UPDATE 1-Agritech startup Inari valued at $1.65 bln after latest funding round

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Agritech startup Inari Agriculture said on Tuesday it raised $103 million in its latest funding round, notching up a valuation of $1.65 billion.

The latest round of equity financing was led by its existing investors Hanwha Impact, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Rivas Capital, NGS Super, State of Michigan Retirement System and its founder Flagship Pioneering, Inari said.

Inari also had a new investor, RCM Private Markets fund, an affiliate of Rokos Capital Management, that participated in the round, bringing the company's total equity capital raise to more than $575 million.

"This fundraise allows us to advance our cutting edge technology platforms that we have here, and allow us to enter into the commercialization phase," said Inari CEO Ponsi Trivisvavet in an interview with Reuters.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based startup uses technology to develop high-yield seeds, which require less water, land and nitrogen fertilizer.

The company, founded in 2016, uses a combination of two technologies to design the high yield seeds - Artificial Intelligence-powered predictive design and multiplex gene editing.

"AI-powered predictive design allows us to understand the complexity of the genome of the crops. It helps us identify the areas of improvement, which if altered with a higher capability, would perform a much higher yield," Trivisvavet added.

Inari is aiming for a 10% to 20% increase in yield of the crops it is dealing in - soya bean, corn and wheat - with its planned initial markets in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

