U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,310.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,628.50
    +19.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.20
    +3.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    -0.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0510
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,898.02
    +1,634.65 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,282.34
    +69.18 (+5.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

$ 1.87 bn growth in Lawful Interception Market from Communications Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawful interception market size is expected to increase by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 23.07% during the forecast period. The lawful interception market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lawful Interception Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lawful Interception Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View our exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, Lockdown Impact, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The report identifies an increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing vulnerability to crime and terrorism and growing vendor compliance with standards and regulations governing lawful interception are some other factors accelerating the market's growth during the next few years. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Lawful Interception Market is segmented by Application (Services, Devices, Communication content, and Network technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The lawful interception market covers the following areas:

Lawful Interception Market Sizing
Lawful Interception Market Forecast
Lawful Interception Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AQSACOM Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Incognito Software Systems Inc.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • NICE Ltd.

  • SS8 Networks Inc.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Utimaco GmbH

  • Verint Systems Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

Related Reports:

Intelligent Transport System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Push to Talk (PTT) Market by Network Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Infrared Aerial Camera Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Communication content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Network technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AQSACOM Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Incognito Software Systems Inc.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • NICE Ltd.

  • SS8 Networks Inc.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Utimaco GmbH

  • Verint Systems Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-87-bn-growth-in-lawful-interception-market-from-communications-equipment-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301367917.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Ripple claim another victory in SEC courtroom saga

    In another win for Ripple in the ongoing courtroom saga against the SEC, Judge Sarah Netburn has sided with arguments put forward by the XRP legal team and will rule decisively on deliberative process procedures on September 28.

  • Apple's stock gains after WSJ report of new blood pressure, fertility planning features for smartwatches, eventually

    Shares of Apple Inc. (aapl) gained 0.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the technology behemoth will eventually include a tool to monitor blood pressure and a thermometer to help with fertility planning in its smartwatches. Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ report said the fertility feature could be available in the Apple Watch as soon as next year, as will an upgrade to how sleep patterns are tracked.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Reverse After OPEC+ Stays The Course

    Oil prices were mixed following the OPEC+ meeting Wednesday as the cartel agreed to continue boosting production.

  • Major miners are missing energy-transition boat, industry veteran warns

    TechMet's founder and CEO Brian Menell tells Dow Jones Newswires that the world is on the verge of a massive metals supply-demand imbalance and that the major mining houses aren't doing enough to meet soaring consumption.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Walmart to hire 20,000 supply chain associates during hiring events

    Walmart Inc. will host hiring events on September 8 and September 9 during which the retail giant plans to add 20,000 supply chain associates. New hires will work across 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. Average pay will be $20.37 per hour. The company also highlights its medical care benefit cost, which starts at $30.50 per pay period, the $150 bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccination, education benefits and other perks. Walmart j

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • UK competition watchdog clears National Grid acquisition of WPD

    The deal for Britain's largest electricity distribution company was first announced in March this year in a bid to transition from gas to electric power.

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • Best Buy taking on Amazon

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest take on Best Buy’s push to diversify its inventory as it shifts its focus on being more competitive against other big retailers.

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge