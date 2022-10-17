U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

$1.9 Billion Worldwide Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbvie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene and Roche Holding Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market size reached US$ 954.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1947.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.62% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) refers to a clonal malignancy leading to the rapid growth of abnormal cells. It primarily impacts the bone marrow and white blood cells (WBCs) and is characterized by the discoloration of skin, breathlessness, fatigue, high body temperatures, weight loss, bleeding gums and nosebleeds. Some of the commonly used AML therapies include chemo-, immuno-, targeted- and hormonal therapies and surgical procedures. These therapeutics are usually combined with stem cell transplants to increase the efficacy, minimize complications and strengthen the immune system of the body.

The increasing prevalence of leukemia across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such disorders, is also driving the market growth. AML is primarily caused by genetic mutations in the body that impacts the levels of blood cell production. In line with this, the widespread adoption of combination and targeted therapies and increasing awareness regarding the available alternatives for cancer treatment are also favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the advent of improved immunotoxins, alkylating agents, monoclonal antibodies and multidrug-resistant modulators is another major growth-inducing factor. These therapeutics offer prolonged results, higher efficacy, early and accurate identification of leukemia cells and reduced chances of cancer relapse. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, along with significant improvements in the existing healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbvie Inc., Amgen Inc. , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene, Roche Holding AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
6.1 Cytarabine
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Anthracycline Drugs
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Alkylating Agents
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Anti-Metabolites
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Drug Type
7.1 Small Molecule Drugs
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Biopharmaceuticals
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
8.1 Oral
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Injectables
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbvie Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Amgen Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Celgene
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Roche Holding AG
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Gilead Sciences Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Novartis AG
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Sanofi S.A.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r6q2l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


