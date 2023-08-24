UPDATE 1-British energy services firm Hunting restructures operations further

(Adds details on restructure in paragraphs 2-3 and results in paragraph 4)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - British energy services firm Hunting said on Thursday it was restructuring its operating footprint further and selling more non-core exploration and production assets to cut costs.

As part of the restructuring, its facility at Velsen-Noord in the Netherlands will be closed and activities in the country will be merged into a single location, the company said.

Hunting, which counts Exxon Mobil and Chevron among its clients, said its operating segment Hunting Titan had started the closure of its Oklahoma City operating site and would transfer the manufacturing of perforating systems to the group's Pampa, US, and Monterrey, Mexico, facilities.

Separately, Hunting said its core profit more than doubled in the first half of the year, aided by strong sales order books across business units including the key North America segment.

Since the start of 2023, Hunting has divested the majority of its legacy non-core exploration and production assets held by unit Tenkay Resources. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)