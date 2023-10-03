UPDATE 1-Boohoo warns full-year revenue could fall by up to 17%

(Adds details on revenue in paragraph 2, margin in paragraph 4, CEO quote in paragraph 5)

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Boohoo lost 9.1 million pounds in its first half after revenue fell 17%, and it said a slower recovery in sales volumes than expected could result in little or no top-line improvement for the full year.

The British company, which includes PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal in its brand portfolio, reported revenue of 729.1 million pounds ($880.2 million) for the six months to the end of August.

It said on Tuesday that revenue for its full-year to end-February 2024 was now expected to drop by 12% to 17%, a major downgrade from its previous forecast of flat to minus 5%.

But Boohoo said tighter inventory management, distribution improvements and cost cuts had delivered a 30 point improvement in its core earnings margin to 4.3%, in line with its forecast of 4% to 4.5% for the year.

Group CEO John Lyttle said: "Our confidence in the medium-term prospects for the Group remains unchanged as we execute on our key priorities where we see a clear path to improved profitability and getting back to growth." ($1 = 0.8283 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and Louise Heavens)