UPDATE 1-Chile's Codelco says CFO to step down effective Nov. 3

SANTIAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chile state miner Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, announced on Thursday that its chief financial officer, Alejandro Rivera, had presented his resignation effective Nov. 3.

Codelco did not say who would be his successor.

An industrial engineer with over eight years at Codelco, Rivera previously held executive roles at London-listed miner Antofagasta.

His resignation comes as Codelco faces fresh production challenges related to delays in launching key projects and as the company has been tasked with leading an increase in state control over Chile's vast lithium industry.

In a statement, Codelco said Rivera had resigned to pursue "other professional challenges".

"Rivera participated in the implementation of Codelco's role in the country's national lithium strategy, working directly with the efforts being made both in Atacama and Maricunga," the company said.

In August, Codelco named Ruben Alvarado its new CEO after the surprise June resignation of predecessor Andre Sougarret -a respected engineer who gained prominence leading the rescue of 33 trapped miners in 2010- citing personal reasons and "complexities" in running the company.