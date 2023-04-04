1 Day Essential Overview of European Medical Information Webinar: Legal Requirements for a Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH)
This programme has been designed for individuals and teams that answer medical enquiries as part of their daily work, as well as new medical information specialists who are starting a career in medical information.
It will go through some important basic aspects and explain the legal requirements for a Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) to offer a medical information service in Europe.
It will give practical information on how to provide an efficient medical service with linkage to other areas such as marketing, regulatory and drug safety.
This programme provides essential guidance on various aspects of the important role of medical information.
1 day live online training
Browser-based, no download usually required
See presenters and interact with fellow attendees
Download documentation and certification of completion
Benefits in attending:
Understand the role of medical information
Know the legal requirements for a Medical Information Service
Discuss standard responses, FAQs and complex questions
Clarify the guidelines for medical information and advertising
Receive practical advice on Black Triangle Products and additional monitoring
Who Should Attend:
Personnel whose role includes answering medical enquiries
New medical information specialists
Regulatory affairs
Drug safety, especially those who have a dual drug safety/medical information role
Marketing personnel involved in promotional sign-off, product launches
Agenda
An Introduction to the role of medical information
The legislation requiring an MAH to offer a Medical Service
The education and training of the Medical Services team
Availability of the Medical Service
Medical information service
Standard responses
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Company internal information
Complex questions
Medical information allied services
Medical information and ADRs
Medical information and product quality
Competitor analyses
Routine literature searching
Medical information and advertising
What is a promotional item?
Longevity of promotional items
Off label usage
Product Claims
Medical information and safety
Black Triangle products and additional monitoring
Patient and Health Care Practitioner (HCP) education programmes
Safety and special situations
Understandable Information
Education and product risk minimisation
Speakers:
Graeme Ladds
Director
PharSafer Associates Ltd.
Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 22 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, Graeme went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.
The last 11 years have been spent in his consultancy company, PharSafer Associates Ltd. During this time, Graeme has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.
