UPDATE 1-Chile's SQM to pass mining concessions to Codelco in new partnership

SANTIAGO, March 21 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM plans to transfer mining concessions from its lithium-rich Maricunga salt flat to state-run copper producer Codelco as part of a new partnership, the company said on Thursday.

The plans were still under discussion and have not been finalized, SQM said in a statement following a shareholders meeting.

SQM and Codelco hammered out a preliminary agreement in December in line with a government mandate to boost state control over the lithium industry in Chile, which is the world's second-largest producer of the metal that is essential for electric vehicle batteries.

The companies were set to announce final terms this month, but on Wednesday extended that deadline to the end of May.

Thursday's shareholders meeting was held at the request of China's Tianqi Lithium Corp., a major shareholder.

SQM told shareholders that it plans to make public all information related to the economic value of the partnership with Codelco prior to signing contracts, according to the statement.

Among the expected terms of the agreement, SQM said it plans to transfer to Codelco its mining concessions and other rights in Maricunga, a salt flat that has yet to yield commercial production for lithium.

SQM said it also plans to transfer all assets, contracts, employees and subsidiaries in the Atacama salt flat, where it currently operates, to the joint venture.

