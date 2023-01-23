U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.50
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,559.00
    +85.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,695.25
    +18.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.31
    +0.67 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.30
    -4.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.61 (-2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5410
    +0.0570 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    -0.40 (-1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2334
    -0.0067 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7800
    +1.2410 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,792.26
    -97.15 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.96
    +35.94 (+7.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,792.79
    +22.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

The #1 Cloud ERP for the UHNW Market Launches New Features for 2023

·3 min read

The leading Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for non-financial asset management just got better by officially launching a brand-new set of ground-breaking features in 2023.

GREAT FALLS, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateSpace is the #1 cloud ERP system for non-financial asset management with real-time insights and recommendations. Providing a solution to improve the management of these assets (properties, art, cars), EstateSpace is revolutionizing how the UHNW market controls performance to drive positive economic results.

The Company has been renowned for assisting the UHNW market to include principals, estate managers, family offices and businesses since 2019 as a software provider and now – has launched new innovative features, which are set to make waves within the industry.

Some new features supporting our management and productivity suites include:

  • Task and maintenance tracking with calendars

  • Online access to asset and property manuals

  • Automated workflow for complex processes

Providing a solution for non-financial assets (properties, art, cars), EstateSpace improves how the UHNW market manages performance to drive positive economic results. We help clients reduce costs, improve service quality, and accelerate delivery time.

This exclusive market is very large and growing at an all-time high. Financial and non-financial assets hold equal market sizes but with limited solutions for non-financial assets, EstateSpace is delivering a much-needed solution.

"UHNW markets want technology to power positive financial outcomes," says CEO and Founder Jonathan B. Fishbeck. "Non-financial assets can benefit from the same real-time portfolio analysis to increase asset values, show market trends and benchmark against measurable standards."

The Company's deep understanding of market challenges, existing clients offering insights, and data to drive better economic outcomes, EstateSpace has a virtuous cycle creating perpetual value.

"Our aim in 2023 is to expand on existing features while adding inventory and financial management, as well as advanced business analytics with a real-time portfolio analysis (KPIs) to drive asset values, show trends and benchmark non-financial assets against best practices."

EstateSpace is going against the grain in 2023 and sets out to break the mould on how non-financial asset portfolios are managed. We have many years of experience in assisting people within the industry, building asset values and now we're ready to take things to the next level with innovative features.

EstateSpace is dedicated to improving the professional lives of those working in the industry – whether UHNW principals, staff, vendors, or service businesses. According to current clients, EstateSpace fills a "critical void" in the industry, and bridges gaps between asset management and managed services. Our ERP platform gives clients the ability to complete their financial portfolio with ease.

Subscription tiers plus a 14-day free trial make it easy to get started and grow with the parts of the platform that best serve your specific needs. There's no better time for you to get started risk-free and experience the power of EstateSpace – the solution you've long been looking for.

To learn more about EstateSpace, simply fill out a short form on their website before speaking to a specialist: https://estatespace.com/

To follow their business journey: https://www.linkedin.com/company/estatemanagementmadesimple/

To contact the founders, including Jonathan Fishbeck, please contact 3153839299, 352411@email4pr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-1-cloud-erp-for-the-uhnw-market-launches-new-features-for-2023-301726950.html

SOURCE EstateSpace

Recommended Stories

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    With the market selling off over the past year, many stocks are cheaper than they were. However, some stand out because they're ridiculously cheap compared to their peers. Right now, two stocks with absurdly low valuations are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Why Warren Buffett Wants Apple Stock to Tumble

    Warren Buffett didn't have any problems beating the market last year. Several stocks were key in enabling Buffett to trounce the S&P 500. Actually, the tech giant's performance weighed heavily on Berkshire's return in 2022.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • 10 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 dirt cheap stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy. Amid a disastrous 2022 some analysts and market pundits are predicting a market rebound in late 2023 or 2024. Historically, market declines have given a […]

  • Institutions own 49% of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares but individual investors control 50% of the company

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50...

  • Microsoft Earnings Preview: It’s all About the Guidance

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) will be reporting 2nd quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closes. The company has seen a marked slowdown in revenue and earnings growth which culminated in quarterly earnings declining year-on-year for the quarter that ended September 2022. The consensus estimate for EPS for the quarter ending December is $2.32. This would reflect a decline of 6.5% from the $2.48 reported a year earlier and a small sequential decline from the first quarter. T

  • ChatGPT Takes the Tech World by Storm: 4 Stocks Poised to Benefit (Besides Microsoft)

    You may have heard of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered Chatbot recently released to the public by start-up OpenAI. In the wake of ChatGPT's release, college professors are now fearing the rise of AI-generated college essays, and software developers may fear the rise of ChatGPT's AI-generated coding capabilities. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had already invested $1 billion in OpenAI back in 2019, and the cloud giant is now reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion into the company, so it obviously sees big promise in this new, advanced AI engine.

  • What investors need to hear from Tesla this week: Morning Brief

    This is what Tesla bulls should be looking for this week. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, January 23, 2023.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income in 2023? Invest $110,000 in These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If you want $10,000 in passive income in 2023, it's possible to do so by investing a total of $110,000 in these high-yield dividend stocks. As a BDC, Ares provides financing to small to medium-sized businesses. The company must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2023

    It's important to remember, though, that today's economic troubles and stock market downturn are temporary. Certain growth stocks may suffer in this sort of context. One is a medical technology company that's set to report record earnings.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Alphabet Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Google parent-company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may not have a lot of similarities in terms of the products and services that they sell. Tesla and Alphabet are both high-margin businesses that generate a ton of free cash flow (FCF), which can be used to accelerate investments, keep debt off the balance sheet, repurchase stock, and make strategic acquisitions. Demand for consumer-discretionary products -- like cars, as well as ad budgets -- decline during a weakening economy, and this could impact the growth of Tesla and Alphabet in the short term.

  • Will Carvana Co. (CVNA) be Able to Bounce Back?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • Don’t let the ‘bear market house of mirrors’ fool you, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns of the stock market

    Here's why Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is not biting on the early year gains for stocks. It's all down to earnings that are portending bad news, he says.

  • Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Here's why Tesla stock is a buy either way.

  • Incoming Biden chief of staff Zients is nearly wealthy enough to buy the entire White House

    The person widely reported to be President Joe Biden's next chief of staff has just about enough assets to swap it for the entire White House, were it ever for sale.

  • Verb Technology joins Genius Group and Helbiz in going after naked short sellers

    Verb Technology Co. Inc. (VERB) a provider of interactive video-based sales apps, has become the latest small-cap company to announce plans to address naked short selling of its stock, among suspected trading violations. The Newport Beach, California and Lehi, Utah-based company said it believes “that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in illegal trading activities, including, among other things, naked short selling and spoofing that may have artificially depressed VERB’s stock price.” “Today we join the fight begun by companies like Genius Group (GNS) Helbiz (HLBZ) and Creatd (CRTD) among others for greater integrity in the capital markets,” CEO Rory J. Cutai said in a statement.

  • These 3 Stocks Don't Look Like Crypto Companies -- But They Are

    If you analyze the new business strategies of some popular stocks, you might just find a crypto company.

  • AMD Stock Extends Gains On Barclays Upgrade, Price Target Boost

    "AMD's Genoa and Bergamo platforms should drive further share gains versus Intel," said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Makes An Interesting Case

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...