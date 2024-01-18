UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens to 2024 low on dovish central bank policy tilt

(Adds forint low, fresh comment, fx table) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint weakened to its lowest 2024 level to the euro on Thursday, underperforming central European currencies and extending its falls after comments from a central bank official raised the prospect of accelerated rate cuts amid a decline in inflation. A drop from last year's sky-rocketing inflation opened the door for central banks in the region to further lower rates, with lower-than-expected December inflation data in the Czech Republic and Hungary raising prospects of faster monetary easing. The Hungarian forint led losses in the region, falling 0.4% on the day to 382.6 per euro. On Wednesday, Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said expectations of interest rates between 6% and 7% by mid-2004 are realistic, adding to bets for a 100-basis-points (bps) cut at the next meeting instead of the previous 75-bps cuts. The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 30. In the Czech Republic, the crown hung around lows after briefly touching a more than 1-1/2 year low at 24.7070 per euro on Wednesday when central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova repeated interest rate cuts would continue and could be accelerated if inflation falls quicker. CSOB said it saw chances of the Czech central bank cutting by a bigger-than-expected 50 bps. "That would likely be a negative impulse for the crown," CSOB said. The bank's first policy meeting comes in early February before data on January inflation is available. "Since yesterday, the forint has been weakening since (Virag's) comment to possibly speed up the interest rate cuts," a Budapest-based trader said. "For Hungary, it could also have been triggered by negative announcements from the EU about funds remaining frozen," Commerzbank said in a note. Last month, the European Commission unlocked access to 10 billion euros ($10.89 billion) of EU assistance for Budapest. However, other EU funds envisaged for Hungary remain suspended, with nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban at odds with Brussels over issues including the migrant and LGBT rights along with academic and judicial freedoms. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1433 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2024 EURCZK= Czech +0.17% EURPLN= Polish EURRON= Romanian EURRSD= Serbian 0 0 Note: calculat 1800 daily ed from CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2024 .PX Prague 1436.52 1434.89 +0.11% +1.59% 00 .BUX Budapest 63413.2 63019.9 +0.62% +4.61% 0 4 .WIG20 Warsaw 2188.18 2167.71 +0.94% -6.61% .BETI Buchares 15532.6 15563.6 -0.20% +1.05% t 0 4 Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year s CZ5YT=R 5-year s CZ10YT= s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year s PL5YT=R 5-year s PL10YT= s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 5.70 4.62 3.75 6.61 Rep Hungary 7.31 5.83 5.12 9.61 Poland 5.70 5.32 4.96 5.86 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Tasim Zahid)