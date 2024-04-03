Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Blue Owl Capital to buy life insurer Kuvare for $750 mln

Reuters

(Adds detail on deal financing in paragraph 2)

April 3 (Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital said on Wednesday it would buy life insurer Kuvare Insurance Services for $750 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

The deal will be financed via $325 million in cash and $425 million of Blue Owl's shares, the asset manager said.

Blue Owl said the acquisition is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

