UPDATE 1-Brazil meatpacker JBS proposes Batista brothers to return to board

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS proposed on Tuesday that brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista, the company's controlling shareholders, be elected board members at a shareholders' meeting scheduled for April.

JBS proposed that the brothers would fill two new seats on the board.

The move would mark the return of the Batista brothers, both of whom formerly served as chief executives and board members at JBS. The brothers were involved in a corruption and bribery scandal toward the end of the last decade.

The shareholders meeting to vote on adding two extra board seats and appointing the brothers is scheduled for April 26.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Sarah Morland)