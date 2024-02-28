UPDATE 1-Bridgewater's co-CIO says U.S. rates likely to remain higher 'for years to come'

(Adds further comments on U.S. dollar and China, context)

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates' co-chief investment officer Karen Karniol-Tambour said on Wednesday that interest rates in the U.S. are likely to remain at higher levels "for years to come," in parts because of the country's deficit.

"We have a pipeline which needs to be financed," she said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. "The level at which we're kind of going to normalize (rates) is just going to be structurally higher."

A wide fiscal deficit in the U.S. has raised concerns about potential challenges the government may face to finance it in the future.

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office

estimated

earlier this month the deficit will soar to $2.579 trillion in 2034 from $1.695 trillion last year.

Still, Karniol-Tambour does not believe the strength of the U.S. dollar is at stake. Given the size of the U.S. treasuries and equities markets, she said investors will continue to invest in the world's biggest economy.

"I think we're very far from a real meaningful challenge that the U.S. is still getting a disproportionate set of inflows that happened regardless of how attractive this," she said.

Geopolitical concerns are also making investors wary of where they allocate their money, Bridgewater's co-CIO pointed out, reducing their options.

China is unlikely to see a new wave of inflows of money even if economic growth surprises as investors fear political interference.

"Is anyone going to let you make any money owning stock in China? Maybe there'll be great outcomes, and I just won't get any as a stockholder. Will Congress come in and say these are not assets I should hold," she added.

A surprise in economic growth is improbable, in her view, as governmental stimulus has been timid to boost the country's economy. "The Chinese government remains very committed to only doing the kind of stimulus that is aligned with their political goals, which is too narrow to offset the huge tide of problems they have." (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York)