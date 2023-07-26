1-Year CD Rates July 2023

Many 1-year CD accounts are already offering rates of 5% or more. We look at the options on the market.

Since last year, the Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates in an attempt to lower inflation, hiking the federal funds rate to a target range of 5.25%-5.50%. While these rate increases have driven mortgage rates to record highs and pushed many into credit card delinquency , there is one silver lining. Rates on savings accounts and CDs have also increased.

At this month's meeting, the Fed raised interest rates for the 11th time since March 2022, following last month's pause. This quarter of a point increase brings the federal funds rate to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level it's been in 22 years. In the official statement, the central bank stated it was "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective," and officials predict one or two more quarter-point hikes later this year.

This rate increase, and any future increases, could push savings rates slightly higher. However, keep in mind that as inflation starts to cool, it’s a good idea to take advantage of savings rates while they remain high.

A CD, or certificate of deposit, is a type of investment account that holds a fixed amount of money for a fixed term — which can be anywhere from one year to five years. The annual percentage yield (APY) on CD accounts is typically higher than rates for traditional savings accounts, helping you maximize your savings with minimal effort.

However, if you look around you'll find many accounts are already offering much higher rates than that. In some cases, we've seen 1-year CDs with yields of more than 5%. Our tool, in partnership with Bankrate, will let you search for a good rate on an account that's right for you.

Why open a CD account?

One of the best reasons to open a CD account is that it’s one of the safest places you can save your cash. This is because most CD accounts are FDIC or NCUA insured. The difference depends on whether you open an account with a bank (overseen by the FDIC) or credit union (regulated by NCUA). If your bank or credit union is faced with any financial trouble or closes, your deposits will be insured up to $250,000 per account (and up to $250,000 per person in a joint account). You can even use the FDIC BankFind tool to check whether a bank is federally insured.

Opening a CD is also a great option if you’re looking for a guaranteed rate of return on your savings. While CDs offer comparatively lower returns compared to higher-risk investment options, like stocks or ETFs, they’re a good choice if you value a fixed, predictable and safe return on your money.

Here are some 1-year CDs with rates 5% and higher

These 1-year CD accounts currently offer some of the best rates on the market, with APYs of at least 5%.

CFG Bank

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.05%

Minimum Deposit: $500

BrioDirect

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.35%

Minimum Deposit: $500

Forbright

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.30%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

USAlliance Financial

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.40%

Minimum Deposit: $500

Popular Direct

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.38%

Minimum Deposit: $10,000

CIBC Bank USA

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.36%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Bread Financial

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.35%

Minimum Deposit: $1,500

First Internet Bank

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.35%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000