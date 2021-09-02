$ 1.87 bn growth in Lawful Interception Market from Communications Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawful interception market size is expected to increase by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 23.07% during the forecast period. The lawful interception market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies an increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing vulnerability to crime and terrorism and growing vendor compliance with standards and regulations governing lawful interception are some other factors accelerating the market's growth during the next few years. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Lawful Interception Market is segmented by Application (Services, Devices, Communication content, and Network technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The lawful interception market covers the following areas:
Lawful Interception Market Sizing
Lawful Interception Market Forecast
Lawful Interception Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AQSACOM Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Incognito Software Systems Inc.
Keysight Technologies Inc.
NICE Ltd.
SS8 Networks Inc.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Utimaco GmbH
Verint Systems Inc.
ZTE Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Communication content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Network technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
