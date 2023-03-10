U.S. markets closed

A-1 Auto Transport is Now Accepting Applications for Their 2023 Scholarship Program

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.
·2 min read

Students Have Until June 20, 2023 to Submit Their Application

APTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / A-1 Auto Transport is pleased to announce that they are currently accepting applications for the A-1 Auto Transport 2023 Scholarship Program.

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. , Friday, March 10, 2023, Press release picture
A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. , Friday, March 10, 2023, Press release picture

To learn more about the scholarship program, including the deadline to apply, who is eligible, and to read the entries from 2020, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.

As Joe Webster, Marketing Director for A-1 Auto Transport noted, three awards worth $1,000, $500, and $250 will be awarded under the A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship. The scholarship will be sent directly to each winner's school, university, or college's financial aid office.

Applications will be taken on a rolling basis, Webster said, and the deadline to apply for the scholarship program is June 30, 2023.

To apply for this scholarship, applicants must write an essay/article that is at least 1,000 words long, and is not posted anywhere else on the internet, about a topic related to the A-1 Auto Transport website.

Suggested topics include: vehicle shipping services, moving cars overseas, enclosed/covered auto transport, door to door car transportation, classic car transport services, motorcycle moving, overseas moving, and state to state moving.

Any current, full-time, or part-time student of an accredited or non-accredited institute, truck driving school or other logistics program, who has a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher is eligible to apply, Webster said. There is no minimum age requirement.

"The essays and articles shall be posted on our website with content attributed to the author and linked from this page, to be voted on by the A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship committee," Webster said, adding that the A-1 Auto Transport scholarship committee will announce the winners on the company website, and via email, on July 30, 2023.

Students who are interested in applying for the A-1 Auto Transport 2023 Scholarship Program should email their essay/article to: scholarships@a1autotransport.com along with their full name, contact information, and school they will be attending.

About A-1 Auto Transport
Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A-1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A-1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

Media Contact
Joe Webster
marketing@a1autotransport.com
800-452-2880

SOURCE: A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743101/A-1-Auto-Transport-is-Now-Accepting-Applications-for-Their-2023-Scholarship-Program

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger vehicle sales fell 20% in the first two months of this year, industry data showed on Wednesday, underscoring weak demand in the world's biggest auto market even as some car manufacturers offer reduced prices to revive demand. Sales in February, 1.42 million units, were 10.4% higher than a year earlier, a low base period when a week-long Lunar New Year holiday reduced business activity, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include pure battery electric cars and plug-in hybrids, grew faster than the overall market, up 61% in February on a year earlier.