UPDATE 1-Brazil's Haddad unveils set of tax tweaks to ensure balanced public accounts

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters)

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad unveiled on Thursday a set of tax adjustments aimed at restricting tax benefits on various fronts to ensure fiscal compensation for waivers that were not originally budgeted for next year.

Speaking at a press conference, he stressed that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration would continue to persue balanced public accounts in 2024.

The minister had previously indicated that the government would present a substitute proposal for a bill that extended payroll tax exemptions for 17 labor sectors until 2027 after Congress voted in December to override President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's veto of it.

The bill's fiscal impact had not yet been incorporated into the 2024 budget.

Speaking at a press conference, Haddad clarified that the majority loss, around 15 billion reais, was expected to arise from a change included in the same text that reduced the contribution rate on payroll for smaller municipalities from 20% to 8%.

In a single executive measure to be presented this year, the government will propose replacing the entire bill, removing this part concerning municipalities, which, according to Haddad, will be subject to further negotiation.

The remaining impact of the original payroll tax bill, amounting to 12 billion reais, will be compensated in this new measure with tax adjustments on three fronts, said the secretary of the revenue service, Robinson Barreirinhas.

The government will propose a phased end to payroll tax exemptions for 17 labor sectors, suggesting that, in exchange for the standard 20% rate on the payroll, companies pay 10% or 15%, depending on their category, on the equivalent of one minimum wage for each of their formal workers.

According to Haddad, this alternative has an annual cost of 6 billion reais, which will be offset by changes which aim to reduce post-pandemic tax benefits granted to the event industry through the "PERSE" program.

A third measure will restrict the ability of taxpayers to offset taxes annually, added the minister.

Barreirinhas stressed that the annual ceiling is not yet established and will be further regulated, but 30% is a parameter that could be adopted.

"The idea is to implement a scaling, the higher the value, the longer the period of use (of the tax credit), but limited to five years," he said, adding that the limitation will only apply to tax credits received in judicial cases above 10 million reais. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)