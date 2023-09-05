U.S. markets closed

UPDATE 1-Australia's Orora makes $1.4 bln play for France-based Saverglass

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details on acquisition in paragraphs 2-5)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian packaging firm Orora Ltd said on Tuesday it will acquire French high-end glass bottle manufacturer Saverglass from private equity firm Carlyle Group for an enterprise value of A$2.16 billion ($1.40 billion).

It said in a statement it will start a capital raising of A$1.35 billion to pay for the acquisition.

Orora will fund the acquisition via an A$450 million institutional placement, an A$895 million 1-for-2.55 accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer, as well as A$875 million of debt financing, it said in a statement.

Shares of the company will not recommence trading on the ASX until Orora announces the results of the institutional entitlement offer and placement, Orora said.

They were placed on a trading halt on Aug. 28 and later remained under voluntary suspension as the company had to delay an official buyout announcement.

($1 = 1.5477 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Poonam Behura and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)