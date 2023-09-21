UPDATE 1-Adevinta confirms acquisition proposal from Blackstone-Permira consortium

(Adds background in paragraphs 5-6)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - EBay-backed online classifieds group Adevinta said on Thursday it has received a proposal from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone regarding a potential offer to acquire the company.

The discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty as to whether a final offer will be made, Oslo-based Adevinta said.

Bloomberg News, which had earlier reported on the potential acquisition, said the consortium was studying a possible deal to take Adevinta private.

Adevinta did not disclose financial details of the proposal.

Norwegian media group Schibsted, a major Adevinta shareholder, and eBay expressed their support for the proposal and will retain part of their current stake, Adevinta said.

EBay in 2021 sold part of its stake in Adevinta to Permira for $2.25 billion.

Blackstone and Permira declined to comment. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shounak Dasgupta)