Capital LLC to Pdp1 LLC; $46,500

3562 Haven St: Fourth World Capital LLC to Pdp1 LLC; $46,500

3598 Alaska Ave: Killings Kamiliya R to Tfg Holdings Cincy LLC; $192,000

3740 Vine St: Emanuel Baptist Church to Greater Community Apostolic Church Inc; $160,000

665 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Real Equity Oh LLC to Sriram LLC; $167,000

665 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Smith Daryl E to Real Equity Oh LLC; $158,000

Blue Ash

5284 Bell Ave: Mack Theresa M to Otten Stephanie; $325,000

9638 Waxwing Dr: Jacobs Carol to Hammersmith Christina M & Keith A Hammersmith; $399,900

Bond Hill

1217 Rossmore Ave: Prime Capital Group LLC to Campbell Tony & Ashley; $360,175

1326 Franklin Ave: Huver Whitney E to Macdonald Megan E; $234,900

1413 Regent Ave: Schulke George E & Melinda to Avm Investments Inc; $90,000

1947 Lawn Ave: Ralston James Anthony to Larkins Ventures LLC; $67,500

Business District

353 Fourth St: Davis Kyle G to Kevin Pater & Associates Inc; $299,000

815 Elm St: Osborne John B to Berninger John & John Nicholas; $317,000

Camp Washington

1050 Marshall Ave: Clear Focus Properties LLC to Avr Property Rentals LLC; $66,000

Carthage

218 Escalon St: Woerner Carl to Go America LLC; $295,000

3 Seventy-third St: Woerner Carl to Go America LLC; $295,000

Cheviot

3608 Westwood Northern Bv: Tworek James J to Cobb James E; $89,000

Clifton

223 Woolper Ave: Loughry Donna S to Eagleye Property Hodlings LLC; $200,000

409 Lafayette Ave: Vinks-van Eijden Yvonne E to Blum Alicia A & Robert J Iv; $712,000

Colerain Township

10540 Pottinger Rd: Duecker Joan Ann to Mock Bethany; $175,000

10742 Shipley Ct: Treasure Assets LLC to Qeb Properties LLC; $585,000

11448 Swissvale Ct: Lre 1 LLC to Maharem Karim; $260,000

11555 Regency Square Ct: Stephens Jennifer M to Ivkovich Nicholas; $130,000

11565 Regency Square Ct: Marsh Lori A to Fast Fox Logistics LLC; $133,255

11835 Hamilton Ave: Sajnog Henry S & Claudia J to Kodiak Investor Group LLC; $210,000

11934 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Mpasi Didier @4; $406,067

2459 Ontario St: Kendall Christopher to Williamson Hunter Kade; $190,000

2710 Haverknoll Dr: Lre 1 LLC to Maharem Karim; $262,000

3006 Regal Ln: Williams Lee J & Clover J to Robinson Alma J; $273,500

3092 Aries Ct: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Lackey Ronald Ray; $195,000

3225 Heritage Square Dr: Selmon Charles E to Starnes Vernell Jean; $148,000

3251 Orangeburg Ct: Hasty A Randall & Vicki S to Altman Angel; $154,110

3371 Lindsay Ln: Ek Real Estate Fund I LLC to Slaughter Haynes Sherese Nichole; $145,000

3634 Twinview Dr: Acus David E Jr to Mcnickle Bradley W & Megan C Torbeck; $155,000

3809 Riehle Rd: Metsch Thomas R & Kristi L to Metsch Thomas R; $71,000

5599 Old Blue Rock Rd: Trujillo Esthepone Y Alvarez to Orourke Kristen; $134,500

6401 Duet Ln: Pml Investment Real Estate LLC to Secured Title Realty Services LLC; $62,000

6708 Cheviot Rd: Kunkel Kenneth W & Joann to Disch Holly & Forrest Stoddard; $191,000

6729 Daleview Rd: Iezzoni Mary Joan Tr to Wagner Randy J; $185,000

7239 Jamerine Ct: Revelee Mary A to Caudill Steven B & Ashley A Caudill; $239,900

8410 Lakevalley Dr: Keller Phyllis Ann to Shaw Michael & Laura Shaw Tr; $375,000

9178 Neil Dr: Behm Jeffrey Paul to Allen Amaria S; $200,000

9468 Haddington Ct: Riley Carrie L to Haney Aaron L & Timothy J Rechel; $96,000

9585 Ridgemoor Ave: Purna Ltd to Harman Greg; $91,000

9809 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Wiles Casandra; $259,910

Desertgold Dr: Marzheuser Heide M & Edward C to Sayatovic Jordan Dominic & Susan Lee Sayatovic; $50,000

Willowspring Ct: Sajnog Henry S & Claudia J to Kodiak Investor Group LLC; $210,000

College Hill

1119 Wilmont Ct: First Financial Collateral Inc to A&k Homes Investmetns LLC; $157,000

1630 North Bend Rd: D Has Development LLC to Traditions Building Group LLC; $73,000

5766 Argus Rd: Sprightly Properties LLC to Schwartz Marian G; $165,000

6115 Gladys Ave: Johnson Dorian to Pentapartners Properties LLC; $240,000

6558 Oak Knoll Dr: Hazelwood Homes LLC to Barnes Sheridan; $257,500

7921 Cherrywood Ct: Treasure Assets LLC to Qeb Properties LLC; $585,000

849 Oakfield Ave: Martin Aaron to Haboush Fadi; $156,000

Columbia Township

6908 Windward St: Scott Elizabeth L & David W to Martin Richard P; $335,000

Columbia Tusculum

3710 Creighton Pl: Kiefer Linda L to Phillips Angela E; $174,000

4044 Eastern Ave: 4044 Eastern Ave LLC to K3b LLC; $62,500

Eastern Ave: Tusculum Ridge LLC to Mch Ovld LLC; $150,000

Crosby Township

7256 Villa Ln: Dick Blake A to Cigolotti Jeremmy Michael; $228,400

Deer Park

3851 Macnicholas Ave: Parker Thomas A & John D Parker to Barber Derek; $325,000

Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Sundaravadivelu Devi; $343,140

Delhi Township

1236 Anderson Ferry Rd: Sutherland Michelle Elaine to Merman Cynthia Ann & Robin Francis Wildeboer II; $225,000

1262 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Kathman Mary Jo Susan; $438,496

301 Don Ln: Ellis Patrick M to Weaver Joshua & Rachel E Duncan; $264,000

4139 Glenhaven Rd: Van Risseghem Paul J Tr to Keeney Maxwell; $180,000

5086 Tammy Ct: Brown Adam Michael & Natasha Cox to Thornhill Chase M & Courtney Abbruzzese; $258,000

5111 Grossepointe Ln: Royer Mark C to Gels Krista; $150,000

5668 Foley Rd: Myers Janet T to Niemeyer Mary T & Keith A Niemeyer; $290,000

594 Judy Ln: Hamilton Margaret K to Walters Tony L & Michelle; $80,000

609 Conina Dr: Guethlein Victor & Floreden to Bowen Julia Ann & Joshua Donald Bowen; $200,000

East Price Hill

1036 Parkson Pl: Touch2finish LLC to 1915 Garden Ln; $6,480

1107 Woodlawn Ave: Thatcher Gail W to Shorthouse III Daniel George & Selah Shorthouse; $201,000

2608 Bushnell St: Meyer Management Inc to Miracle Timothy A & Chad A Ousley; $245,000

311 Purcell Ave: Childers Mark to Baldwin Maxanne & Keary Baldwin; $235,000

424 Hawthorne Ave: Yaniv Tammy Glikman LLC to Spann William Ben Iv & Cassidy N Cosway; $175,000

938 Fairbanks Ave: Soussan Yaniv Ben Tr & Inn Ben Tr to Vici Cincinnati LLC; $66,000

East Walnut Hills

1617 Mcmillan Ave: Hall Jan C to Moon Karen & Ralph L Moon Jr; $370,000

2200 Victory Pw: Gearhardt Mary Tr to Otto Joseph Edwin & Julia Nell Alexander; $290,000

2603 Moorman Ave: Cassidy John to Guenther Andrew J & Chandler B Morrison; $425,000

Elmwood Place

6208 Mcgregor Ave: Luster Shirley M to Perez Josefina Velazquez & Maximo J Perez Ramirez; $110,000

6506 Hasler Ln: Fourth World Capital LLC to Cincy Property Care LLC; $218,000

Evanston

3197 Gilbert Ave: Ksl Investment Properties Corporation to Brown Justin; $253,000

3351 Hewitt Crescent: Smith Victor to Hall Mary; $40,000

Forest Park

11498 Gresham Pl: Kdn Real Property Ii LLC to Guan Xiaoqun; $136,000

11575 Framingham Dr: Bernal Arnulfo & Maria Rosario Bernal to Th Property Ownder I LLC; $195,000

1369 Keyridge Dr: Rowland Lisa L & Carlos A to Davis Anthony Jerome & Lisa Thompson; $280,000

1848 Lewiston Ct: Mcguire Phyllis M to Mcguire Keith; $96,576

999 Glasgow Dr: Cahill Andrew Michael Curtis to Mccaster Andre L; $155,000

Golf Manor

2415 St Albans Ave: Queen City Rentals 4 LLC to Aro Professional Services LLC; $297,500

2510 Kellerman Ave: Mclean Sara & Devon A to Bradley Deneen; $253,000

6017 Elbrook Ave: Porter Stephanie L to Nestland Real Estate LLC; $93,000

Green Township

2050 Earlwood Ct: Joyce Lora L to Gaines Tracy L; $305,000

3826 Ebenezer Rd: Hogle Denelle L @5 to Heil Paul; $120,000

4263 Victorian Green Dr: Lunsford Edward B to Steimle Mary Patricia; $151,000

4359 Airymont Ct: Hill Roosevelt to Anderson Donna Amanda; $202,500

4512 Clearwater Pl: Isbel Chad J to Ellis Patrick & Jaqueline; $185,000

5079 Rybolt Rd: Rybolt Run LLC to Gettelfinger Bradley J & Lauren N; $350,000

5223 Fox Ridge Dr: Gilardi Samuel C & Judith L to Sand Roger F & Irma L Sand; $205,000

5382 Jamies Oak Ct: Ellis David J to Ellis James B; $225,430

5457 Sanrio Ct: Harvey Michael C & Mercedes R to Nortmann Nicholas Robert & Daniel G; $270,000

5515 North Glen Rd: Kappen Michael S to Hauer Sally L & Paul C; $215,000

5668 Lauderdale Dr: Maurits Michael & Terri L to Elsbernd Megan R & Joseph T; $235,000

5881 Devon Ct: Buckley Kyle W to Bernzott Alicia; $178,000

5936 Fawnridge Ct: Geiger Gregory H & Kathy A Ludwig to Ihle Braydon & Kaitlyn Bigner; $255,501

6010 Red Tail Ln: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Crossley Connie & Michael; $498,322

6314 Eagles Lake Dr: Woerner Carl to Go America LLC; $295,000

6581 Werk Rd: Mchenry Martin Tr to Menschel Kevin Matthew & Alyssa Anne Price; $500,000

Harrison

6000 Madden Wy: Oakley Ventures Ii LLC to Blue Orchard I LLC @ 4; $3,350,000

610 Wood Bluff Ln: Wilke Edwin J & Dawn S to Reeves Deborah L; $288,975

Harrison Township

10925 Mockernut Dr: Long Linda S Tr to Huff Craig T & Kelley L; $870,000

9864 Baughman Rd: Dole J Ethan & M Tanner Dole to Parsons Daniel J & Linda J; $610,000

Hyde Park

2128 Herrick Ave: Gressick Kimberly Ann & Zacarias Alberto Sozinho Q to Goh Qingnian; $250,000

2444 Downing Dr: Dougherty Timothy J to Beighle Monica Jean @ 3; $320,000

2469 Grandin Rd: Smith Jason A & Susan M to Price Steven & Lindsay Price; $1,805,000

3508 Tarpis Ave: Wandstrat Marcella R to K&co Studio LLC; $170,000

3508 Victoria Pl: Hurak Bradley & Amber Rea to Kiscaden Elizabeth J; $520,000

3542 Pape Ave: Oreilly Theodore Robert & Margaret Kristin Keelin B to Robertson Jennifer Elizabeth; $457,500

Indian Hill

8065 Spiritwood Ct: Smith Lorinn W Tr to Kleinfelder Michael J & Kathleen A; $2,890,000

9075 Cunningham Rd: Heidt Robert S Jr to Little Moose Lodge LLC; $2,275,000

Kennedy Heights

6412 Coleridge Ave: Davis Anthony to Vonderbrink Jennifer M & Elizabeth A Brandner; $106,000

6636 Dante Ave: Sweetman Paul & Diane Leblanc to Larkins Ventures LLC; $213,000

Lincoln Heights

1301 Schumard Ave: Saylor H Randy & Michelle D to Fourth World Capital LLC; $50,000

1336 Schumard Ave: Saylor Herschell Randy & Michelle Denise to Ape Properties LLC; $50,000

870 Jackson St: Mcloughlin Tabetha C @ 3 to Usa Property Dispo LLC; $48,000

Lockland

312 Central Ave: Jif 5 LLC to Royal Stone Investment Management LLC; $235,000

Loveland

1095 Stratford Ct: Lucke Lori A to Lyttle John; $157,000

11631 Windy Hill Ct: Swanton William C & Anna B Miller Swanton to Mcinally John P & Leslie J; $692,000

710 Carrington Pl: Blackney Kara to Frye Tiffany M @3; $180,000

924 Marbea Dr: Miller Douglas C & Kimberly K Cisneros to Usarova Umida & Alisher Usarov; $215,000

Madeira

7810 Camargo Rd: Hilch Partners LLC to Camargo Road 7810 LLC; $490,000

Madisonville

3718 Charloe Ct: Treasure Assets LLC to Qeb Properties LLC; $585,000

4623 Winona Te: Yolo Investments LLC to Perla Zohar & Joseph Taff; $381,000

5530 Orlando Pl: Burke Lintonio R Iii to Brown Tara & Kenneth L Brown; $240,000

6303 Chandler St: Hockham Harry George & Lauren Jo Wersel to Inuwa Mariam & Kyle Geib; $346,500

6600 Ledge St: Easterling Lucille & Priscilla Green to Rei Mavens LLC; $170,000

Mariemont

3750 West St: Hannum Sean M Tr to Dick Jonathan & Susan Dick; $230,000

Miami Township

3430 Shady Ln: Mcmichael Karen A Tr to Dible Joann Carol & Douglas Raymond; $355,000

3673 Aston Woods Dr: Kolde Rosemary F Tr to Scheibling James W & Barbara L; $344,000

4660 Miami River Rd: Bloemker Richard G to Tucker Rhonda Lynn; $28,500

4973 Miami River Rd: Zsido Yvonne Webb & Karen S Webb to Deimling Industries LLC; $90,000

7421 Dog Trot Rd: Kraus Zack to Musser Eric M & Samantha J Musser; $275,000

7791 Zion Hill Rd: Knight Linda J to Sr 128 LLC; $80,000

8132 Jordan Rd: Mccoy Kimberly R & Keith A Roth to Gerred Lori Denise & Don Adam Gerred; $280,500

Millvale

1918 Lillie Pl: Jones Willa D @ 5 to Flores Dickson @ 5; $2,500

3429 Beekman St: Jwp Real Estate Holdings LLC to Sherrer Imani N; $125,000

Montgomery

10555 Montgomery Rd: Rogers Carolyn Tr to Doke Swapnali; $280,000

230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Periman Steven J Tr; $1,130,268

7668 Trailwind Dr: Miller Marvin Robert to Gennett John C & Jillia R Gennett; $470,000

9021 Winthrop Dr: Dyson George H Iii to Yang Mon Chih & Shih Yu Kuo; $586,500

Mount Adams

1247 Ida St: Works Robert & Ann M to Kuley Alexander & Ariana Forgerson; $1,025,000

1252 Elsinore Pl: Works Robert & Ann M to Kuley Alexander & Ariana Forgerson; $1,025,000

Mount Airy

2869 North Bend Rd: Wall Catherine Mary Tr & Catherine Mary Tr to Roth Dwigth Thomas; $89,870

5341 Colerain Ave: Kattine Robert V & Mary F to Burnett Group LLC; $73,000

5532 Regimental Pl: Morlock Lucille E & Marshelle A to Picture Perfect Rental Properties LLC; $140,000

5616 Colerain Ave: Vasquez Elisandra Perez & Oliberto Roblero Vasquez to Simmons Deborah A; $195,500

5668 Vogel Rd: A3t Capital Partners LLC to Huber Thomas J & Michelle R Huber; $275,000

5843 Monfort Hills Ave: Duckie Homes LLC to Shipman Adrienne N; $140,000

Mount Auburn

2218 Highland Ave: Ellington Michael L to Neumann Brothers LLC; $155,000

2218 Highland Ave: Neumann Brothers LLC to Rri Holdings LLC; $185,000

234 Gilman Ave: Stallworth Franklin D Tr to Mako Property Group LLC; $100,000

Mount Healthy

1378 Adams Rd: Elite Properties And Services LLC to Hoy Ciera; $210,000

7305 Clovernook Ave: Vb One LLC to Mvf Properties Ltd; $125,000

7435 Forest Ave: Cornell Rose to Amy's Cleaning Plus LLC; $87,325

7838 Harrison Ave: Craig Jared A to Groves Robyn F & Zachary Schreibeis; $179,900

Mount Lookout

1090 Richwood Ave: Cappel John M & Julie A to Hegde Vishnu & Raechel Tracy; $635,000

3233 Close Ct: Goodwin Thomas Lawrence Tr & Sarah Best Tr to Whitsett Nadine Makstell; $336,500

3432 Custer St: Ferguson Bruce A Tr & Susan E Tr to Camden Lance A & Kristen V Camden; $800,000

3602 Linwood Ave: Das Interests Ii LLC & Aristo Properties Bv to Malivert Katelynn; $397,500

3638 Heekin Ave: Johns Nina & Raymond Peter Castro to Fetch Patrick J; $275,000

4816 Eastern Ave: Gettys Dorothy to Heusmann Alexander Michael; $276,000

Mount Washington

1224 Dean Ct: Schimpf Marcia Lynn & Mary Janice Press to Schimpf Marcia Lynn; $48,186

1224 Dean Ct: Schimpf Marcia Lynn @ 3 to Schimpf Marcia Lynn & Mary Janice Press; $48,186

5483 Hokel Ln: Veeneman Jacqueline M to Beaird Three LLC; $175,000

6424 Honeysuckle Dr: Norman Sally A Tr to Mdr Cincy LLC; $270,000

Newtown

3827 View St: Green Judy M to Weigel Michael E & Debra D; $167,500

7217 Baltic Ct: Kearns Jason to Berlier Douglas W & Nancy E; $350,000

North Avondale

3900 Rose Hill Ave: Kuhn Pamala A to 3900 Rose Hill LLC; $135,000

3900 Rose Hill Ave: Mcmanus Debra D to Kuhn Pamala Ann; $279,000

North College Hill

1941 Sundale Ave: Thomas Andrea M to Net Home Consultants LLC; $120,000

North Fairmount

1732 Denham St: Jinebra Investments LLC to Reks Contractor Inc; $92,000

1859 Baltimore Ave: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Kaul Nimisha; $167,000

3312 Mchenry Ave: Curry Raymond to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $77,000

Northside

1522 Barvac Ave: Pwf Properties LLC to Bollinger Tyler; $185,000

1550 Donaldson Pl: Cassani Darlene to Ballinger Julie & Zach Ballinger; $80,000

4209 Cherry St: Gingery Mark to Gingery Mark; $148,000

Norwood

1761 Cleveland Ave: Vb One LLC to Blue Horizon Capital LLC; $131,000

1844 Courtland Ave: Arellano Joseph I to Rice Michael J; $265,000

2121 Hudson Ave: Zhou Tai Li & Qun Xie to Lehman Christopher; $335,000

2316 Glenside Ave: Potter Laura H to Cornes Michaela E; $250,000

2362 Glenside Ave: Crawford Kenneth J to Woebkenberg Stephanie A & Harry B; $97,600

3844 Floral Ave: Berlier Douglas W & Nancy E to Sapp Aaron & Emily; $542,000

3908 Jefferson Ave: Burress Andrew M & Brittany to Cao Ryan; $320,000

3917 Avilla Pl: Lane Jacqueline M to Paquette Christine A; $190,000

3927 Elsmere Ave: Chen Sam Ol to Ventura Builders Groups LLC; $249,900

4319 Franklin Ave: Pattison Amanda to Oconnell Meredith A; $222,000

5115 Carthage Ave: Touchline Investments LLC to Kaur Gurwinder; $195,000

Oakley

3323 De Forest Dr: Mountel Zachery W & Elizabeth Gunza to Niehauser Gabriela & Alec Niehauser; $465,000

4139 Paxton Woods Dr: Bell Margaret E & Andrew W Zolides to Kennedy Sarah H & Caleb T; $385,000

4421 Brazee St: Gennett John Christian & Jillia Rankin Gennett to Kubicki Laurel & William Benton Kubicki; $503,000

Over-the-Rhine

218 Mohawk St: Fb Mohawk Place LLC to Southern Ohio Holding Organization LLC; $550,000

Paddock Hills

1209 Westminster Dr: Wilson Shelley A to Lee Lydia Ann; $222,500

1266 Westminster Dr: Mcwhorter Kraig L & Nicole M Anderson-mcwhort to Mcgrath Kyle & Calista Sarakatsannis; $248,900

Pendleton

1404 Sycamore St: Pineapple Property Group LLC to Juliet & Juan LLC; $339,000

Pleasant Ridge

5411 Lester Rd: Morgan Stephanie to Hines Hunter Matthew; $238,900

6017 Elbrook Ave: Porter Stephanie L to Nestland Real Estate LLC; $93,000

6121 Woodmont Ave: Drake Investment Group II LLC to Stautberg Alexander & Amanda; $540,000

6427 Montgomery Rd: 6427 Montgomerty Road LLC to Greer Thomas & Lien Le; $435,000

Reading

1104 Oldwick Dr: Wirtz Edward W & Huiet Tracey K to Porta Amy M & Ryan M; $322,500

124 Gebert St: Shelley Michael J & Carmen G to Aildasani John; $3,000

124 Gebert St: Shelley Michael J to Aildasani John; $10,000

2124 Julie Te: Peterson Richard A Iii & Sheila J to Berter Ashley Ann; $307,500

2223 Pompano Ave: Carpenter Glen to Apking Jacob & Danielle Apking; $220,000

324 Cooper St: Aoyama Inc to Jdc Tonto Project LLC; $900,000

326 Cooper St: Aoyama Inc to Jdc Tonto Project LLC; $900,000

Roselawn

7836 Greenland Pl: Chiles Aaron to Abrorov Ismatillo; $122,600

Sayler Park

6702 River Rd: Prosolas Partners LLC to Mcclafferty Matthew & Tara; $385,000

Sedamsville

490 Mt Hope Ave: Borden Janeine Williams to Mills Robert J; $220,000

Sharonville

10929 Thornview Dr: Strull Emmett A Tr to Haverland Kathryn A & Bryan E Haverland; $290,173

10946 Main St: Aproject LLC to Grossmann Philip & Caitlyn Michelle Beck; $285,000

12112 Chesterdale Rd: Thomas Christine to Lmg Real Estate Investments; $165,500

12225 Pickwick Pl: Dietz Robert C to Conrad Paul J & Tricia A Conrad; $365,000

4195 Crystalview Ct: Andrews Timothy F to Johnson Sara Ann; $295,000

5955 Sovereign Dr: Walton Matthew P & Heidi R to Roberts Samantha M & Tyler J Hollstegge; $395,000

Silverton

3813 Superior Ave: Engel Amy to Denoma Joseph Thomas; $245,000

3915 Oak Ave: Shahani Priya to Buck Brooklyn Marie; $280,000

South Fairmount

1922 Knox St: Lagdameo Shondolyn & Rodolfo to Humanity Construction LLC; $40,000

2564 Linden St: U S Bank Trust National Association Tr to Kirkland Financial LLC; $26,042

Spring Grove Village

4669 Edgewood Ave: Terra Firma Property Holdings to Barker Suzanne & Alberto Gonzalez; $116,725

Springdale

12055 Springdale Lake Dr: Sweet Beng A to One River Group LLC; $215,000

Springfield Township

1028 Lost Crossing: Sherrill Larry Steven to George Tinu; $220,000

10913 Maplehill Dr: Perez Management LLC to Malik Abhishek & Maria Perez; $160,000

12022 Cedarcreek Dr: Wotawa William M & Joyce A to Rogers Karolyn & Evan Rogers; $290,000

12191 Regency Run Ct: Luther Kris D & Shelley T to Banks Linda; $164,900

1317 Randomhill Rd: Guan Xiaoqun to Th Property Owner I LLC; $180,000

1739 Wemblywood Ct: Lewis David to Morgan Ken; $370,000

490 Deanview Dr: Lippincott Donna J to Weisbrod Dolores; $250,000

9649 Fallsridge Ct: Malina Properties LLC to Walker Kimberly & Daniel Louissaint; $319,900

9718 Leacrest Rd: Hickey Robin Lynn & Timothy L Wallace to Buzek Kimberly Maurer & Willam M; $510,000

St. Bernard

311 Ross Ave: Melampy Abigail Jean to 311 Ross LLC; $74,000

4812 Chalet Dr: Strotman Paul L & Beverly M to Blythe Christian T; $75,000

4908 Chalet Dr: Miller Jennifer to Brickler Joseph T; $27,500

605 Rose Hill Ave: Duckt0dd to Mccoy Property And Maintenance LLC; $172,000

Sycamore Township

12025 Wesken Ln: Gural Pamela C to Sevin Larry & Linda; $415,000

12121 Third Ave: Vires Angel & Kenneth Cates to The Huntington National Bank; $72,250

3780 Belfast Ave: Evers Lincoln Tammy to Opendoor Property Trust I; $238,900

4085 Larchview Dr: Meyer Sonja Kay & Ronald E to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $160,375

5752 Whitechapel Dr: Miller Carolyn J to Insurus LLC; $375,000

6485 Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Watermark Homes LLC; $200,000

6485 Kugler Mill Rd: Watermark Homes LLC to Khawar Muhammad Umair & Madia Tiwana; $892,307

7257 Chetbert Dr: Konnos Matthew J to Gonzalez Angel; $290,000

8648 Tralee Ct: Hardin Gene A to Diane L Thomas LLC; $165,000

8722 Wicklow Ave: Beiting Jeffrey to Slagle Garrett E; $145,000

Symmes Township

10339 Riverwalk Ln: Cline Carlene to Welling William F & Jacqueline D Welling; $720,000

11433 Terwilligers Ridge Ct: Freeman Michael S to Kang Mohinder & Lena Kang; $850,000

11631 Windy Hill Ct: Swanton William C & Anna B Miller Swanton to Mcinally John P & Leslie J; $692,000

11815 Vaukvalley Ln: Bradshaw Jessica N to Dee Ann Colussi & Kenneth; $315,750

12071 Carrington Ln: Rack Betty L to Flores Cecilia T; $219,500

12091 Carrington Ln: Sturza Radu & Veronica to Vuotto Lisa Marie; $199,900

12112 Waters Edge Ct: Campbell Daniel W & Amy M to Uihlein Natalie & Patrick; $460,000

8081 Glendale Milford Rd: Ewers Thomas H & Lynn A to Perfect Location LLC; $115,000

8091 Glendale Milford Rd: Ewers Thomas H & Lynn A to Perfect Location LLC; $115,000

Walnut Hills

866 Buena Vista Pl: Willis Margaret Joan @(3) to Willis Margaret Joan; $27,300

West Price Hill

1020 Seibel Ln: Kalker Sylvia R & Larry J to Wood Christopher & Lorelei; $192,000

1049 Rosemont Ave: The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Morales Benjamin Diaz; $49,000

1063 Winfield Ave: Adrian Richard & Margaret to We Build You LLC; $3,351

1088 Belvoir Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Peul Jonathan; $173,000

1126 Glenna Dr: Slocum Nick to Willwerth Evan; $211,000

1711 Gilsey Ave: Cunningham Daisy to Maradiaga Dickson; $33,000

4333 Cappel Dr: Gray Joseph to Ronas Thu Hien Dao & Charles Ronas; $168,000

4647 Glenway Ave: Orbazion Bairu to Empire Commercial Leasing LLC; $220,000

703 Trenton Ave: Harding Evan S to Sese Daniel; $208,500

957 Woodbriar Ln: Baker Lee to Scott Danielle J; $184,000

Westwood

2780 Lafeuille Ave: Ball Dwight to E4 Investing LLC; $87,000

2971 Westbrook Dr: Carl Sondra K to Stevenson Yvette; $227,000

2974 Westbrook Dr: Emig Trina Diane to Carl Sondra K; $130,000

3044 Daytona Ave: Ball Dwight to E4 Investing LLC; $158,000

3254 Hanna Ave: Vb One LLC to Th Property Owner I LLC; $209,900

3448 Millrich Ave: Mitz Melissa E to Moore Ashlee M & Eddie R Moore; $57,850

Wyoming

1764 Woodruff Ln: Mustard Larry & Barbara to Rettig Colleen A & David P; $429,000

45 Mills Ave: Hornsby Joseph M & Nicole A to Swensen Mark & Jessica Swensen; $575,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

1089 Summerlake Drive: Jeffrey Reis to Dennis Rivard; $277,500

1224 Creekside Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joella Mashini and Lionelle Mashini; $281,500

1314 Poplar Ridge Road: Beverly and Anthony Pavone to Phyllis Lawson and Larry Lawson Jr.; $340,000

1757 Poplar Ridge Road: Thomas Rief to Amy and Eugene Teegarden; $230,000

7491 Dornoch Lane: David Sheibly to Teresa and Nicholas Luckey; $387,000

7951 Preservation Drive: The Drees Company to Sadie and Adam Deidrich; $608,000

Bellevue

820 Rossford Run: Peggy Runge to Mikayla Pitman; $157,000

Bromley

232 Kenton St.: Connie Clayton to Marisa Mora; $80,000

Burlington

1820 Pioneer Boulevard: Amber Helton to Monica and Richard Kincaid; $230,000

2509 Sunday Silence Court: Tami Smith and David Ellis to Dan Stark; $255,000

3017 Palmer Place: Jeannetta and Michael Gaunt to Janet and Bradley Duncan; $290,000

639 Makayla Court: Michelle and Jason Abney to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven, LLC; $305,000

6750 E. Bend Road: Kelly Duteil to Lydia and Craig Watkins; $450,000

7680 Falls Creek Way: Asifa and Ademir Bahric to Marquita and Mario Marcopoll; $350,000

Cold Spring

5804 Granite Spring Drive: Nancy and Michael Pretot to Sharon and David Harrelson; $445,000

Covington

10544 Pinetree Court: The Drees Company to Kimberly Steele and Daniel Minham; $334,000

11 Levassor Place: Sarah Durocher and Justin Ervin to William Wagner II; $240,000

1225 Garrard St.: Opulento Investments, LLC to ARV Property Rentals, LLC; $112,000

1519 Garrard St.: Maria and Robert DeHoff to Forty-Nine Properties and Acquisitions, LLC; $90,000

1915 Glenway Ave.: Beneditti Enterprises, Inc. to Alexandria Dykes; $210,000

2016 Scott St.: JSP Properties, LLC to Kyle Arey; $136,000

224-230 W. 6th St.: Schwartz Properties, LLC to Ilona and Kevin Lonnemann; $583,000

2341 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Vicki Bigney and Bradley Bigney; $570,500

2400 Herman St.: Lori and Jeffrey Grefer to State of the Art Property Solutions, LLC; $650,000

2452 Arezzo St., unit 401-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Susan and Richard Dietz; $317,000

2727 Rosina Ave.: Judith and James VonHandorf to Prestige Home Renovatios, LLC; $120,000

319 Altamont Road: Donna Lykins to Dale DeMoss; $65,000

332 W. Robbins St.: Kate and Tobias Moeves to Dewey Development, LLC; $220,000

39, 53 E. 43rd St.: Justin Fortner to Sharon and William Brinkman; $200,000

704 W. 12th St.: Unity Home Solutions, LLC to Cody Mason; $151,500

80 Indian Creek Drive: Kelly Kremer to Carson and Austin Mahoney; $256,000

822 Greer Ave.: Sarah Diss and Jonathan Klein to John O'Connell; $290,000

Crescent Springs

2121 Carrick Court, unit 101: Kimberly and Daniel Minham to Abigail Slusher; $190,000

2546 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-305: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sean Rice; $207,000

872 Cliffrose Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joseph Harkins; $509,500

Dayton

417 8th Ave.: Andrea and Jaime Zapata to Natalie and Drew Whitney; $236,000

601 6th Ave.: Carl Covey to Gong Zieng; $85,000

618 3rd Ave.: Abby and Zachary Metz to Brittany Wandsnider and Andrew Sivick; $169,000

722 5th Ave.: Barefoot Investments, LLC to Kanyapat Owens; $172,000

815 4th Ave.: Maria Jimbo and Jorge Paredes to Zachary Hart; $98,000

Edgewood

112 Lyndale Road: Leigh and Ian Hoopes to Samuel Scholl; $270,000

3043 Poinsettia Court: Elaine and Anthony Guenthner to Rachelle Guenther and Michael Routzon; $470,000

3080 Balsam Court: Hannah Sroka to Jane Paulin; $400,000

3230 Laurel Oak Court: Rachel and Michael Nienbaber to Randi and Andrew Elliot; $260,000

764 Becky Lane: Hamilton Properties, LLC to Linda and Timothy Foxx; $350,000

Elsmere

309 Cross St.: East Row Home Buyers, LLC to Gazit One, LLC; $65,000

314 Eastern Ave.: Peggy and Mark Williams to Heather Collins; $190,000

4207 Dixie Highway: RWC Properties, LLC to Elsmere Properties I, LLC; $123,500

998 Shadowridge Drive: Bonnie and Winfred Hensley to Kevin Blair; $255,000

Erlanger

32 Westwood Drive: Summit Property Buyers, LLC to RP3 Funding, LLC; $158,000

3509 Haywood Circle: Nicholas Austin to Fanny Colin and Kevin Jacobs; $220,000

4065 Woodchase Drive: Jeremy Greer to Brianna and Shane Starry; $215,000

Florence

115 Joann Drive: The Estate of Lois Piyler to Madison Barnes and Drew Fuhmer; $225,000

120 Joann Drive: Deborah Smith to Teddi and Robert Budy; $260,000

138 Langshire Court, unit 15-6: Lisa and Mitch Hemfling to Alane Fossitt; $175,000

149 Mikkelsen Drive: Bonnie Livingtston to Christina and Tyler Noonchester; $238,000

1660 Shady Cove Lane: Toni Baker to Alexander Roell; $220,000

1714 Arborwood Drive: Pifer Tract Five, LP to Peter Schnock; $271,000

216 Saint Jude Circle: Corinne and Cody Sasher to Martha and Jerry LaVelle; $215,000

27 Kelley Drive: Apryl McCoy to Adam Clary; $300,000

388 Marion Lane, unit 12: Michael Landon to Janet Campbell; $113,000

3906 Trappers Court: Anne and Carl Ryan to Christina and John Holt Jr.; $88,500

6701 Curtis Way: Albert Johnston to Nacola Culbertson; $73,000

7043 Manderly Drive: Mary Lynn and Lloyd Macy II to Sharon Davis; $245,000

7601 Cloudstone Drive: Rachel Lageman to Chrissa Dean and John Beebe Jr.; $347,000

7733 Arrow Wood Drive: Joan and Russell Perkins to Colin Moriarty; $230,000

9108, 9104 Gunpowder Road: Janet Dwyer and Gusta Elder to BBB Developers, LLC and KPD Holdings, LLC; $626,000

Fort Mitchell

77 Thompson Ave.: Erin and James Proctor to Joseph Riggs; $355,000

Fort Thomas

140 Ridgeway Ave.: Laura and Thomas Cianciolo to Robert Pizzuco; $270,000

25 Thomas Pointe Drive, unit 8: Caryl Yzenbaard and Timothy Hoberg to Rochelle Hensley; $525,000

3 Pearson St.: Cheyenne and Enslin Kruger and James Cawood to Louis Linn; $320,000

54 Lockwood Place: Kathryn Lockwood to Kellie and Jason Reser; $300,000

Hebron

1014 Bloomfield Court: Jamie and Eric O' Connor to Blanche Tusikila and Tonton Ndonzoao; $337,000

1405 Reserve Way: Sutter Development, LLC to Steve Chausse; $1,151,000

1413 Cricket Place: The Drees Company to Linda Ambrose and George Gergits; $603,500

1717 Barons Court: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Rachel and William Stuck III; $455,000

1741 Old North Bend Road: Tracy and Rick Cook to Jason Rader; $200,000

1747 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Leila Ali and Ali Hassn; $492,000

1851 Hart Drive: PP&D Properties, LLC to Cordell Vaske; $235,000

2362 Hummingbird Lane: Martha and Nicholas Chielli to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven, LLC; $262,000

2655 Hannah Jo Court: Deboarh and Mark Schaber to Audra Cannon; $201,000

2751 Shamu Drive: Erik Wilmer to Dieudonne Kayonga and Beni Mudimba; $260,000

Highland Heights

411 Deepwood Drive: Kathleen and Charlie Reekers to Rachel Votruba; $193,000

6096 Marble Way, unit 30-301: Petra Weinstein to Dawn and James Ratcliffe; $353,000

Independence

10431 Anitiem Ridge: April and Remal Castleman to Prudence and Robert King II; $273,500

10541 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sydney and Joshua Castleman; $308,000

10637 Kelsey Drive: Tara and Dennis Murdock to Diane Imhoff; $275,000

1079 Birch Tree Lane: Cidni and Justin Gunnels to Cassi Mowery; $215,000

11 Wayman Drive: U.S. Bank Trust to Kevin Amos; $303,000

1347 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Linda Fries; $299,500

1355 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jessica Stamper and Randy Kuntz; $336,000

1367 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Shelby and Tyler Sebree; $392,000

3377 Senour Road: Jessica and Gary Zink Jr. to Amber and Shawn Manning; $258,000

4183-15 Elmwood Court: Laura and Robert Madden II to Silver Key Property Management, LLC; $140,000

4206 Briarwood Drive: Rebecca and James Mrick to Emilie and Travis Clifford; $240,000

4570 Oliver Road: Damon Back to Natalie and Jared Thomas; $210,000

6425 Sugar Tree Drive: Bernice Finnell to Annalie Carpenter and Dalton Finnell; $180,000

6438 Adahi Drive: Suzanne Boggs to Hayley McIntosh and Raleigh Eldridge; $245,000

9646 Cloveridge Drive: Stacey and John Roth to Hunong Ngo and Hoang Nguyen; $335,000

Lakeside Park

2726 Marlo Way: Christina and Chad Stansel to Devinne and Christopher Verst; $646,500

Ludlow

261 Park St.: Chelsea Davis to Jacob Morton; $144,000

335 Hazen St.: Benjamin Basar to Sherry and Kenneth Koop; $250,000

49 Ash St.: Peggy and Paul Rector to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $80,000

Melbourne

3547 Providence Trace Drive: Larry Lawson Jr. to Julian Luque; $253,000

Morning View

13175 Madison Pike: Jennifer and Michael Nastold to Erin Hart and Michael Glenn; $201,000

Newport

218 E. 9th St.: Shiqmah Properties, LLC to Natasha and John Niemeyer; $224,500

23 Tower Drive: Nancy and Robert Cooper to Lauren and Thomas Meyer; $585,000

311 W. 10th St.: Charles Lucas Jr. to Moving Home, LLC; $142,000

326 W. 9th St.: Terri and Thomas Fancote to Unity Home Solutions, LLC; $81,000

334 Thornton St.: Clifford Kennedy to Brian Ormes; $60,000

407 E. 10th St.: CAPIP, LLC to Rare Investments, LLC; $100,000

4722 Alexandria Pike: Stallion Investments, LLC to Steven Regensburger; $220,000

726 Monroe St.: Rebecca and Pierre Mesnil to Angela Smethwick; $570,000

730 Columbia St.: Gabhart Land Company, LLC to Abbey Shore and Cristina Long; $365,000

819 Linden Ave.: Larkins Ventures, LLC to Nicole King; $584,500

910 Washington Ave.: Shiqmah Properties, LLC to Natasha and John Niemeyer; $417,000

Park Hills

1057 Hamilton Road: Ming and Robin Ashworth to Karyn and Bradford Marchant; $323,000

518 Scenic Drive: Julie and Markus Resing to Courtney and Kevin Hofer; $1,000,000

Silver Grove

110 E. 2nd St.: Michael Izzo to Jaylah Phillips; $125,000

Taylor Mill

757 Morning Glory Drive: Theresa and Michael Conover to Brian Cambre; $427,000

Union

10801 War Admiral Drive: Tina and Jeffrey Barnhorst to Lisa and Bryan Bauer; $522,000

10816 Silver Charm Lane: Jason Theobald to Arlene Brooks and Jonathan Brooks IV; $1,850,000

1220 Adison Ridge: The Drees Company to Sureshkumar and Varshaben Patel; $565,000

1311 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Rachel Lageman and Christopher Harrison; $698,000

1343 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Tracy and Jonathan Chambers; $639,000

1410 Meadowlake Way: Christy and James Demetrakis to Sthefani and Alexander Guterres; $605,000

4716 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Darcy and Thomas Houston; $469,000

4728 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Richard Salba; $597,000

5133 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Doris Cooper; $279,500

5136 Loch Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jessica and Cary Johnson; $599,500

5137 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stefanie Smith; $277,500

6817 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Michael Hoppius; $334,500

6840 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tina and Jeffrey Barnhorst; $472,500

7156 Desmond Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to April and Antonio Thomas; $442,000

7632 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kristen Weiss and Michael Fuehner; $448,500

957 Oakmont Court: Catherine Schmitt to Heather and William Crider; $250,000

9734 Soaring Breezes: Stacy and Casey Parks to Lauren and Jarred Mack; $415,000

9878 Burleigh Lane: Allison and Matthew Coffman to Rchael and Jacob Ellis; $485,000

988 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Anita Scharfenberger and Lewis Sharfenberger; $575,000

9881 Cherbourg Drive: Joyce McNeely to Virginia and Scott Metcalf; $382,000

9889 Cherbourg Drive: Karen and Edward Christiansen to Arline Crouch and Cara Kunz; $395,000

Villa Hills

2455 Cecilia Drive: Harriet Mueller to Blake Mueller; $370,000

Walton

10265 Banklick Road: Kenneth Schlueter to Angela and Eric Schlueter; $130,000

10671 Banklick Road: Trena and Derrick Link to Codie Price; $160,000

11025 Pinebrook Place: The Drees Company to April and Remal Castleman; $475,000

11065 Stirrup Lane: Beverly and Charles Woods to Ryan Sarkesian; $430,000

1128 Gemstone Pointe Drive: Shannon and Peter Lucarelli to Ty Tracy; $285,000

12044 Gene St.: Sonya and Ronald Taylor to Susan Louks; $350,000

12094 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Katrina and Jeremy Combs; $357,000

356 Walton Nicholason Road: Mary Brooks to Rania Saad and Emad Elgawly; $132,000

52 Boone Lake Circle: Kaia and Todd Kloster to William Summe; $194,000

878 Walton Nicholson Pike: Amberly and Stephen Hoffman to Karen and Steven Eminhizer; $50,000

878 Walton Nicholson Pike: Karen and Steven Eminhizer to Martha Harmon; $128,000

