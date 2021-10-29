U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,390.45
    +1,614.36 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

UPDATE 1-Canadian mining firm Iamgold convoy attacked in Burkina Faso

(Adds company statement)

OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A convoy transporting staff and contractors for Iamgold's Essakane gold mine in northern Burkina Faso was attacked on Friday, and two people were still unaccounted for, the Canadian mining company said.

Iamgold said the incident involved 33 people in three buses, and three supply trucks travelling on the road from Dori, approximately 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) from the Essakane mine.

"The Essakane mine site remains secure and activities are not disrupted. The Company does not expect this incident to have a material negative impact on production," it said in a statement.

It added that the search for the missing two was continuing.

Another Iamgold convoy was attacked on its way to Essakane in September, causing the company to temporarily suspend convoys.

Islamist militants carry out frequent raids in the area, which lies near the borders with Mali and Niger.

Essakane, the company's biggest operating mine produced 364,000 ounces of gold in 2020, more than half the miner's overall production. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Writing by Nellie Peyton and Bate Felix; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Sandra Maler)

