UPDATE 1-Brazil industrial output falls more than expected in July

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil slipped by more than expected in July, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday, providing an initial sign the sector may cap economic growth in the third quarter.

Industry was key for the

surprisingly strong growth

recorded by Latin America's largest economy in the three months through June, but overall it has been stuttering this year as the sector grapples with high interest rates.

In July, IBGE said, industrial output was down 0.6% from June, missing the median forecast of a 0.3% drop in a Reuters poll of economists.

Three of the four main categories surveyed fell in the period, IBGE added in a statement, with capital goods and consumer durable goods production posing the largest drags as they slipped 7.4% and 4.1%, respectively.

"The larger-than-expected decline, taken together with weakness in some of the surveys for August, suggests that the sector may contract in quarter-on-quarters terms in Q3," said Capital Economics economist William Jackson.

"Overall, this data release provides an early piece of evidence that supports our view that the strong growth in Brazil's economy over the first half of the year won't be sustained."

According to IBGE, industrial production in July also slipped 1.1% from a year earlier, while market expectations stood at a 0.5% decrease.

In 2023 so far, it is down 0.4% on a yearly basis, the agency added.

"High interest rates and weakening external demand are keeping the sector under pressure, offsetting the boost from relatively resilient domestic demand," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' Andres Abadia.

He expects, however, activity to improve as the second half progresses thanks to falling interest rates, as the central bank recently

kicked off a monetary easing cycle

, and low input costs. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)