UPDATE 1-Dominican Republic issues $1.25 bln bonds, buys back 2026 debt

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic said on Wednesday it had issued new bonds maturing in 2035 to buy back upcoming debt, as it looks to improve its debt profile and investment ratings.

The new issue has a value of 71 billion pesos ($1.25 billion) at a coupon of 11.25%, the presidency said in a statement, adding the offer had been oversubscribed for more than twice its value.

The issue looks to finance the buyback of 40.79 billion pesos ($720.4 million) of bonds maturing in 2026, it said.

Finance minister Jochi Vicente said in the statement the peso-denominated transaction would push back the state's average maturity time by 0.23 years and help reduce the proportion of foreign currency in the non-financial public sector's debt portfolio.

The rest of the funds would go towards financing the national budget, he added.

Maria Jose Martinez, deputy minister for public credit, added that the transaction was in line with reducing the country's refinancing and foreign exchange risk, with the ambition of improving its investment ratings.

