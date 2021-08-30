$ 1.86 bn growth in Ethoxylates Market from Specialty Chemicals Industry with BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Evonik Industries AG Emerging as Prominent Vendors | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Ethoxylates Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The ethoxylates market is poised to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.98% during the forecast period. The ethoxylates market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The market is driven by the increasing use of alcohol ethoxylates. In addition, growing applications of ethoxylates and increasing demand for surfactants in developing countries are going to boost market's growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and lowering the potential use of ethoxylates in North America are some of the key factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the next few years.

This ethoxylates market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The ethoxylates market report includes analysis based on End-user, Type, and Geography segments. The household and personal care products segment will account for the largest market share by end-users during the forecast period. By type, Alcohol ethoxylates was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 and will continue to retain their dominance in the market. In terms of geography, 44% of the growth will originate from APAC due to the increase in the demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates in China and Japan.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

