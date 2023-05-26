UPDATE 1-Brazil's Lula said spoke to Putin on war, declined invitation for economic forum

(Adds quote, details)

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he had a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed his willingness to establish peace talks with both sides of the war in Ukraine.

Lula tweeted he had also thanked Putin for an invitation to attend an economic forum in Saint Petersburg, but had to decline it as he "can't visit Russia at the moment".

"I reiterated Brazil's willingness, along with India, Indonesia and China, to talk to both sides of the conflict in pursuit of peace," the leftist leader added.

Lula has pitched himself as a

peace broker

to end the war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. His proposal, based on Brazil's tradition of non-intervention and neutrality, calls for a group of nations not involved in the war to engage both Russia and Ukraine in talks. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)