1 Day Essential Overview of European Medical Information Webinar: Legal Requirements for a Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH)

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Essential Overview of Medical Information" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme has been designed for individuals and teams that answer medical enquiries as part of their daily work, as well as new medical information specialists who are starting a career in medical information.

It will go through some important basic aspects and explain the legal requirements for a Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) to offer a medical information service in Europe.

It will give practical information on how to provide an efficient medical service with linkage to other areas such as marketing, regulatory and drug safety.

This programme provides essential guidance on various aspects of the important role of medical information.

1 day live online training

Browser-based, no download usually required

See presenters and interact with fellow attendees

Download documentation and certification of completion

Benefits in attending:

Understand the role of medical information

Know the legal requirements for a Medical Information Service

Discuss standard responses, FAQs and complex questions

Clarify the guidelines for medical information and advertising

Receive practical advice on Black Triangle Products and additional monitoring

Who Should Attend:

Personnel whose role includes answering medical enquiries

New medical information specialists

Regulatory affairs

Drug safety, especially those who have a dual drug safety/medical information role

Marketing personnel involved in promotional sign-off, product launches

Agenda

An Introduction to the role of medical information

The legislation requiring an MAH to offer a Medical Service

The education and training of the Medical Services team

Availability of the Medical Service

Medical information service

Standard responses

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Company internal information

Complex questions

Medical information allied services

Medical information and ADRs

Medical information and product quality

Competitor analyses

Routine literature searching

Medical information and advertising

What is a promotional item?

Longevity of promotional items

Off label usage

Product Claims

Medical information and safety

Black Triangle products and additional monitoring

Patient and Health Care Practitioner (HCP) education programmes

Safety and special situations

Understandable Information

Education and product risk minimisation

Speakers:



Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.



Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 22 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, Graeme went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.



The last 11 years have been spent in his consultancy company, PharSafer Associates Ltd. During this time, Graeme has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.



