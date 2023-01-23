The #1 Cloud ERP for the UHNW Market Launches New Features for 2023

The leading Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for non-financial asset management just got better by officially launching a brand-new set of ground-breaking features in 2023.

GREAT FALLS, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateSpace is the #1 cloud ERP system for non-financial asset management with real-time insights and recommendations. Providing a solution to improve the management of these assets (properties, art, cars), EstateSpace is revolutionizing how the UHNW market controls performance to drive positive economic results.

The Company has been renowned for assisting the UHNW market to include principals, estate managers, family offices and businesses since 2019 as a software provider and now – has launched new innovative features, which are set to make waves within the industry.

Some new features supporting our management and productivity suites include:

Task and maintenance tracking with calendars

Online access to asset and property manuals

Automated workflow for complex processes

Providing a solution for non-financial assets (properties, art, cars), EstateSpace improves how the UHNW market manages performance to drive positive economic results. We help clients reduce costs, improve service quality, and accelerate delivery time.

This exclusive market is very large and growing at an all-time high. Financial and non-financial assets hold equal market sizes but with limited solutions for non-financial assets, EstateSpace is delivering a much-needed solution.

"UHNW markets want technology to power positive financial outcomes," says CEO and Founder Jonathan B. Fishbeck. "Non-financial assets can benefit from the same real-time portfolio analysis to increase asset values, show market trends and benchmark against measurable standards."

The Company's deep understanding of market challenges, existing clients offering insights, and data to drive better economic outcomes, EstateSpace has a virtuous cycle creating perpetual value.

"Our aim in 2023 is to expand on existing features while adding inventory and financial management, as well as advanced business analytics with a real-time portfolio analysis (KPIs) to drive asset values, show trends and benchmark non-financial assets against best practices."

EstateSpace is going against the grain in 2023 and sets out to break the mould on how non-financial asset portfolios are managed. We have many years of experience in assisting people within the industry, building asset values and now we're ready to take things to the next level with innovative features.

EstateSpace is dedicated to improving the professional lives of those working in the industry – whether UHNW principals, staff, vendors, or service businesses. According to current clients, EstateSpace fills a "critical void" in the industry, and bridges gaps between asset management and managed services. Our ERP platform gives clients the ability to complete their financial portfolio with ease.

Subscription tiers plus a 14-day free trial make it easy to get started and grow with the parts of the platform that best serve your specific needs. There's no better time for you to get started risk-free and experience the power of EstateSpace – the solution you've long been looking for.

To learn more about EstateSpace, simply fill out a short form on their website before speaking to a specialist: https://estatespace.com/

To follow their business journey: https://www.linkedin.com/company/estatemanagementmadesimple/

To contact the founders, including Jonathan Fishbeck, please contact 3153839299, 352411@email4pr.com.

