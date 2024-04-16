UPDATE 1-Apple wants to spend more on suppliers in Vietnam

HANOI, April 16 (Reuters) -

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday in Hanoi the U.S. tech giant wanted to boost its investment in Vietnam, state media reported.

Cook made the statement at a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his visit to Vietnam, a key manufacturing hub for Apple.

Separately, in a statement released on Monday on its website, Apple said it would increase its spending on suppliers in Vietnam, where it has created some 200,000 jobs.

Vietnam will set up a working group to support Apple's investment in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Cook during the meeting.

Apple did not respond to a request for additional comments about its planned spending.

Cook arrived in Hanoi on Monday for the two-day visit during which he met suppliers, students, content creators and users of Apple products. (Reporting by Khanh Vu and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

