$1.85 million Union home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Addyston
163 Second St: Sandia Properties LLC to Lewis Jason E & Laurie A; $6,500
167 Second St: Sandia Properties LLC to Lewis Jason E & Laurie A; $6,500
66 Second St: Sandia Properties LLC to Lewis Jason E & Laurie A; $6,500
Amberley Village
7708 Creekwood Ln: Mellman Jerome J Tr to Portelli Real Estate Holdings LLC; $635,000
Anderson Township
1121 Holz Ave: Strine Jason C & Hope E Wurzelbacher to Goist Zackory; $285,000
1239 Eight Mile Rd: Lawson Edgar to Joseph Marian Caswell Rentals LLC; $179,000
1245 Eight Mile Rd: Lawson Edgar Jr to Joseph Marian Caswell Rentals LLC; $179,000
1297 Tallberry Dr: Holland Claralyn J to Rockey Ring Ridge LLC; $100,000
1400 Sigma Cr: Curtis Randal to Doorvest Inc; $145,500
2547 Teuton Ct: Stiverson Esther L to Chandler Ashley N; $235,000
6088 Stirrup Rd: Mangrum Sara & Bert to Rumpke Megan Whitney; $605,000
6995 Goldengate Dr: Martin Jason A & Jaime N to Trame Kelly M & Brandon D; $490,000
8257 Northport Dr: Hawkins Libby M to Hoesl Cassandra & Corey Stace; $317,000
Avondale
3560 Haven St: Fourth World Capital LLC to Pdp1 LLC; $46,500
3562 Haven St: Fourth World Capital LLC to Pdp1 LLC; $46,500
3598 Alaska Ave: Killings Kamiliya R to Tfg Holdings Cincy LLC; $192,000
3740 Vine St: Emanuel Baptist Church to Greater Community Apostolic Church Inc; $160,000
665 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Real Equity Oh LLC to Sriram LLC; $167,000
665 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Smith Daryl E to Real Equity Oh LLC; $158,000
Blue Ash
5284 Bell Ave: Mack Theresa M to Otten Stephanie; $325,000
9638 Waxwing Dr: Jacobs Carol to Hammersmith Christina M & Keith A Hammersmith; $399,900
Bond Hill
1217 Rossmore Ave: Prime Capital Group LLC to Campbell Tony & Ashley; $360,175
1326 Franklin Ave: Huver Whitney E to Macdonald Megan E; $234,900
1413 Regent Ave: Schulke George E & Melinda to Avm Investments Inc; $90,000
1947 Lawn Ave: Ralston James Anthony to Larkins Ventures LLC; $67,500
Business District
353 Fourth St: Davis Kyle G to Kevin Pater & Associates Inc; $299,000
815 Elm St: Osborne John B to Berninger John & John Nicholas; $317,000
Camp Washington
1050 Marshall Ave: Clear Focus Properties LLC to Avr Property Rentals LLC; $66,000
Carthage
218 Escalon St: Woerner Carl to Go America LLC; $295,000
3 Seventy-third St: Woerner Carl to Go America LLC; $295,000
Cheviot
3608 Westwood Northern Bv: Tworek James J to Cobb James E; $89,000
Clifton
223 Woolper Ave: Loughry Donna S to Eagleye Property Hodlings LLC; $200,000
409 Lafayette Ave: Vinks-van Eijden Yvonne E to Blum Alicia A & Robert J Iv; $712,000
Colerain Township
10540 Pottinger Rd: Duecker Joan Ann to Mock Bethany; $175,000
10742 Shipley Ct: Treasure Assets LLC to Qeb Properties LLC; $585,000
11448 Swissvale Ct: Lre 1 LLC to Maharem Karim; $260,000
11555 Regency Square Ct: Stephens Jennifer M to Ivkovich Nicholas; $130,000
11565 Regency Square Ct: Marsh Lori A to Fast Fox Logistics LLC; $133,255
11835 Hamilton Ave: Sajnog Henry S & Claudia J to Kodiak Investor Group LLC; $210,000
11934 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Mpasi Didier @4; $406,067
2459 Ontario St: Kendall Christopher to Williamson Hunter Kade; $190,000
2710 Haverknoll Dr: Lre 1 LLC to Maharem Karim; $262,000
3006 Regal Ln: Williams Lee J & Clover J to Robinson Alma J; $273,500
3092 Aries Ct: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Lackey Ronald Ray; $195,000
3225 Heritage Square Dr: Selmon Charles E to Starnes Vernell Jean; $148,000
3251 Orangeburg Ct: Hasty A Randall & Vicki S to Altman Angel; $154,110
3371 Lindsay Ln: Ek Real Estate Fund I LLC to Slaughter Haynes Sherese Nichole; $145,000
3634 Twinview Dr: Acus David E Jr to Mcnickle Bradley W & Megan C Torbeck; $155,000
3809 Riehle Rd: Metsch Thomas R & Kristi L to Metsch Thomas R; $71,000
5599 Old Blue Rock Rd: Trujillo Esthepone Y Alvarez to Orourke Kristen; $134,500
6401 Duet Ln: Pml Investment Real Estate LLC to Secured Title Realty Services LLC; $62,000
6708 Cheviot Rd: Kunkel Kenneth W & Joann to Disch Holly & Forrest Stoddard; $191,000
6729 Daleview Rd: Iezzoni Mary Joan Tr to Wagner Randy J; $185,000
7239 Jamerine Ct: Revelee Mary A to Caudill Steven B & Ashley A Caudill; $239,900
8410 Lakevalley Dr: Keller Phyllis Ann to Shaw Michael & Laura Shaw Tr; $375,000
9178 Neil Dr: Behm Jeffrey Paul to Allen Amaria S; $200,000
9468 Haddington Ct: Riley Carrie L to Haney Aaron L & Timothy J Rechel; $96,000
9585 Ridgemoor Ave: Purna Ltd to Harman Greg; $91,000
9809 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Wiles Casandra; $259,910
Desertgold Dr: Marzheuser Heide M & Edward C to Sayatovic Jordan Dominic & Susan Lee Sayatovic; $50,000
Willowspring Ct: Sajnog Henry S & Claudia J to Kodiak Investor Group LLC; $210,000
College Hill
1119 Wilmont Ct: First Financial Collateral Inc to A&k Homes Investmetns LLC; $157,000
1630 North Bend Rd: D Has Development LLC to Traditions Building Group LLC; $73,000
5766 Argus Rd: Sprightly Properties LLC to Schwartz Marian G; $165,000
6115 Gladys Ave: Johnson Dorian to Pentapartners Properties LLC; $240,000
6558 Oak Knoll Dr: Hazelwood Homes LLC to Barnes Sheridan; $257,500
7921 Cherrywood Ct: Treasure Assets LLC to Qeb Properties LLC; $585,000
849 Oakfield Ave: Martin Aaron to Haboush Fadi; $156,000
Columbia Township
6908 Windward St: Scott Elizabeth L & David W to Martin Richard P; $335,000
Columbia Tusculum
3710 Creighton Pl: Kiefer Linda L to Phillips Angela E; $174,000
4044 Eastern Ave: 4044 Eastern Ave LLC to K3b LLC; $62,500
Eastern Ave: Tusculum Ridge LLC to Mch Ovld LLC; $150,000
Crosby Township
7256 Villa Ln: Dick Blake A to Cigolotti Jeremmy Michael; $228,400
Deer Park
3851 Macnicholas Ave: Parker Thomas A & John D Parker to Barber Derek; $325,000
Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Sundaravadivelu Devi; $343,140
Delhi Township
1236 Anderson Ferry Rd: Sutherland Michelle Elaine to Merman Cynthia Ann & Robin Francis Wildeboer II; $225,000
1262 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Kathman Mary Jo Susan; $438,496
301 Don Ln: Ellis Patrick M to Weaver Joshua & Rachel E Duncan; $264,000
4139 Glenhaven Rd: Van Risseghem Paul J Tr to Keeney Maxwell; $180,000
5086 Tammy Ct: Brown Adam Michael & Natasha Cox to Thornhill Chase M & Courtney Abbruzzese; $258,000
5111 Grossepointe Ln: Royer Mark C to Gels Krista; $150,000
5668 Foley Rd: Myers Janet T to Niemeyer Mary T & Keith A Niemeyer; $290,000
594 Judy Ln: Hamilton Margaret K to Walters Tony L & Michelle; $80,000
609 Conina Dr: Guethlein Victor & Floreden to Bowen Julia Ann & Joshua Donald Bowen; $200,000
East Price Hill
1036 Parkson Pl: Touch2finish LLC to 1915 Garden Ln; $6,480
1107 Woodlawn Ave: Thatcher Gail W to Shorthouse III Daniel George & Selah Shorthouse; $201,000
2608 Bushnell St: Meyer Management Inc to Miracle Timothy A & Chad A Ousley; $245,000
311 Purcell Ave: Childers Mark to Baldwin Maxanne & Keary Baldwin; $235,000
424 Hawthorne Ave: Yaniv Tammy Glikman LLC to Spann William Ben Iv & Cassidy N Cosway; $175,000
938 Fairbanks Ave: Soussan Yaniv Ben Tr & Inn Ben Tr to Vici Cincinnati LLC; $66,000
East Walnut Hills
1617 Mcmillan Ave: Hall Jan C to Moon Karen & Ralph L Moon Jr; $370,000
2200 Victory Pw: Gearhardt Mary Tr to Otto Joseph Edwin & Julia Nell Alexander; $290,000
2603 Moorman Ave: Cassidy John to Guenther Andrew J & Chandler B Morrison; $425,000
Elmwood Place
6208 Mcgregor Ave: Luster Shirley M to Perez Josefina Velazquez & Maximo J Perez Ramirez; $110,000
6506 Hasler Ln: Fourth World Capital LLC to Cincy Property Care LLC; $218,000
Evanston
3197 Gilbert Ave: Ksl Investment Properties Corporation to Brown Justin; $253,000
3351 Hewitt Crescent: Smith Victor to Hall Mary; $40,000
Forest Park
11498 Gresham Pl: Kdn Real Property Ii LLC to Guan Xiaoqun; $136,000
11575 Framingham Dr: Bernal Arnulfo & Maria Rosario Bernal to Th Property Ownder I LLC; $195,000
1369 Keyridge Dr: Rowland Lisa L & Carlos A to Davis Anthony Jerome & Lisa Thompson; $280,000
1848 Lewiston Ct: Mcguire Phyllis M to Mcguire Keith; $96,576
999 Glasgow Dr: Cahill Andrew Michael Curtis to Mccaster Andre L; $155,000
Golf Manor
2415 St Albans Ave: Queen City Rentals 4 LLC to Aro Professional Services LLC; $297,500
2510 Kellerman Ave: Mclean Sara & Devon A to Bradley Deneen; $253,000
6017 Elbrook Ave: Porter Stephanie L to Nestland Real Estate LLC; $93,000
Green Township
2050 Earlwood Ct: Joyce Lora L to Gaines Tracy L; $305,000
3826 Ebenezer Rd: Hogle Denelle L @5 to Heil Paul; $120,000
4263 Victorian Green Dr: Lunsford Edward B to Steimle Mary Patricia; $151,000
4359 Airymont Ct: Hill Roosevelt to Anderson Donna Amanda; $202,500
4512 Clearwater Pl: Isbel Chad J to Ellis Patrick & Jaqueline; $185,000
5079 Rybolt Rd: Rybolt Run LLC to Gettelfinger Bradley J & Lauren N; $350,000
5223 Fox Ridge Dr: Gilardi Samuel C & Judith L to Sand Roger F & Irma L Sand; $205,000
5382 Jamies Oak Ct: Ellis David J to Ellis James B; $225,430
5457 Sanrio Ct: Harvey Michael C & Mercedes R to Nortmann Nicholas Robert & Daniel G; $270,000
5515 North Glen Rd: Kappen Michael S to Hauer Sally L & Paul C; $215,000
5668 Lauderdale Dr: Maurits Michael & Terri L to Elsbernd Megan R & Joseph T; $235,000
5881 Devon Ct: Buckley Kyle W to Bernzott Alicia; $178,000
5936 Fawnridge Ct: Geiger Gregory H & Kathy A Ludwig to Ihle Braydon & Kaitlyn Bigner; $255,501
6010 Red Tail Ln: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Crossley Connie & Michael; $498,322
6314 Eagles Lake Dr: Woerner Carl to Go America LLC; $295,000
6581 Werk Rd: Mchenry Martin Tr to Menschel Kevin Matthew & Alyssa Anne Price; $500,000
Harrison
6000 Madden Wy: Oakley Ventures Ii LLC to Blue Orchard I LLC @ 4; $3,350,000
610 Wood Bluff Ln: Wilke Edwin J & Dawn S to Reeves Deborah L; $288,975
Harrison Township
10925 Mockernut Dr: Long Linda S Tr to Huff Craig T & Kelley L; $870,000
9864 Baughman Rd: Dole J Ethan & M Tanner Dole to Parsons Daniel J & Linda J; $610,000
Hyde Park
2128 Herrick Ave: Gressick Kimberly Ann & Zacarias Alberto Sozinho Q to Goh Qingnian; $250,000
2444 Downing Dr: Dougherty Timothy J to Beighle Monica Jean @ 3; $320,000
2469 Grandin Rd: Smith Jason A & Susan M to Price Steven & Lindsay Price; $1,805,000
3508 Tarpis Ave: Wandstrat Marcella R to K&co Studio LLC; $170,000
3508 Victoria Pl: Hurak Bradley & Amber Rea to Kiscaden Elizabeth J; $520,000
3542 Pape Ave: Oreilly Theodore Robert & Margaret Kristin Keelin B to Robertson Jennifer Elizabeth; $457,500
Indian Hill
8065 Spiritwood Ct: Smith Lorinn W Tr to Kleinfelder Michael J & Kathleen A; $2,890,000
9075 Cunningham Rd: Heidt Robert S Jr to Little Moose Lodge LLC; $2,275,000
Kennedy Heights
6412 Coleridge Ave: Davis Anthony to Vonderbrink Jennifer M & Elizabeth A Brandner; $106,000
6636 Dante Ave: Sweetman Paul & Diane Leblanc to Larkins Ventures LLC; $213,000
Lincoln Heights
1301 Schumard Ave: Saylor H Randy & Michelle D to Fourth World Capital LLC; $50,000
1336 Schumard Ave: Saylor Herschell Randy & Michelle Denise to Ape Properties LLC; $50,000
870 Jackson St: Mcloughlin Tabetha C @ 3 to Usa Property Dispo LLC; $48,000
Lockland
312 Central Ave: Jif 5 LLC to Royal Stone Investment Management LLC; $235,000
Loveland
1095 Stratford Ct: Lucke Lori A to Lyttle John; $157,000
11631 Windy Hill Ct: Swanton William C & Anna B Miller Swanton to Mcinally John P & Leslie J; $692,000
710 Carrington Pl: Blackney Kara to Frye Tiffany M @3; $180,000
924 Marbea Dr: Miller Douglas C & Kimberly K Cisneros to Usarova Umida & Alisher Usarov; $215,000
Madeira
7810 Camargo Rd: Hilch Partners LLC to Camargo Road 7810 LLC; $490,000
Madisonville
3718 Charloe Ct: Treasure Assets LLC to Qeb Properties LLC; $585,000
4623 Winona Te: Yolo Investments LLC to Perla Zohar & Joseph Taff; $381,000
5530 Orlando Pl: Burke Lintonio R Iii to Brown Tara & Kenneth L Brown; $240,000
6303 Chandler St: Hockham Harry George & Lauren Jo Wersel to Inuwa Mariam & Kyle Geib; $346,500
6600 Ledge St: Easterling Lucille & Priscilla Green to Rei Mavens LLC; $170,000
Mariemont
3750 West St: Hannum Sean M Tr to Dick Jonathan & Susan Dick; $230,000
Miami Township
3430 Shady Ln: Mcmichael Karen A Tr to Dible Joann Carol & Douglas Raymond; $355,000
3673 Aston Woods Dr: Kolde Rosemary F Tr to Scheibling James W & Barbara L; $344,000
4660 Miami River Rd: Bloemker Richard G to Tucker Rhonda Lynn; $28,500
4973 Miami River Rd: Zsido Yvonne Webb & Karen S Webb to Deimling Industries LLC; $90,000
7421 Dog Trot Rd: Kraus Zack to Musser Eric M & Samantha J Musser; $275,000
7791 Zion Hill Rd: Knight Linda J to Sr 128 LLC; $80,000
8132 Jordan Rd: Mccoy Kimberly R & Keith A Roth to Gerred Lori Denise & Don Adam Gerred; $280,500
Millvale
1918 Lillie Pl: Jones Willa D @ 5 to Flores Dickson @ 5; $2,500
3429 Beekman St: Jwp Real Estate Holdings LLC to Sherrer Imani N; $125,000
Montgomery
10555 Montgomery Rd: Rogers Carolyn Tr to Doke Swapnali; $280,000
230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Periman Steven J Tr; $1,130,268
7668 Trailwind Dr: Miller Marvin Robert to Gennett John C & Jillia R Gennett; $470,000
9021 Winthrop Dr: Dyson George H Iii to Yang Mon Chih & Shih Yu Kuo; $586,500
Mount Adams
1247 Ida St: Works Robert & Ann M to Kuley Alexander & Ariana Forgerson; $1,025,000
1252 Elsinore Pl: Works Robert & Ann M to Kuley Alexander & Ariana Forgerson; $1,025,000
Mount Airy
2869 North Bend Rd: Wall Catherine Mary Tr & Catherine Mary Tr to Roth Dwigth Thomas; $89,870
5341 Colerain Ave: Kattine Robert V & Mary F to Burnett Group LLC; $73,000
5532 Regimental Pl: Morlock Lucille E & Marshelle A to Picture Perfect Rental Properties LLC; $140,000
5616 Colerain Ave: Vasquez Elisandra Perez & Oliberto Roblero Vasquez to Simmons Deborah A; $195,500
5668 Vogel Rd: A3t Capital Partners LLC to Huber Thomas J & Michelle R Huber; $275,000
5843 Monfort Hills Ave: Duckie Homes LLC to Shipman Adrienne N; $140,000
Mount Auburn
2218 Highland Ave: Ellington Michael L to Neumann Brothers LLC; $155,000
2218 Highland Ave: Neumann Brothers LLC to Rri Holdings LLC; $185,000
234 Gilman Ave: Stallworth Franklin D Tr to Mako Property Group LLC; $100,000
Mount Healthy
1378 Adams Rd: Elite Properties And Services LLC to Hoy Ciera; $210,000
7305 Clovernook Ave: Vb One LLC to Mvf Properties Ltd; $125,000
7435 Forest Ave: Cornell Rose to Amy's Cleaning Plus LLC; $87,325
7838 Harrison Ave: Craig Jared A to Groves Robyn F & Zachary Schreibeis; $179,900
Mount Lookout
1090 Richwood Ave: Cappel John M & Julie A to Hegde Vishnu & Raechel Tracy; $635,000
3233 Close Ct: Goodwin Thomas Lawrence Tr & Sarah Best Tr to Whitsett Nadine Makstell; $336,500
3432 Custer St: Ferguson Bruce A Tr & Susan E Tr to Camden Lance A & Kristen V Camden; $800,000
3602 Linwood Ave: Das Interests Ii LLC & Aristo Properties Bv to Malivert Katelynn; $397,500
3638 Heekin Ave: Johns Nina & Raymond Peter Castro to Fetch Patrick J; $275,000
4816 Eastern Ave: Gettys Dorothy to Heusmann Alexander Michael; $276,000
Mount Washington
1224 Dean Ct: Schimpf Marcia Lynn & Mary Janice Press to Schimpf Marcia Lynn; $48,186
1224 Dean Ct: Schimpf Marcia Lynn @ 3 to Schimpf Marcia Lynn & Mary Janice Press; $48,186
5483 Hokel Ln: Veeneman Jacqueline M to Beaird Three LLC; $175,000
6424 Honeysuckle Dr: Norman Sally A Tr to Mdr Cincy LLC; $270,000
Newtown
3827 View St: Green Judy M to Weigel Michael E & Debra D; $167,500
7217 Baltic Ct: Kearns Jason to Berlier Douglas W & Nancy E; $350,000
North Avondale
3900 Rose Hill Ave: Kuhn Pamala A to 3900 Rose Hill LLC; $135,000
3900 Rose Hill Ave: Mcmanus Debra D to Kuhn Pamala Ann; $279,000
North College Hill
1941 Sundale Ave: Thomas Andrea M to Net Home Consultants LLC; $120,000
North Fairmount
1732 Denham St: Jinebra Investments LLC to Reks Contractor Inc; $92,000
1859 Baltimore Ave: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Kaul Nimisha; $167,000
3312 Mchenry Ave: Curry Raymond to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $77,000
Northside
1522 Barvac Ave: Pwf Properties LLC to Bollinger Tyler; $185,000
1550 Donaldson Pl: Cassani Darlene to Ballinger Julie & Zach Ballinger; $80,000
4209 Cherry St: Gingery Mark to Gingery Mark; $148,000
Norwood
1761 Cleveland Ave: Vb One LLC to Blue Horizon Capital LLC; $131,000
1844 Courtland Ave: Arellano Joseph I to Rice Michael J; $265,000
2121 Hudson Ave: Zhou Tai Li & Qun Xie to Lehman Christopher; $335,000
2316 Glenside Ave: Potter Laura H to Cornes Michaela E; $250,000
2362 Glenside Ave: Crawford Kenneth J to Woebkenberg Stephanie A & Harry B; $97,600
3844 Floral Ave: Berlier Douglas W & Nancy E to Sapp Aaron & Emily; $542,000
3908 Jefferson Ave: Burress Andrew M & Brittany to Cao Ryan; $320,000
3917 Avilla Pl: Lane Jacqueline M to Paquette Christine A; $190,000
3927 Elsmere Ave: Chen Sam Ol to Ventura Builders Groups LLC; $249,900
4319 Franklin Ave: Pattison Amanda to Oconnell Meredith A; $222,000
5115 Carthage Ave: Touchline Investments LLC to Kaur Gurwinder; $195,000
Oakley
3323 De Forest Dr: Mountel Zachery W & Elizabeth Gunza to Niehauser Gabriela & Alec Niehauser; $465,000
4139 Paxton Woods Dr: Bell Margaret E & Andrew W Zolides to Kennedy Sarah H & Caleb T; $385,000
4421 Brazee St: Gennett John Christian & Jillia Rankin Gennett to Kubicki Laurel & William Benton Kubicki; $503,000
Over-the-Rhine
218 Mohawk St: Fb Mohawk Place LLC to Southern Ohio Holding Organization LLC; $550,000
Paddock Hills
1209 Westminster Dr: Wilson Shelley A to Lee Lydia Ann; $222,500
1266 Westminster Dr: Mcwhorter Kraig L & Nicole M Anderson-mcwhort to Mcgrath Kyle & Calista Sarakatsannis; $248,900
Pendleton
1404 Sycamore St: Pineapple Property Group LLC to Juliet & Juan LLC; $339,000
Pleasant Ridge
5411 Lester Rd: Morgan Stephanie to Hines Hunter Matthew; $238,900
6017 Elbrook Ave: Porter Stephanie L to Nestland Real Estate LLC; $93,000
6121 Woodmont Ave: Drake Investment Group II LLC to Stautberg Alexander & Amanda; $540,000
6427 Montgomery Rd: 6427 Montgomerty Road LLC to Greer Thomas & Lien Le; $435,000
Reading
1104 Oldwick Dr: Wirtz Edward W & Huiet Tracey K to Porta Amy M & Ryan M; $322,500
124 Gebert St: Shelley Michael J & Carmen G to Aildasani John; $3,000
124 Gebert St: Shelley Michael J to Aildasani John; $10,000
2124 Julie Te: Peterson Richard A Iii & Sheila J to Berter Ashley Ann; $307,500
2223 Pompano Ave: Carpenter Glen to Apking Jacob & Danielle Apking; $220,000
324 Cooper St: Aoyama Inc to Jdc Tonto Project LLC; $900,000
326 Cooper St: Aoyama Inc to Jdc Tonto Project LLC; $900,000
Roselawn
7836 Greenland Pl: Chiles Aaron to Abrorov Ismatillo; $122,600
Sayler Park
6702 River Rd: Prosolas Partners LLC to Mcclafferty Matthew & Tara; $385,000
Sedamsville
490 Mt Hope Ave: Borden Janeine Williams to Mills Robert J; $220,000
Sharonville
10929 Thornview Dr: Strull Emmett A Tr to Haverland Kathryn A & Bryan E Haverland; $290,173
10946 Main St: Aproject LLC to Grossmann Philip & Caitlyn Michelle Beck; $285,000
12112 Chesterdale Rd: Thomas Christine to Lmg Real Estate Investments; $165,500
12225 Pickwick Pl: Dietz Robert C to Conrad Paul J & Tricia A Conrad; $365,000
4195 Crystalview Ct: Andrews Timothy F to Johnson Sara Ann; $295,000
5955 Sovereign Dr: Walton Matthew P & Heidi R to Roberts Samantha M & Tyler J Hollstegge; $395,000
Silverton
3813 Superior Ave: Engel Amy to Denoma Joseph Thomas; $245,000
3915 Oak Ave: Shahani Priya to Buck Brooklyn Marie; $280,000
South Fairmount
1922 Knox St: Lagdameo Shondolyn & Rodolfo to Humanity Construction LLC; $40,000
2564 Linden St: U S Bank Trust National Association Tr to Kirkland Financial LLC; $26,042
Spring Grove Village
4669 Edgewood Ave: Terra Firma Property Holdings to Barker Suzanne & Alberto Gonzalez; $116,725
Springdale
12055 Springdale Lake Dr: Sweet Beng A to One River Group LLC; $215,000
Springfield Township
1028 Lost Crossing: Sherrill Larry Steven to George Tinu; $220,000
10913 Maplehill Dr: Perez Management LLC to Malik Abhishek & Maria Perez; $160,000
12022 Cedarcreek Dr: Wotawa William M & Joyce A to Rogers Karolyn & Evan Rogers; $290,000
12191 Regency Run Ct: Luther Kris D & Shelley T to Banks Linda; $164,900
1317 Randomhill Rd: Guan Xiaoqun to Th Property Owner I LLC; $180,000
1739 Wemblywood Ct: Lewis David to Morgan Ken; $370,000
490 Deanview Dr: Lippincott Donna J to Weisbrod Dolores; $250,000
9649 Fallsridge Ct: Malina Properties LLC to Walker Kimberly & Daniel Louissaint; $319,900
9718 Leacrest Rd: Hickey Robin Lynn & Timothy L Wallace to Buzek Kimberly Maurer & Willam M; $510,000
St. Bernard
311 Ross Ave: Melampy Abigail Jean to 311 Ross LLC; $74,000
4812 Chalet Dr: Strotman Paul L & Beverly M to Blythe Christian T; $75,000
4908 Chalet Dr: Miller Jennifer to Brickler Joseph T; $27,500
605 Rose Hill Ave: Duckt0dd to Mccoy Property And Maintenance LLC; $172,000
Sycamore Township
12025 Wesken Ln: Gural Pamela C to Sevin Larry & Linda; $415,000
12121 Third Ave: Vires Angel & Kenneth Cates to The Huntington National Bank; $72,250
3780 Belfast Ave: Evers Lincoln Tammy to Opendoor Property Trust I; $238,900
4085 Larchview Dr: Meyer Sonja Kay & Ronald E to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $160,375
5752 Whitechapel Dr: Miller Carolyn J to Insurus LLC; $375,000
6485 Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Watermark Homes LLC; $200,000
6485 Kugler Mill Rd: Watermark Homes LLC to Khawar Muhammad Umair & Madia Tiwana; $892,307
7257 Chetbert Dr: Konnos Matthew J to Gonzalez Angel; $290,000
8648 Tralee Ct: Hardin Gene A to Diane L Thomas LLC; $165,000
8722 Wicklow Ave: Beiting Jeffrey to Slagle Garrett E; $145,000
Symmes Township
10339 Riverwalk Ln: Cline Carlene to Welling William F & Jacqueline D Welling; $720,000
11433 Terwilligers Ridge Ct: Freeman Michael S to Kang Mohinder & Lena Kang; $850,000
11631 Windy Hill Ct: Swanton William C & Anna B Miller Swanton to Mcinally John P & Leslie J; $692,000
11815 Vaukvalley Ln: Bradshaw Jessica N to Dee Ann Colussi & Kenneth; $315,750
12071 Carrington Ln: Rack Betty L to Flores Cecilia T; $219,500
12091 Carrington Ln: Sturza Radu & Veronica to Vuotto Lisa Marie; $199,900
12112 Waters Edge Ct: Campbell Daniel W & Amy M to Uihlein Natalie & Patrick; $460,000
8081 Glendale Milford Rd: Ewers Thomas H & Lynn A to Perfect Location LLC; $115,000
8091 Glendale Milford Rd: Ewers Thomas H & Lynn A to Perfect Location LLC; $115,000
Walnut Hills
866 Buena Vista Pl: Willis Margaret Joan @(3) to Willis Margaret Joan; $27,300
West Price Hill
1020 Seibel Ln: Kalker Sylvia R & Larry J to Wood Christopher & Lorelei; $192,000
1049 Rosemont Ave: The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Morales Benjamin Diaz; $49,000
1063 Winfield Ave: Adrian Richard & Margaret to We Build You LLC; $3,351
1088 Belvoir Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Peul Jonathan; $173,000
1126 Glenna Dr: Slocum Nick to Willwerth Evan; $211,000
1711 Gilsey Ave: Cunningham Daisy to Maradiaga Dickson; $33,000
4333 Cappel Dr: Gray Joseph to Ronas Thu Hien Dao & Charles Ronas; $168,000
4647 Glenway Ave: Orbazion Bairu to Empire Commercial Leasing LLC; $220,000
703 Trenton Ave: Harding Evan S to Sese Daniel; $208,500
957 Woodbriar Ln: Baker Lee to Scott Danielle J; $184,000
Westwood
2780 Lafeuille Ave: Ball Dwight to E4 Investing LLC; $87,000
2971 Westbrook Dr: Carl Sondra K to Stevenson Yvette; $227,000
2974 Westbrook Dr: Emig Trina Diane to Carl Sondra K; $130,000
3044 Daytona Ave: Ball Dwight to E4 Investing LLC; $158,000
3254 Hanna Ave: Vb One LLC to Th Property Owner I LLC; $209,900
3448 Millrich Ave: Mitz Melissa E to Moore Ashlee M & Eddie R Moore; $57,850
Wyoming
1764 Woodruff Ln: Mustard Larry & Barbara to Rettig Colleen A & David P; $429,000
45 Mills Ave: Hornsby Joseph M & Nicole A to Swensen Mark & Jessica Swensen; $575,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
1089 Summerlake Drive: Jeffrey Reis to Dennis Rivard; $277,500
1224 Creekside Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joella Mashini and Lionelle Mashini; $281,500
1314 Poplar Ridge Road: Beverly and Anthony Pavone to Phyllis Lawson and Larry Lawson Jr.; $340,000
1757 Poplar Ridge Road: Thomas Rief to Amy and Eugene Teegarden; $230,000
7491 Dornoch Lane: David Sheibly to Teresa and Nicholas Luckey; $387,000
7951 Preservation Drive: The Drees Company to Sadie and Adam Deidrich; $608,000
Bellevue
820 Rossford Run: Peggy Runge to Mikayla Pitman; $157,000
Bromley
232 Kenton St.: Connie Clayton to Marisa Mora; $80,000
Burlington
1820 Pioneer Boulevard: Amber Helton to Monica and Richard Kincaid; $230,000
2509 Sunday Silence Court: Tami Smith and David Ellis to Dan Stark; $255,000
3017 Palmer Place: Jeannetta and Michael Gaunt to Janet and Bradley Duncan; $290,000
639 Makayla Court: Michelle and Jason Abney to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven, LLC; $305,000
6750 E. Bend Road: Kelly Duteil to Lydia and Craig Watkins; $450,000
7680 Falls Creek Way: Asifa and Ademir Bahric to Marquita and Mario Marcopoll; $350,000
Cold Spring
5804 Granite Spring Drive: Nancy and Michael Pretot to Sharon and David Harrelson; $445,000
Covington
10544 Pinetree Court: The Drees Company to Kimberly Steele and Daniel Minham; $334,000
11 Levassor Place: Sarah Durocher and Justin Ervin to William Wagner II; $240,000
1225 Garrard St.: Opulento Investments, LLC to ARV Property Rentals, LLC; $112,000
1519 Garrard St.: Maria and Robert DeHoff to Forty-Nine Properties and Acquisitions, LLC; $90,000
1915 Glenway Ave.: Beneditti Enterprises, Inc. to Alexandria Dykes; $210,000
2016 Scott St.: JSP Properties, LLC to Kyle Arey; $136,000
224-230 W. 6th St.: Schwartz Properties, LLC to Ilona and Kevin Lonnemann; $583,000
2341 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Vicki Bigney and Bradley Bigney; $570,500
2400 Herman St.: Lori and Jeffrey Grefer to State of the Art Property Solutions, LLC; $650,000
2452 Arezzo St., unit 401-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Susan and Richard Dietz; $317,000
2727 Rosina Ave.: Judith and James VonHandorf to Prestige Home Renovatios, LLC; $120,000
319 Altamont Road: Donna Lykins to Dale DeMoss; $65,000
332 W. Robbins St.: Kate and Tobias Moeves to Dewey Development, LLC; $220,000
39, 53 E. 43rd St.: Justin Fortner to Sharon and William Brinkman; $200,000
704 W. 12th St.: Unity Home Solutions, LLC to Cody Mason; $151,500
80 Indian Creek Drive: Kelly Kremer to Carson and Austin Mahoney; $256,000
822 Greer Ave.: Sarah Diss and Jonathan Klein to John O'Connell; $290,000
Crescent Springs
2121 Carrick Court, unit 101: Kimberly and Daniel Minham to Abigail Slusher; $190,000
2546 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-305: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sean Rice; $207,000
872 Cliffrose Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joseph Harkins; $509,500
Dayton
417 8th Ave.: Andrea and Jaime Zapata to Natalie and Drew Whitney; $236,000
601 6th Ave.: Carl Covey to Gong Zieng; $85,000
618 3rd Ave.: Abby and Zachary Metz to Brittany Wandsnider and Andrew Sivick; $169,000
722 5th Ave.: Barefoot Investments, LLC to Kanyapat Owens; $172,000
815 4th Ave.: Maria Jimbo and Jorge Paredes to Zachary Hart; $98,000
Edgewood
112 Lyndale Road: Leigh and Ian Hoopes to Samuel Scholl; $270,000
3043 Poinsettia Court: Elaine and Anthony Guenthner to Rachelle Guenther and Michael Routzon; $470,000
3080 Balsam Court: Hannah Sroka to Jane Paulin; $400,000
3230 Laurel Oak Court: Rachel and Michael Nienbaber to Randi and Andrew Elliot; $260,000
764 Becky Lane: Hamilton Properties, LLC to Linda and Timothy Foxx; $350,000
Elsmere
309 Cross St.: East Row Home Buyers, LLC to Gazit One, LLC; $65,000
314 Eastern Ave.: Peggy and Mark Williams to Heather Collins; $190,000
4207 Dixie Highway: RWC Properties, LLC to Elsmere Properties I, LLC; $123,500
998 Shadowridge Drive: Bonnie and Winfred Hensley to Kevin Blair; $255,000
Erlanger
32 Westwood Drive: Summit Property Buyers, LLC to RP3 Funding, LLC; $158,000
3509 Haywood Circle: Nicholas Austin to Fanny Colin and Kevin Jacobs; $220,000
4065 Woodchase Drive: Jeremy Greer to Brianna and Shane Starry; $215,000
Florence
115 Joann Drive: The Estate of Lois Piyler to Madison Barnes and Drew Fuhmer; $225,000
120 Joann Drive: Deborah Smith to Teddi and Robert Budy; $260,000
138 Langshire Court, unit 15-6: Lisa and Mitch Hemfling to Alane Fossitt; $175,000
149 Mikkelsen Drive: Bonnie Livingtston to Christina and Tyler Noonchester; $238,000
1660 Shady Cove Lane: Toni Baker to Alexander Roell; $220,000
1714 Arborwood Drive: Pifer Tract Five, LP to Peter Schnock; $271,000
216 Saint Jude Circle: Corinne and Cody Sasher to Martha and Jerry LaVelle; $215,000
27 Kelley Drive: Apryl McCoy to Adam Clary; $300,000
388 Marion Lane, unit 12: Michael Landon to Janet Campbell; $113,000
3906 Trappers Court: Anne and Carl Ryan to Christina and John Holt Jr.; $88,500
6701 Curtis Way: Albert Johnston to Nacola Culbertson; $73,000
7043 Manderly Drive: Mary Lynn and Lloyd Macy II to Sharon Davis; $245,000
7601 Cloudstone Drive: Rachel Lageman to Chrissa Dean and John Beebe Jr.; $347,000
7733 Arrow Wood Drive: Joan and Russell Perkins to Colin Moriarty; $230,000
9108, 9104 Gunpowder Road: Janet Dwyer and Gusta Elder to BBB Developers, LLC and KPD Holdings, LLC; $626,000
Fort Mitchell
77 Thompson Ave.: Erin and James Proctor to Joseph Riggs; $355,000
Fort Thomas
140 Ridgeway Ave.: Laura and Thomas Cianciolo to Robert Pizzuco; $270,000
25 Thomas Pointe Drive, unit 8: Caryl Yzenbaard and Timothy Hoberg to Rochelle Hensley; $525,000
3 Pearson St.: Cheyenne and Enslin Kruger and James Cawood to Louis Linn; $320,000
54 Lockwood Place: Kathryn Lockwood to Kellie and Jason Reser; $300,000
Hebron
1014 Bloomfield Court: Jamie and Eric O' Connor to Blanche Tusikila and Tonton Ndonzoao; $337,000
1405 Reserve Way: Sutter Development, LLC to Steve Chausse; $1,151,000
1413 Cricket Place: The Drees Company to Linda Ambrose and George Gergits; $603,500
1717 Barons Court: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Rachel and William Stuck III; $455,000
1741 Old North Bend Road: Tracy and Rick Cook to Jason Rader; $200,000
1747 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Leila Ali and Ali Hassn; $492,000
1851 Hart Drive: PP&D Properties, LLC to Cordell Vaske; $235,000
2362 Hummingbird Lane: Martha and Nicholas Chielli to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven, LLC; $262,000
2655 Hannah Jo Court: Deboarh and Mark Schaber to Audra Cannon; $201,000
2751 Shamu Drive: Erik Wilmer to Dieudonne Kayonga and Beni Mudimba; $260,000
Highland Heights
411 Deepwood Drive: Kathleen and Charlie Reekers to Rachel Votruba; $193,000
6096 Marble Way, unit 30-301: Petra Weinstein to Dawn and James Ratcliffe; $353,000
Independence
10431 Anitiem Ridge: April and Remal Castleman to Prudence and Robert King II; $273,500
10541 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sydney and Joshua Castleman; $308,000
10637 Kelsey Drive: Tara and Dennis Murdock to Diane Imhoff; $275,000
1079 Birch Tree Lane: Cidni and Justin Gunnels to Cassi Mowery; $215,000
11 Wayman Drive: U.S. Bank Trust to Kevin Amos; $303,000
1347 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Linda Fries; $299,500
1355 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jessica Stamper and Randy Kuntz; $336,000
1367 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Shelby and Tyler Sebree; $392,000
3377 Senour Road: Jessica and Gary Zink Jr. to Amber and Shawn Manning; $258,000
4183-15 Elmwood Court: Laura and Robert Madden II to Silver Key Property Management, LLC; $140,000
4206 Briarwood Drive: Rebecca and James Mrick to Emilie and Travis Clifford; $240,000
4570 Oliver Road: Damon Back to Natalie and Jared Thomas; $210,000
6425 Sugar Tree Drive: Bernice Finnell to Annalie Carpenter and Dalton Finnell; $180,000
6438 Adahi Drive: Suzanne Boggs to Hayley McIntosh and Raleigh Eldridge; $245,000
9646 Cloveridge Drive: Stacey and John Roth to Hunong Ngo and Hoang Nguyen; $335,000
Lakeside Park
2726 Marlo Way: Christina and Chad Stansel to Devinne and Christopher Verst; $646,500
Ludlow
261 Park St.: Chelsea Davis to Jacob Morton; $144,000
335 Hazen St.: Benjamin Basar to Sherry and Kenneth Koop; $250,000
49 Ash St.: Peggy and Paul Rector to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $80,000
Melbourne
3547 Providence Trace Drive: Larry Lawson Jr. to Julian Luque; $253,000
Morning View
13175 Madison Pike: Jennifer and Michael Nastold to Erin Hart and Michael Glenn; $201,000
Newport
218 E. 9th St.: Shiqmah Properties, LLC to Natasha and John Niemeyer; $224,500
23 Tower Drive: Nancy and Robert Cooper to Lauren and Thomas Meyer; $585,000
311 W. 10th St.: Charles Lucas Jr. to Moving Home, LLC; $142,000
326 W. 9th St.: Terri and Thomas Fancote to Unity Home Solutions, LLC; $81,000
334 Thornton St.: Clifford Kennedy to Brian Ormes; $60,000
407 E. 10th St.: CAPIP, LLC to Rare Investments, LLC; $100,000
4722 Alexandria Pike: Stallion Investments, LLC to Steven Regensburger; $220,000
726 Monroe St.: Rebecca and Pierre Mesnil to Angela Smethwick; $570,000
730 Columbia St.: Gabhart Land Company, LLC to Abbey Shore and Cristina Long; $365,000
819 Linden Ave.: Larkins Ventures, LLC to Nicole King; $584,500
910 Washington Ave.: Shiqmah Properties, LLC to Natasha and John Niemeyer; $417,000
Park Hills
1057 Hamilton Road: Ming and Robin Ashworth to Karyn and Bradford Marchant; $323,000
518 Scenic Drive: Julie and Markus Resing to Courtney and Kevin Hofer; $1,000,000
Silver Grove
110 E. 2nd St.: Michael Izzo to Jaylah Phillips; $125,000
Taylor Mill
757 Morning Glory Drive: Theresa and Michael Conover to Brian Cambre; $427,000
Union
10801 War Admiral Drive: Tina and Jeffrey Barnhorst to Lisa and Bryan Bauer; $522,000
10816 Silver Charm Lane: Jason Theobald to Arlene Brooks and Jonathan Brooks IV; $1,850,000
1220 Adison Ridge: The Drees Company to Sureshkumar and Varshaben Patel; $565,000
1311 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Rachel Lageman and Christopher Harrison; $698,000
1343 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Tracy and Jonathan Chambers; $639,000
1410 Meadowlake Way: Christy and James Demetrakis to Sthefani and Alexander Guterres; $605,000
4716 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Darcy and Thomas Houston; $469,000
4728 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Richard Salba; $597,000
5133 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Doris Cooper; $279,500
5136 Loch Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jessica and Cary Johnson; $599,500
5137 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stefanie Smith; $277,500
6817 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Michael Hoppius; $334,500
6840 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tina and Jeffrey Barnhorst; $472,500
7156 Desmond Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to April and Antonio Thomas; $442,000
7632 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kristen Weiss and Michael Fuehner; $448,500
957 Oakmont Court: Catherine Schmitt to Heather and William Crider; $250,000
9734 Soaring Breezes: Stacy and Casey Parks to Lauren and Jarred Mack; $415,000
9878 Burleigh Lane: Allison and Matthew Coffman to Rchael and Jacob Ellis; $485,000
988 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Anita Scharfenberger and Lewis Sharfenberger; $575,000
9881 Cherbourg Drive: Joyce McNeely to Virginia and Scott Metcalf; $382,000
9889 Cherbourg Drive: Karen and Edward Christiansen to Arline Crouch and Cara Kunz; $395,000
Villa Hills
2455 Cecilia Drive: Harriet Mueller to Blake Mueller; $370,000
Walton
10265 Banklick Road: Kenneth Schlueter to Angela and Eric Schlueter; $130,000
10671 Banklick Road: Trena and Derrick Link to Codie Price; $160,000
11025 Pinebrook Place: The Drees Company to April and Remal Castleman; $475,000
11065 Stirrup Lane: Beverly and Charles Woods to Ryan Sarkesian; $430,000
1128 Gemstone Pointe Drive: Shannon and Peter Lucarelli to Ty Tracy; $285,000
12044 Gene St.: Sonya and Ronald Taylor to Susan Louks; $350,000
12094 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Katrina and Jeremy Combs; $357,000
356 Walton Nicholason Road: Mary Brooks to Rania Saad and Emad Elgawly; $132,000
52 Boone Lake Circle: Kaia and Todd Kloster to William Summe; $194,000
878 Walton Nicholson Pike: Amberly and Stephen Hoffman to Karen and Steven Eminhizer; $50,000
878 Walton Nicholson Pike: Karen and Steven Eminhizer to Martha Harmon; $128,000
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.85 million Union home sale among the week's top property transfers