UPDATE 1-Chile's SQM reports 56% profit drop on slumping lithium prices

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM, the world's second-largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net earnings fell 56.4% from a year ago, dragged down by falling lithium prices.

The miner, which also produces fertilizers and industrial chemicals, posted a net profit of $479.4 million for the quarter, below the $511.2 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Revenue for the miner reached $1.84 billion during the July to September period, down 37.8% from last year and slightly below the LSEG estimate of $1.9 billion.

"The third quarter 2023 results were impacted by significantly lower average sales prices in lithium and fertilizer business lines," SQM's Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Ramos said in a statement.

He added, however, that this was "partially offset by higher sales volumes, when compared to the same period last year, and higher iodine sales prices."

SQM is in ongoing negotiations with the Chilean government as the state seeks greater control over the national lithium industry through a public-private model. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Isabel Woodford)