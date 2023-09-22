1 caught, 1 sought in break-in

Sep. 22—HIGH POINT — An Archdale man who had been fired from a business reportedly got another man to break into the business to steal things, but someone was in the building already and called the police, the High Point Police Department said.

Police were still searching Friday for the fired employee, Michael S. Sturgill, 51.

On Tuesday, police went to a building in the 1600 block of W. English Road after receiving a call about a breaking and entering in progress. Officers arrived to find the front gate unlocked and a door was open. They surrounded the building and went in the door.

Once inside they met someone who said that he was living at the business and that there were two people in the building who were not supposed to be there, police said.

Officers searched the building and found David J. DeLuca, 40, of Lexington and Miranda Nordan. When they were interviewed, DeLuca said that Sturgill gave him a key to the building, which was found in DeLuca's pocket, police said.

DeLuca asked Nordan to help him, used the key to unlock the front gate and a door, and once inside the office area, DeLuca found a bag and began placing electronics in it, along with a leather jacket, police said.

DeLuca was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

DeLuca was being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with bond set at $2,500 secured.

Nordan was not charged.

Warrants for felony conspiracy breaking and entering a building and felony larceny were issued for Sturgill, and police were still looking for him on Friday. They ask that anyone who knows where Sturgill contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.