UPDATE 1-Australia's BHP gets regulatory approvals to unify its corporate structure

(Adds background)

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Miner BHP Group said on Tuesday it has received all regulatory and competition approvals for the unification of its corporate structure.

The company has been listed in Australia and the UK since 2001, when it merged with Billiton Plc, but proposed in August to consolidate the two by keeping its primary base in Sydney.

The decision to consolidate BHP's structure was triggered by recent changes in the company's portfolio and a drop in the earnings contribution from UK assets.

BHP expects the unification to be complete by Jan. 31, 2022 after the shareholders' vote for both BHP Group Ltd and BHP Group Plc is held on Jan. 20. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

