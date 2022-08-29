1 Day Regulatory Reporting for EMIR, MIFIR and SFTR Course (October 6th, 2022)
This practical 1 day course conducted by a senior City expert covers regulatory reporting requirements for the three main regulations: EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR.
This training session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues.
This workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.
Conducted by an expert who is currently working within the sector and advising different organisations from some key players to smaller companies, the trainer has a very good understanding of challenges that companies are facing and how to effectively overcome them and ensure compliance and operational effectiveness.
What will you learn
By attending this course you will learn about:
All the key aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.
Key learnings from implementation of EMIR over the last 6 years, upcoming reporting and margin implications of EMIR REFIT and Unclear Margin Rules, MIFIR over the last 4 years, and implementation of SFTR; benchmarking against peers from the sell-side and buy-side, and resolution of any open questions.
Real life industry examples of best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation
Regulatory guidance from the FCA, CSSF, ESMA and other local regulators - post Brexit UK vs EU regulations
Understand the key impacts to US, EMEA and APAC institutions in scope, and the new regulatory reporting landscape
Main topics covered during this training
Regulatory Background to all three regulations
Scope of entities, counterparties and asset classes for MiFIR, EMIR and SFTR
Key Reporting Requirements
Definitions and Data Validations
Fields Analysis - Instrument, Product, Entity and Personal Data
Systems and Controls
Implications for UK, EU and Global Investment Banks and Asset Managers
Global Regulatory Reporting
Implementation challenges and lessons learnt
Who Should Attend:
From banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds:
Heads of Trading, Investment, Portfolio Management, Operations, and Business Risk
Heads of Regulatory Reporting, Compliance and HR
Key Control Functions/Senior Managers in Audit, Compliance, Risk and Operations
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: REGULATORY BACKGROUND AND SCOPE
MIFIR Transaction Reporting
MIFID II/MIFIR and MAR - Market Transparency, Market Abuse and transaction reports
Entities and transactions in scope, ARMs
EMIR Trade Reporting
EMIR Introduction - OTC Derivatives, Central Clearing, CCPs, TRs
Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties
EMIR REFIT, EMIR 2.2
SFTR Transaction Reporting
SFTR Introduction - Stock and Commodity/Security Borrow Loans, Repos and Collateralised Loan Financing, Margin Lending, Tri-Party
Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties, Collateral arrangements with non-EU counterparties
PART 2: KEY REPORTING REQUIREMENTS
MIFIR Transaction Reporting
Trading Capacity
Definition of trade execution
Trade Lifecycle scenarios, transmission of order
Reporting exemptions and Reportable instruments
EMIR Trade Reporting
Trade and Position Reporting, Trade Lifecycle Action types
OTC, Cleared, and Listed Derivative scenarios - Updates for EMIR REFIT
Reconciliation with counterparty reporting
Asset class specific rules
SFTR Transaction Reporting
UK vs EU SFTR
Counterparty classification, scope, and data
Mandatory delegated reporting for NFC-
Loan and collateral data, margin data and margin reuse/Rehypothecation
PART 3: REPORTING FIELDS AND VALIDATIONS
MIFIR Transaction Reporting
Instrument and underlying identifiers (ISINs, CUSIPS), using the ANNA DSB
Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs)
Trade Economics, LEIs and identifying counterparties
Personal Data Requirements
EMIR Trade Reporting
Unique Trade Identifiers (UTI) Generation and Matching
Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), ISIN, AIIs
Trade Economics, Collateral and Valuation Data, Confirmation details
SFTR Transaction Reporting
Repo and overnight collateral information
Fields Analysis and Reference Data, Asset class specific rules
LEI, UTIs, and product identifiers
PART 4: KEY CONSIDERATIONS
MIFIR Transaction Reporting
Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Reconciliations with ARM
Global Regulatory Reporting
EMIR Trade Reporting
Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Inter TR Reconciliation
EMIR 2.2 and EMIR REFIT - Changes in scope and upcoming implementations
Global Regulatory Reporting
SFTR Transaction Reporting
Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, FC vs NFCs, Tri-Party and Custody arrangements
Segregation of collateral, Rehypothecation
Global securities financing regulations
