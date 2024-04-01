UPDATE 1-Austria's RHI Magnesita to buy US-based alumina producer Resco

(Adds details on revenues, ownership, synergies from paragraph 3 onwards)

VIENNA, April 1 (Reuters) - Vienna-based fireproof materials maker RHI Magnesita plans to buy Resco Group, a U.S.-based producer of alumina and refractories for an enterprise value of up to $430 million, the companies said on Monday.

RHI Magnesita said in a statement the acquisition would continue its growth in alumina-based refractories by providing U.S. customers with an improved range of products. Refractories are materials extremely resistant to heat and wear.

Resco recorded unaudited revenues of $252 million in 2023 with profit before tax of $20 million, RHI Magnesita added.

Synergies will be created after restructuring the combined supply chain. The process is expected to take about two years and will create one-time costs of 60 million euros ($65 million), including restructuring at non-U.S. plants, the company said.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including merger control authority approval, and is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

The combined company would have 15 production sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Resco said in a statement.

Resco is currently owned by Balmoral Funds, a California-based private equity firm with about $1.5 billion of assets under management, the companies said. ($1 = 0.9270 euros)