$ 1.86 bn growth in Ethoxylates Market from Specialty Chemicals Industry with BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Evonik Industries AG Emerging as Prominent Vendors | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Ethoxylates Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The ethoxylates market is poised to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.98% during the forecast period. The ethoxylates market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Discover Specialty Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request a Free Sample Report!

The market is driven by the increasing use of alcohol ethoxylates. In addition, growing applications of ethoxylates and increasing demand for surfactants in developing countries are going to boost market's growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and lowering the potential use of ethoxylates in North America are some of the key factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the next few years.

This ethoxylates market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The ethoxylates market report includes analysis based on End-user, Type, and Geography segments. The household and personal care products segment will account for the largest market share by end-users during the forecast period. By type, Alcohol ethoxylates was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 and will continue to retain their dominance in the market. In terms of geography, 44% of the growth will originate from APAC due to the increase in the demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates in China and Japan.

The ethoxylates market covers the following areas:

Ethoxylates Market Sizing
Ethoxylates Market Forecast
Ethoxylates Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • Dow Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • India Glycols Ltd.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Sasol Ltd.

  • Solvay SA

  • Stepan Co.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports

Surface Disinfectants Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fragrance Ingredients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Household and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Alcohol ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fatty amine ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fatty acid ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Methyl ester ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Glyceride ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • Dow Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • India Glycols Ltd.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Sasol Ltd.

  • Solvay SA

  • Stepan Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

