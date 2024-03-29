$1 billion Powerball jackpot winner from California revealed

The California Lottery has revealed the identity of another billion-dollar Powerball winner who claimed one of last year's massive jackpots.

Yanira Alvarez won the $1.08 billion jackpot in July 2023 after visiting Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, lottery officials said. When Alvarez won the jackpot, the Powerball had held 39 straight drawings without a winner.

Winner of $1.765 billion Powerball: Jackpot described as 65-year-old who 'adores his grandchildren'

Three months later, another Californian, Theodorus Struyck, was part of a group that claimed the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot. Struyck, the lottery revealed earlier this month, purchased the winning ticket at a retailer in Frazier Park in October 2023, after the Powerball jackpot had grown for 36 straight drawings.

The wins for Alvarez and Struyck continued the string of Californians claiming big Powerball jackpots: In 2022, the largest Powerball jackpot in history, worth an estimated $2.04 billion dollars, was claimed by a California Lottery player.

Friday night's Powerball jackpot is just shy of $1 billion - coming in at $985 million, with a $452.3 million cash option - after no one has won the main prize for 37 consecutive drawings.

How to play the Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

A Powerball ticket can make you a millionaire overnight. Tickets start at $2 apiece.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Story continues

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is on March 30 at 11 p.m. ET. The estimated jackpot is worth $935 million. If there is a winner after Saturday's drawing and they choose the cash option, they could take home $452.3 million, according to the lottery.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are roughly one in 24.9.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050(MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball billionaire from California comes revealed as July winner