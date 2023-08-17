UPDATE 1-Chile's Cencosud more than doubles profit as shop margins spike

(Adds details)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud on Thursday posted a 163% rise in its net profit for the second quarter of 2023, boosted by an improvement in the profitability of its shopping centers operations.

Cencosud's net profit totaled 143 billion pesos($178 million), it said. The figure excludes the financial effects of operations in neighboring Argentina which is suffering from triple-digit inflation.

One of Latin America's largest retailers, with operations ranging from department stores to groceries and home improvement, Cencosud runs businesses in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru as well as its home base in Chile.

Cencosud reported overall revenue growth of 13% year-on-year to reach 3.6 trillion pesos during the quarter.

The Santiago-based retailer scrubs out volatile financial effects from its Argentine operations due in part to high inflation, but does provide quarterly data that includes Argentina separately.

Including the effect of surging consumer prices in the South American country, Cencosud's quarterly profit would have totaled 62.7 billion pesos, flipping from a 11.3 billion pesos loss in the year-ago period, according to the firm.

(1 dollar = 802.68 Chilean pesos at end-June) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Isabel Woodford)