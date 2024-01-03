Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Canada approves Pfizer's gene therapy for bleeding disorder

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds background in paragraphs 2-4)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Pfizer said on Wednesday that Canada's health regulator approved its gene therapy for the treatment of a rare inherited bleeding disorder called hemophilia B.

Canada's approval comes ahead of a pending decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected in the second quarter of 2024.

U.S. regulators over a year ago approved CSL's Hemgenix, the first one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B.

Hemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder that causes the blood to take a long time to clot due to a deficiency in one of several blood clotting factors and is predominately found in males. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

