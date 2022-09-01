A-1 Auto Transport Announces Lower Car Shipping Rates for the End of the Auto Transport Season

In Certain Cases, People Can Get Their Car Shipped for $500 or Less

APTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / A-1 Auto Transport, a company that offers reliable and affordable shipping for a wide variety of vehicles, is pleased to announce that they are now offering lower car shipping rates for the end of the auto transport season.

To learn more about the new lower rates and/or to schedule service with A-1 Auto Transport, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/500-auto-transport-finding-affordable-shippers/ .

As a company spokesperson noted, depending on where customers need to ship their vehicle, A-1 Auto Transport is now offering car shipping for $500 or less.

While $500 used to be enough to ship a car from coast to coast, these days are long gone, due in part to rising gas prices and the increase of specialized services.

However, A-1 Auto Transport is always committed to offering their valued customers the best prices possible, so they are offering lower car shipping rates that in some cases will top out at $500.

"There are two major options you have when shipping a vehicle, both of which will affect the total cost," the spokesperson noted, adding that an open air auto carrier that hauls several cars at once is the cheaper option since the cost is split several ways.

The method of delivery also influences the price. People who choose to have a car shipped directly to their home will pay more than someone who arranges to have the car shipped to a delivery terminal where it can be picked up.

"The best way to find cheap auto transport for $500 or less is to choose an open carrier and delivery to a shipping terminal," the spokesperson noted.

Car shipping options that currently run less than $500 include from Las Vegas, Nevada to Salt Lake City, Utah and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Boston, Massachusetts. Minneapolis, Minnesota to Chicago, Illinois is also lower than $500.

Regardless of where people arrange to have their car shipped, they can rest assured that it will be fully covered by A-1 Auto Transport's comprehensive insurance policy, and that the company's first-rate service will ensure the vehicle will arrive on time and in pristine condition.

About A-1 Auto Transport

Thanks to A-1 Auto Transport, shipping a vehicle has never been easier. With a network of 40 terminals and 30 modern carriers, people can get their vehicle where it needs to be-quickly and safely from start to finish. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

