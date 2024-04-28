Your $1 bill could be worth up to $150,000, here’s how to check

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Before spending those $1 bills in your wallet, you might want to check if they’re worth more than just a dollar.

According to wealthynickel.com, currency collectors are willing to fork over nearly $150,000 for a particular dollar bill because of a printing error.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing estimated nearly 6.4 million banknotes were printed with the error. So, what was the error?

Usually, dollar bills have serial numbers printed on them for identification. However, the more than six million bills printed between 2014 and 2016 have duplicate numbers, wealthynickel.com says.

The misprints were not caught and now collectors are looking for two bills with matching serial numbers.

Is your $2 bill worth thousands? How to tell

Here are three things to look for on your bills if they are worth more than a dollar:

The Series date located near the photograph of George Washington must read “Series 2013”

The bill must have a “B” Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number

The serial number must end with a star (*) and fall between B00000001* – B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*

Wealthynickel.com says 37 matching pairs have been found as of April 24 meaning millions are still circulating.

Matching pairs can be worth between $20,000 and $150,000, the website says.

For more information, visit wealthynickel.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.