Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,284.75
    -8.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,785.00
    -83.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,546.00
    -28.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.40
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.06
    +0.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,170.50
    +10.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.06
    +0.14 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2613
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2380
    -0.1910 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,257.00
    +2,886.05 (+4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.92
    +48.37 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,481.78
    -406.65 (-0.99%)
     

UPDATE 1-Boeing's largest union seeks seat on planemaker's board, FT reports

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details on contract negotiations, company comment and background in paragraphs 2-5)

March 25 (Reuters) - Boeing's largest labor union is seeking a board seat at the planemaker, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The International Association of Machinists District 751, which represents 32,000 workers at factories in the U.S. state of Washington, began contract negotiations with Boeing this month and one of its aims is to have a greater voice at the company, according to the report.

"We continue to review all of the union's proposals and plan to discuss them at the bargaining table," a Boeing spokesperson said.

The union did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, Boeing and the union started talks seeking the first new contract in 16 years as the U.S. planemaker grapples with its ongoing 737 MAX safety crisis and after big gains by workers in other sectors of the economy. (Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement