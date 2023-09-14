1 death, 1 injury: Water bead toy kits sold at Target recalled for 'serious injury or death' risk

The recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit manufactured by Buffalo Games LLC, of Buffalo, New York.

More than 50,000 water beads activity kits manufactured by a New York-based games company and sold exclusively at Target have been recalled after it was reported that a 10-month-old child died from swallowing the beads, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Buffalo Games LLC, of Buffalo, New York, announced the recall of about 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits due to ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards.

"The water beads pose a risk of serious injury or death if ingested," said the CPSC in a statement. "When ingested, the beads grow in size, which can cause intestinal obstruction."

The announcement came after Buffalo Games received one report of a 10-month-old child’s death from swallowing the recalled water beads in July 2023 in Wisconsin.

The company also received a report that a 9-month-old child was seriously injured in November 2022 in Maine from swallowing the water beads which caused an intestinal obstruction requiring surgery to remove them, said CPSC.

What is included in the activity kit?

The Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit includes 2 ounces of “jumbo” water beads and 6 ounces of “regular” water beads. Along with a clear container and lid, there are five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a scoop with a handle, 10 activity cards and instructions.

The activity kit was sold in a purple box with UPC Number 079346627035 on the back.

Label on the back of the recalled product.

What to do

The CPSC has advised consumers to immediately stop using the activity kits and keep them away from children. They should contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions on how to return the product in a prepaid mailing package supplied by the firm or return the product to any Target store.

Where were the recalled kits being sold?

The recalled water beads activity kits were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15.

