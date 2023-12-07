Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.61
    +23.27 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,108.15
    +53.72 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,265.67
    +118.96 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.05
    -3.99 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    +0.93 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0783
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1590
    +0.0380 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6040
    -2.5950 (-1.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,402.76
    -710.51 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.35
    -6.37 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.31
    +0.93 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,858.31
    -587.59 (-1.76%)
     

UPDATE 1-Brazil auto production to grow 4.7% in 2024, association says

Reuters

(Recasts to add 2024 projections)

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production is expected to rise 4.7% in 2024 from this year, automaker association Anfavea said on Thursday, estimating that 2.47 million vehicles will be manufactured in the country next year.

Anfavea also said local auto sales are slated to grow 7% next year to 2.45 million units, while exports were estimated to rise 2% to 407,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

Advertisement