UPDATE 2-China's JD.com beats revenue estimates on sales amid slowing economy

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as its focus on lower-priced products to attract customers amid an economic slowdown paid off.

JD.com saw increased traffic on the back of purchases ahead of the holiday season and as people attending offices and social functions continued to upgrade their wardrobes.

Revenue grew 7.6% to 287.9 billion yuan ($39.7 billion), compared with analysts' average estimate of 278.85 billion yuan, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

After China abandoned its stringent COVID-19 lockdown policies, consumption failed to rebound immediately amid a slowdown in the country's overall economy.

Recent official economic data has also been gloomy, with consumer price index tipping into deflation in July.

Retail sales rose just 2.5%, slowing from a 3.1% increase in

June, despite the summer travel season. Analysts had expected

retail sales to grow 4.5%.

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com were down nearly 5% in trade before the bell.

(1 Chinese yuan = $0.1370)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Sophie Yu in Beijing; editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Jason Neely)