UPDATE 1-Some BOJ board members likely to say lifting negative rates appropriate at March meeting, Jiji reports

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members are likely to say that lifting negative interest rates is reasonable at a policy meeting this month, Jiji Press reported on Wednesday without citing sources.

If a majority of the nine-member board vote in favour of ending negative rates it would pave the way for the first rate hike since 2007.

Investors have priced in the end to negative interest rates at the BOJ's coming policy board meetings on March 18-19 or April 25-26, with inflation having exceeded the central bank's 2% target for well over a year.

Market players are closely watching the results of the ongoing labour-management wages talks, with a solid outcome expected to further lay the ground for ending negative rates.

Negative interest rates were put in place in February 2016.

Since then, the negative rates policy has often become target of criticism for squeezing margins at banks while making it difficult for pension funds and life insurers to make investments.

Its end would be a symbolic move in rolling back more than a decade of monetary policy experiments put in place to achieve the elusive 2% inflation target.

The BOJ has sent mixed messages to markets since last month. One of the nine board members, Hajime Takata, rocked the market last week when he voiced the need to abandon negative interest rates and yield control policy.

Takata's comments were quickly played down by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Ueda said at last week's

gathering of the Group of 20

major economies in Sao Paulo that the BOJ had not yet reached a stage where the achievement of stable and sustainable wages and inflation was in sight. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alex Richardson)