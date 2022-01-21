U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6550
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,604.06
    -4,449.26 (-10.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

A-1 Auto Transport Reports a 35 Percent Increase in Motorcycle Shipping Requests in 2021 Versus 2020

·2 min read

The Full-Service Auto Transporter Can Accommodate Virtually Any Motorcycle Transport Request

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / A-1 Auto Transport is pleased to announce that the company saw a 35 percent increase in its motorcycle shipping requests in 2021, versus 2020.

For more information about the motorcycle shipping services that A-1 Auto Transport offers, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/motorcycles/.

As a company spokesperson noted, while 2021 was a busy year overall for A-1 Auto Transport, the motorcycle shipping services experienced an exceptionally significant increase in customer requests.

From motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors to professionals and more casual riders, more people than ever called on A-1 Auto Transport in 2021 to help them transport their motorcycle for a move, rally or sale.

"As a trusted leader in the auto shipping industry, we can accommodate virtually any motorcycle transport request, whether you need your motorcycle shipped across the state, country or even internationally," the spokesperson noted, adding that A-1 Auto Transport is happy to provide an instant quote through their user-friendly website.

"All motorcycle shipping quotes include real-time satellite tracking across the country and insurance coverage while your vehicle is in our care. We are a full-service auto transporter licensed, bonded and insured, offering you the most peace of mind at the most affordable price."

To help fit the needs of their valued customers, A-1 Auto Transport is proud to offer a variety of motorcycle transport service options. For example, they can be shipped on a semi- transport truck, flatbed, or trailer pulled behind another car, as well as inside an enclosed trailer.

A-1 Auto Transport is looking forward to another busy year in 2022, and helping as many motorcycle owners and dealers as possible to enjoy a stress-free transport.

"We know the trust required in putting your bike in the care of a motorcycle transport company, and we pride ourselves on being thorough and professional while finding the best shipping option at the best motorcycle shipping rate possible," the spokesperson said.

About A-1 Auto Transport

Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A-1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A-1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

Media Contact

Joe Webster
marketing@a1autotransport.com
800-452-2880

SOURCE: A1 Auto Transport, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685043/A-1-Auto-Transport-Reports-a-35-Percent-Increase-in-Motorcycle-Shipping-Requests-in-2021-Versus-2020

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Is Catching Up

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2022?

    The automaker's shares are up more than 140% over the past year and might have more room to run.

  • A ‘Made in America’ EV tax credit — what car buyers need to know if Biden can advance a sliced-and-diced Build Back Better bill

    A reworked legislative effort pushing EVs could expand tax credits on some models to up to $12,500, and make it easier for more people to qualify.

  • Toyota temporarily halts production in Japan due to parts crunch from COVID-19

    The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota, Japan’s top automaker.

  • Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

    China's Geely Holding and France's Renault have formally agreed a deal to jointly design and produce electric hybrid and gasoline-fueled vehicles in South Korea for sale there, as well as for export, according to a joint statement by the two automotive groups. The new vehicles, based on Geely’s compact vehicle architecture as well as its hybrid powertrain and other technologies, will be produced at the Renault-Samsung facility in Busan with production forecast to begin in 2024. HEV refers to gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle technology.

  • Delta Passenger Moons His Fellow Travelers in Insane Mask Meltdown

    Mike Blake/ReutersA passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Ireland to New York City “repeatedly refused to wear a facemask despite being asked dozens of times” by the flight crew, at one point stripping down to “moon” his fellow travelers, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast.Shane McInerney’s alleged public meltdown took place on Jan. 7, while Delta flight number 45 was making its way across the Atlantic from Dublin to JFK airport, states the complaint, which

  • Video shows catalytic converter theft in Fresno in less than 2 minutes

    Authorities are sharing warnings about just how quickly catalytic converter theft can happen.

  • Self-driving sensor maker Luminar shares rally on Mercedes-Benz tie-up

    San Francisco (Reuters) -Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will partner with self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc to enable fully automated driving on highways for its next-generation vehicles, Luminar's founder said. Luminar shares surged 18% at $15.89 on Thursday. Luminar said Mercedes-Benz will have 1.5 million shares in Luminar, which will vest over time when certain milestones are met.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Boosting F-150 Lightning Production?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Motorcycle rider killed in violent high-speed crash in West Hills

    The rider of a stolen motorcycle was killed in a violent West Hills crash after speeding along surface streets at 100 mph, police says.

  • Mercedes Taps Luminar for Laser Sensors, Takes Stake in the Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz plans to use laser sensors from Luminar Technologies Inc. in a next-generation vehicle platform to enable semi-autonomous driving features on highways.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsDai

  • Mercedes' future vehicles will have Luminar lidar under new deal

    Mercedes-Benz said Thursday it plans to use Luminar's lidar technology in future vehicles as part of a broader deal that includes data sharing and the automaker taking a small stake in the company. As part of the deal, Mercedes-Benz will acquire up to 1.5 million Luminar shares, in exchange for certain data and services, according to a regulatory filing. Shares of Luminar popped on the news and are now trading more than 17.7% higher.

  • Will Volvo come up with a self-driving car this year? Maybe.

    All the commotion around autonomous cars has prominently featured Tesla with a side of reports from General Motors and Ford But a surprise contender has said it plans to sell something closer to an autonomous car than anything currently on American roads. At the CES consumer electronics show, Volvo announced a new Level 3 autonomous system it calls Ride Pilot. “We will not require hands on the steering wheel, and we will not require eyes on the road,” Volvo’s Chief Technologies Officer Henrik Green says.

  • 1965 Shelby GT350 Found Completely Abandoned

    Why would anyone do this?

  • Missed Out on Lucid? 3 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    Electric vehicles are quickly taking market share in the auto space and there are opportunities beyond hot stocks like Lucid Group.

  • Cummins, the Queen of Diesel Engines, Is Going Electric

    The manufacturer is creating a battery-powered truck prototype with Isuzu Motors, the Japanese maker of electric trucks.

  • Here's what to do when a car won't start in cold weather

    Cold weather can make it hard to start your car, or keep it running smoothly. Here's some help.

  • Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

    You can even control the emissions-free motorhome via your tablet or smartphone.

  • Winnebago unveils electric RV

    Eden Prairie-based Winnebago Industries unveiled an electric RV this week at the Florida RV Super Show. How it works: The e-RV uses a Ford Transit base vehicle but replaces the gas motor with an electric one and an 86.0-kWh battery pack, according to Car & Driver.The battery also powers the vehicle's interior appliances.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: The vehicle has a range of 125 miles, which could make longer road t